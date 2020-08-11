The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has worked diligently to stand up the National Evaluation System for health Technologies (NEST) as a functioning program, and the first iteration, known of course as NEST 1.0, is now up and running. While the NEST management group has plenty of talent, Sandi Siami, senior vice president for the NEST program’s coordinating center (NESTcc), said there is a need for expertise in the area of digital health, the addition of which will foster efforts to include data collection programs for software as a medical device and, eventually, artificial intelligence.

Siami said NEST is serving a dual role, both as a coordinating center and as a collaborative community with representatives from across the ecosystem. In this latter role, NEST engages and promotes strategies and best practices, and has access to more than 141 million lives from more than 3,000 outpatient clinics, 291 specialty clinics and 162 hospitals and medical centers.

The most frequently invoked study types in NEST to date have been for postmarket surveillance and expansion of the label of an existing device approval or clearance. However, the data can be used for historical controls “or even prospective controls using real-world data,” Siami said. The data can also be leveraged for academic research, but she said the governing committee is actively working to expand its membership to include those with expertise in digital health. The NESTcc is conducting research into algorithm development for software as a medical device in an effort to bring such products on board, but artificial intelligence is also an object of interest. “Keep in tune, you’ll see many things coming out in the next six months,” Siami said.

New task force up and running

NESTcc had published draft versions of its methods and data quality frameworks in February 2020, and Siami noted that the FDA had awarded $5 million in targeted funding for the active surveillance network. More recently, the NEST program fostered the development of an active surveillance task force, which oversees two work groups (WGs), one each for an active surveillance IT cloud program and the other for active surveillance methodologies.

The surveillance IT cloud WG is developing the cloud infrastructure in two phases, the first of which is development of a startup version of the system with the aid of NESTcc collaborators. Following this, the WG will scale the system up to allow for additional users and for more complex pathways and analyses.

The active surveillance task force is also tasked with developing a roadmap for the long-term development of the surveillance system, a document which will be available later this year for stakeholder input. Siami said several pilot cases have gone through the NEST system, including five cases for cardiology devices and four for orthopedic devices. Of the 20 pilot cases undertaken to date, three have been completed, and Siami said several more will be completed by the end of calendar year 2020.

The participants to date “range from large medical device companies to the smaller companies,” Siami said, adding that two of the three projects completed to date were directed toward an expansion of labeled indications. The third completed project was for postmarket surveillance purposes, but Siami noted that at least one of the existing test cases is for a premarket application.

One of the requirements for the NEST program under the current device user fee program is to demonstrate program sustainability. NEST 1.0 debuted June 30, but Siami said there are still a few key challenges. One of these is to determine the different uses to which the data could be applied, and the second is establish which aspects of data utility will prove most attractive to potential participants.

Despite the advent of 21st Century technologies, sponsors are still faced with the expense incurred in traditional premarket evidence generation mechanisms, along with the associated lag time. Siami noted that the still-fragmented health care system in the U.S. still struggles to provide a reasonably nimble mechanism for data collection and generation, an especially salient concern in the context of the long-term data collection that is vital for postmarket surveillance.

Siami said NEST 1.0 relies on a global research network rather than an entirely U.S.-centric set of sources, adding that “we will continue our quality oversight of both methods and results” so that all stakeholders can be assured the NEST system works as advertised. She said the underlying principle “is quality evidence by design,” which starts with curation of the “right data sources and research expertise” to meet the user’s objectives.

The NEST program also emphasizes the traceability of the evidence thus generated. “Because NEST is a non-profit organization, we do create a safe harbor for this type of effective and objective research,” Siami said. MDIC will host a Sept. 22 virtual NEST forum, which will include progress updates on the program’s real-world evidence test cases.

CMS also on board with NEST-derived data

Diane Wurzberger, director of clinical affairs for GE Healthcare, said one of the critical features of any data derived from a NEST study is the acceptability of the data by government agencies, including both the U.S. FDA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Wurzberger said she is looking forward to a demonstration that a device can be brought to market for the first time with the help of a NEST study, adding that the data sets are derived from an increasing number of clinical sources, which aids in the credibility of any evidence thus derived.

Wurzberger, who represented the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance, said industry has historically been reactive with regard to postmarket events, but that “NEST presents an opportunity to be proactive.” The ability to more closely surveil device performance also offers opportunities to improve device performance. She noted that the FDA has allowed some device applications to shift some of the data collection burden from the premarket side to the postmarket side, something the NEST program is well positioned to facilitate.