An interim analysis from Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s phase II study of losmapimod for treating facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) produced data that pleased the CEO and displeased investors.

Fulcrum’s Robert Gould said he was encouraged by data showing muscles with higher DUX4-driven gene expression in pretreatment biopsies had a 38-fold reduction of DUX4-driven gene expression after treatment compared to a 5.4-fold reduction with placebo.

However, the analysis also showed that DUX4-driven gene expression did not show a separation from placebo at 16 weeks in the first 29 randomized subjects.

Company stock (NASDAQ:FULC) dropped dramatically Aug. 11, closing down 48% at $8.90 per share.

Robert Gould, CEO, Fulcrum

The study’s primary endpoint is the reduction from baseline of DUX4-driven gene expression in affected skeletal muscle after subjects were treated with placebo or losmapimod, a selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor. The secondary and exploratory endpoints were not assessed for the interim analysis. Top-line data are expected in the first quarter of 2021.

SVB Leerink analyst Joseph P. Schwartz wrote Tuesday that he was not “totally surprised” by the mixed batch of data. He wrote that there are no doubt muscles in each FSHD patient with high DUX4 expression but wondered if Fulcrum can find enough of those muscles at baseline biopsy to show losmapimod’s effects in biomarker data. He also wrote that he believes full body MRI data, expected in the first quarter of 2021, will be a better assessment of losmapimod’s ability to impact FSHD muscle health.

Losmapimod is Fulcrum’s lead candidate. FSHD has no currently approved therapies.

The phase IIb ReDUX4 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 80 patients, who receive a muscle biopsy at either 16 or 36 weeks. Patients are randomized to receive an oral dose of losmapimod 15 mg (n=15) or placebo (n=14) twice daily. While results showed a significant reduction in DUX4-driven gene expression in the muscle biopsies of subjects whose baseline biopsy showed the highest levels of DUX4 gene expression (38-fold decrease with losmapimod, n=3, and 5.4-fold decrease with placebo, n=5), the population level data analysis of the reduction in DUX4-driven gene expression from all 29 subjects did not show a separation of losmapimod from placebo (3.7-fold increase with losmapimod, n=15, and 2.8-fold increase with placebo, n=14).

The COVID-19 pandemic extended the phase IIb study from 24 to 48 weeks, with an open-label extension to follow. The company said top-line data for the primary endpoint of change from baseline in DUX4 may not be available by the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Complete results from Fulcrum’s phase I of losmapimod for treating FSHD showed dose-dependent and sustained target engagement in blood and evidence of target engagement was observed in skeletal muscle biopsies. The data supported selection of a 15-mg dose twice daily in the ongoing phase IIb trial and phase II open-label study.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., halted its development of ACE-083, which targets the TGF-beta protein superfamily, for treating FSHD when its phase II study failed to hit function secondary endpoints last September. Though the drug demonstrated a statistically significant increase in mean total muscle volume, which was the clinical trial’s primary endpoint, the increase failed to translate to statistically significant improvements in functional tests.

Other companies still developing FSHD treatments include Dyne Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and Avidity Biosciences Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.

In May, Dyne accelerated its FSHD programs through exclusive licensing of technologies to target DUX4. Dyne is advancing an FSHD program using the DUX4-targeting technology in combination with its platform. Dyne's platform enables targeted delivery of a therapeutic inside the muscle cells of FSHD patients, where it is expected to reduce aberrant expression of the DUX4 protein and halt the loss of muscle function that characterizes FSHD.

Avidity is developing an antibody oligonucleotide conjugate therapy using its monoclonal antibody target TfR1 to deliver an siRNA targeted to the DUX4 mRNA.

Fulcrum estimates there are approximately 16,000 to 38,000 FSHD patients in the U.S. and similar incidence worldwide, leading to projections of 300,000 to 780,000 patients globally. The rare, debilitating muscle disease is marked by progressive muscle loss, reducing many patients to using wheelchairs to get around.