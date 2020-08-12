Bioventrix Inc., of San Ramon, Calif., said Raymond Cohen has joined the board of directors.

Dexcom Inc., of San Diego, appointed Karen Dahut to the board of directors.

Inteliquet, of Dover, Del., said Jean Roberson has joined the company as the chief financial officer.

Kane Biotech Inc., of Winnipeg, Manitoba, named Gregory Schultz a scientific advisor.

Portal Innovations LLC, of Chicago, said Brian Yoor has joined the company as board chairman and senior operations advisor.

Wavefront Dynamics Inc., of Albuquerque, N.M., named Jeff Kolberg the chief commercial officer.

Wishbone Medical Inc., of Warsaw, Ind., appointed Jeff George to the board of directors, effective Aug. 12.