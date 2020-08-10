Mark Wilcox, professor of medical microbiology at the University of Leeds, said Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line phase III data with oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 against recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) are “about as good as it gets” in the tough-to-treat patient population.

Few blinded studies with fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) have been carried out, Wilcox said, but “if you look at studies that are much more rigorous [testing] FMT compared with, typically, a placebo,” the results fall short of SER-109’s by a gap of “20-odd percent, at least” that he would “take any day of the week.”

Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Series (NASDAQ:MCRB) soared by $18.06 to end the day at $22.70, up 389% on data from the pivotal effort called Ecospor III, which showed that SER-109 resulted in a highly statistically significant absolute decrease of 30.2% in the proportion of patients who experienced a recurrence in CDI within eight weeks vs. placebo, the study’s primary endpoint. Seres said 11.1% of patients given SER-109 experienced a CDI recurrence vs. 41.3% of placebo patients. When characterized by sustained clinical response, the results showed 88.9% of patients in the SER-109 arm hit the mark.

The study’s efficacy results beat the statistical threshold previously provided in talks with the FDA that could allow Ecospor III to back the BLA for SER-109 without another trial. Safety results were favorable, too, with an adverse event profile comparable to placebo. The SER-109 number needed to treat was about three. CEO Eric Shaff told investors during a conference call that the company has an “unusually strong case for the FDA as to why additional safety exposures can be addressed, for example, in a postmarketing study.” Forty-five sites in the open-label experiment are active with at least 40 more planned, he said.

The study is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled effort with 182 patients who had multiply recurrent CDI. Patients were randomized 1-to-1 to receive either SER-109 or placebo after standard-of-care antibiotic treatment. Active drug or placebo was given for three days in a row. All patients were required to have a positive C. difficile toxin diagnostic test at study entry and, in the case of suspected recurrence, to ensure the selection of individuals with active disease, thereby confirming the accuracy of the primary endpoint: the proportion of patients with recurrent CDI at up to eight weeks after they were given SER-109 or placebo. As a secondary endpoint, patients are evaluated for CDI recurrence through 24 weeks post-treatment, and the company plans to present those results later.

Recurrence rates translate into a sustained clinical response rate of 88.9% vs. 58.7% with SER-109 and placebo, respectively. U.S. regulators have said that a “statistically very persuasive efficacy finding” in Ecospor III’s primary endpoint, defined as a 95% upper confidence level of relative risk lower than 0.833, could support a BLA submission; the trial turned up a relative risk with SER-109 of 0.27 (95% CI=0.15 to 0.51) compared to placebo. The drug has breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations.

‘Major vindication’

The gut microbiome and its prospects for drug development have been matters of debate, and Seres’ high-profile phase II failure with SER-109 – composed of about 50 species of firmicutes spores derived from stool specimens from healthy donors – in the summer of 2016 didn’t help. Ecospor III’s resounding victory, though, has changed the landscape. The picture could become brighter still. Chief Medical Officer Lisa von Moltke noted that the open-label trial so far has “had folks that have been on placebo rolling over, but it will now include de novo patients, if you will, including patients with the first occurrence. The FDA was amenable to opening up that inclusion criteria, so that will allow those folks to go straight into that open-label study as well.”

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach said Ecospor III’s results “are the most compelling we have seen for any microbiome restoration therapy to date, and represent a major vindication for Seres’ platform technology and rational approach to study design.” Company officials will meet with the FDA to finalize registration requirements, and he said in a report that the agency “could offer revised guidance on its safety database requirement, and potentially allow a filing with less than 300 patients of safety data.”

Shaff, asked about partnering plans, said the company will evaluate strategies. “We have made some of the long lead-time investments to be able to have the choice of marketing this ourselves, but we’re really driven by the best way to get this drug to patients,” he said. Seres brought Terri Young aboard as chief commercial and strategy officer to help with that.

Also in play against CDI is privately held Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., of Somerville, Mass., which in June unveiled positive top-line results from Prism3, its multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II trial with CP-101. The drug met the primary efficacy endpoint, with 74.5% of recurrent CDI patients who received a single administration achieving a sustained clinical cure through the eighth week, a statistically significant improvement in comparison to 61.5% of patients in the control group who received standard-of-care antibiotic therapy alone (p<0.05). CP-101 was well-tolerated in the study at eight weeks post-treatment, with no treatment-related serious adverse events, the firm said. Prism3 randomized 206 patients with recurrent CDI at 51 sites across the U.S. and Canada. CP-101 has fast track and breakthrough therapy designations.

About 500,000 people in the U.S. suffer from CDI each year, with about 45% of patients experiencing recurrence after their first treatment. The condition is linked to more than 29,000 deaths and drives more than $6 billion in direct health care costs each year in the U.S., according to published research. CDI is one of the more common infections in hospitals, and investigation continues into how dangerous asymptomatic carriers might be. Data were recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases that showed that they represent “a significant and hidden pathogen reservoir.”