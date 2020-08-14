Earlier this month, an update on phase I/IIa data rolled out from Rockville, Md.-based Regenxbio Inc. with RGX-314 for age-related wet macular degeneration (AMD). The company has a pivotal program in subretinal delivery of the compound set to start by the end of this year, and questions about routes of administration – always an issue in AMD – continue to simmer.

Regenxbio laid out positive one-year data from patients in cohorts 4 and 5 of the phase I/IIa experiment, findings that SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar characterized in a report as showing “efficacy consistent with earlier updates, with durability out to at least one year, supporting transition into pivotal trials planned later this year.” Regenxbio also has started a phase II trial testing the in-office suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 in wet AMD.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Luca Issi acknowledged what he called the “trailblazing” gene therapy, and said in a report this spring that key opinion leaders (KOLs) consulted by his firm “think RGX-314 has shown impressive data in wet AMD on all four key dimensions: efficacy, safety, durability and dose dependency” and predict “the program will ultimately be successful in the clinic,” with potential to enter the $8 billion market.

There’s a caveat. The KOLs also find subretinal delivery “far from ideal, given [that] it requires an operating room and additional training for some doctors, is invasive and carries risks of retinal/macular damage, and may be susceptible to inter-operator variability,” Issi wrote. Exploring suprachoroidal administration is “a step in the right direction,” but the need for an injector adds regulatory red tape and “only partially mitigates the need for additional training,” in their view.

Regenxbio’s chief medical officer, Stephen Pakola, took up the matter during a conference call on earnings in May, when Chardan Capital Markets analyst Gbolahan Amusa brought up the prospect of inflammation. “Subretinal is the gold standard,” Pakola said. “That's where we have the most efficacy and safety and clear demonstration that there isn't inflammation associated with subretinal gene therapy, and that's obviously where we're very excited.” But he called “legitimate” Amusa’s question regarding suprachoroidal delivery, where the injection would still be made anatomically very close to the target tissue of the retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors. “What do we know about immune privilege or lack thereof and the potential for inflammation? Historically, there's been inflammation seen, an immune response with suprachoroidal delivery of earlier-generation AAV vectors such as AAV2 and AAV5.” The Regenxbio NAV (novel AAV vectors) technology, though, has yielded preclinical data in large and small animal models that turned up no inflammation of the AAV8 vector, including with RGX-314, in multiple studies.

“That gives us comfort that perhaps there is less of a risk of inflammation with suprachoroidal delivery than exists with intravitreal,” a popular route of administration, Pakola said. “With intravitreal, we know historically – universally, really – with preclinical and clinical experiments that, with either AAV2 or other vectors, that you have to give a high enough dose to have diffusion to get to the back of the eye, the target tissue, and through the internal-limiting membrane,” and “invariably, at doses where you get good transduction, you also see immune-mediated inflammation. We continue to see that, frankly, validated in any preclinical experiments or clinical data that's come out with intravitreal administration.” Intravitreal injections came on the scene in 1911, and by the mid-1940s became the standard route of administration of drugs into the eye.

With the NAV platform, Regenxbio has exclusive rights to AAV7, AAV8, AAV9, AAVrh10 and more than 100 other vectors. More than 100 patents and patent applications worldwide cover its vectors, including composition-of-matter claims for AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10, as well as methods for their manufacture and therapeutic uses.

Clearside microinjector in play

RBC’s Issi noted that, in the most recent RGX-314 results, 48% of patients (11/23) were anti-VEGF injection-free, inferior to the 82% (14/17) shown by Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., with its intravitreal gene therapy, ADVM-022 (AAV.7m8-aflibercept), although “we acknowledge that differences in rescue criteria/duration of follow-up are confounding.” The RGX-314 data are “encouraging and consistent with prior cuts, [but] we continue to favor Adverum's approach, given the more convenient routes of administration,” he said. KOLs believe inflammation will be manageable with topical steroids, he added. Adverum disclosed positive results Aug. 10.

Four treatments for wet AMD using angiogenesis inhibitors are approved: Beovu (brolucizumab, Novartis AG) ), Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) and Macugen (pegaptanib sodium, Bausch & Lomb Inc. [B&L]). Beovu is the latest to win FDA clearance, in October 2019 setting up a contest between the single-chain antibody fragment that binds all VEGF-A isoforms, and Eylea (aflibercept), the VEGF trap that has developed into a multibillion-dollar behemoth straddling several ophthalmic indications since its first approval for treating wet AMD in November 2011.

Sold on the suprachoroidal route is B&L licensor Clearside Biomedical Inc., of Alpharetta, Ga., which plans an NDA resubmission for Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide) in the first half of next year. In March of this year, Shanghai-based Arctic Vision Biotechnology Co. Ltd. in-licensed from Clearside the commercialization and development rights of Xipere for greater China and South Korea. Clearside banked $4 million up front plus milestone-related payments from Arctic Vision if certain goals are reached before Xipere wins approval in the U.S. The payments may add up to a total of $35.5 million in rewards connected to development and sales. Clearside this month said it had engaged a new contract manufacturer for Xipere.

Regenxbio is using Clearside’s SCS microinjector, results with which were offered at the virtual meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists in late July, and Roth analyst Zegbeh Jallah praised the device in an Aug. 6 report. Regenxbio said at the start of August that the phase II trial called Aaviate with the Clearside injector is active and will deliver RGX-314 in 40 wet AMD patients. It’s an open-label, randomized dose-escalation study evaluating the safety, efficacy and tolerability of a single SCS injection of RGX-314 vs. weekly Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG). Interim data are expected from the first cohort before the end of this year.

The Clearside implement is designed to get around problems with shots into the suprachoroidal space, which must be given slowly to avoid reflux and require great precision. Jallah said the ophthalmologists interviewed by his firm “rated the SCS injection procedure as only slightly more difficult than intravitreal, elaborating that with some training (which Clearside provides), and after performing only a few injections, they became very comfortable with the procedure.” Doctors have worried about ocular hemorrhages, since the suprachoroidal space is highly vascularized, but Clearside has chalked no reports of hemorrhages in more than 1,000 injections. “Some patients do experience some pressure and pain that generally go away,” and the discomfort “hasn't deterred any patients,” he wrote in a July 28 report.

The CDC says upwards of 1.8 million people in the U.S. ages 40 and over have AMD, and the NIH says 10% to 15% of those have the more severe form of the disease known as wet AMD. Research continues to uncover findings about the disease. Published work at Tottori University in Japan found in a study that people with wet AMD had higher levels of interleukin-4 than those in the control group.