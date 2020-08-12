Wall Street dinged Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earlier this week after mixed regulatory news on the nuclear factor erythroid-2 related factor 2 (NRF2) activators omaveloxolone for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) and bardoxolone for Alport syndrome (AS), but the Plano, Texas-based firm stayed resolute, and its recent deal with Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) provides cause for optimism. Increased clarity on paths forward “debunks the bear-case view” of Reata, in the opinion of Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft, who went as far as to say in a report that the stock “overreaction create[d] a buying opportunity.”

In likely the more surprising of the two product updates, Reata said the FDA is not convinced that the Moxie Part 2 results will support approval and asked for more evidence that “lends persuasiveness” to the results. A phase II study with omaveloxolone in FA, Moxie Part 2 had gained the agency’s sign-off regarding its primary endpoint: improvement on the modified Friedreich Ataxia Rating Scale (mFARS). An NDA submission is targeted for the first quarter of next year, assuming regulators accept the trial design of the company’s planned crossover study. Reata shares (NASDAQ:RETA) took a hit Aug. 11, dropping from $156.20 to $105.40, and closed Aug. 12 at $103.31.

Positive results emerged from Moxie Part 2 in October 2019. The FDA wanted a second pivotal trial to confirm the mFARS outcome, but Reata noted that such a project would be tricky because of a handful of factors. FA worsens slowly, the number of patients available for research is limited (as are the investigators who can conduct the mFARS exam), and COVID-19 has slowed everything down – hence the proposal of a crossover study. It would measure the effect of omaveloxolone on mFARS in patients who were previously randomized to placebo in Moxie Part 2 and are being treated in the Moxie open-label extension study. If the FDA says yes to the idea, Reata plans to finish the crossover as early as the fourth quarter of this year, and if regulators deem the findings good enough, an NDA would be submitted in the first quarter of next year. But if regulators say no to the crossover bid – or if they agree but the study fizzles – the company will go back to the drawing board and reconsider the possibility of a second pivotal campaign. Either way, marketing clearance in FA will be sought outside the U.S.

Colin Meyer, head of R&D, said Reata officials “believe the [Moxie Part 2] data are supportive of approval,” noting that with an enrollment of about 100 patients, it was the largest placebo-controlled study to date with mFARS as the endpoint. “Additional sensitivity analyses controlling for imbalances and baseline characteristics suggested that the primary analysis may be a conservative estimate of the treatment effect,” he said during an Aug. 10 conference call with investors.

Regarding bardoxolone, Reata, having completed its type C meeting with regulators, aims to file an NDA in AS during the fourth quarter of this year. The company’s $350 million royalty pact and equity investment setup with funds managed by BXLS, of New York, happened after the meeting with the agency. Reata, with $600 million-plus already in the coffers, was left with a cash runway through the end of 2023. The deal is meant to fund the development and potential commercialization of oral bardoxolone, in the late-stage works for chronic kidney disease in AS, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and possibly other, associated indications. Backing includes $300 million in return for single-digit royalty payments on worldwide net sales of bardoxolone by Reata and its licensees other than Tokyo-based Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. The financing also brought a $50 million investment in 340,793 shares of Reata’s class A common stock at $146.72 each.

Since the firm disclosed positive data from the first year of the phase III Cardinal study, talks have been ongoing with gatekeepers. A pre-NDA meeting has yet to resolve how the data from the second year of the study ought to fit into the NDA review. Reata intends to ask for accelerated approval based on the one-year results. If the second-year results are available during an “acceptable” time frame, the company said, such data might be handed over during the process and before a decision is rendered on accelerated clearance. If that happens, the PDUFA date could be extended, but it could also mean full approval. Or the agency could recommend that Reata hold off the NDA filing until two-year findings roll out. If the situation goes that way, then the filing would be delayed until the first quarter of 2021. Questions about the one-year data “were just standard questions that the FDA typically asks about the analysis of the trial as well as pharmacodynamic effects, so that they can better understand the results,” Meyer said.

BTIG’s Dae Gon Ha said the latest intel from the company added to uncertainty, pending more feedback from the FDA. “Investor sentiment has turned more cautious penalizing the probability of success for these programs despite positive data from the respective late-stage clinical trials,” Ha wrote in his report. SVB Leerink’s Joseph Schwartz agreed. In the view of Jefferies’ Raycroft, while FA was “not a slam dunk” for Reata, “the fact that FDA still granted the pre-NDA meeting and is still enabling [the company] to move forward as planned, gives us confidence that the FDA and Reata do not see anything unattainable” in the AS effort. BXLS’ decision to go ahead with its arrangement after the type C meeting suggests that the financier “also did not see anything insurmountable in the requests/minutes.”

Reata last year paid former partner Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago, $330 million plus royalties to reacquire ex-U.S. development, manufacturing and commercialization rights for the pair of NRF2 activators, as well as other next-generation candidates in the class. Rights to certain Asian markets for bardoxolone stayed with Kyowa Kirin.

Also busy in FA is Minoryx Therapeutics SL, of Barcelona, which in the fall of 2019 completed recruitment early of its 36-patient phase II trial called Frames with MIN-102 (leriglitazone), a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma agonist. Recruitment took only four and a half months to complete. The first patient was dosed with MIN-102 at the end of April in a hospital in Madrid. The experiment will assess, as the primary outcome, changes in patients’ cervical spinal cord area, as determined by magnetic resonance imaging measurements, compared to placebo. The drug has orphan designation in the U.S. and EU.