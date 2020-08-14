To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

US10729860-B1: “Computerized oral prescription administration for securely dispensing a medication and associated systems and methods.”

Assignee: Berkshire Biomedical LLC

Inventors: Boyer, Robert; Corey, Christy; Cronenberg, Richard; Kirkpatrick, John

IPC Codes: G07C 9/25; A61M 15/00

Publication Date: 04-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019420002, 22-May-2019

Computerized oral prescription administration (COPA) devices that are able to detect a unique biometric attribute of an intended user before securely dispensing their prescribed medication. The COPA device may include a mouthpiece with one or more capacitive sensor arrays to be used to detect the unique dentition of an intended user. A processor then determines whether there is a match between the current user of the COPA device and its intended user, and if there is a match, the processor may then cause a substance to be dispensed from a medication housing to which the COPA device is attached.

Within the invention’s background it discusses how one patient managed treatment that is highly susceptible to prescription misuse and mismanagement is opioid pain treatment, and how attempts at improved patient education, enhanced labeling, and restrictive prescribing has led to higher costs for providers, patients, pharmacies, and insurance companies and less overall effectiveness for the patients. To this end the invention seeks to provide improved devices, systems and methods to control or reduce the misuse of prescription drugs.

This patent was given prioritized examination, through the USPTO’s TrackOne Request process, meaning that it was not seen initially as a patent application, but has instead appeared publicly for the first time as this fully granted patent. The additional costs associated with TrackOne Requests can be viewed as an indicator of the assignee being particularly keen to see their invention protected as quickly as possible.

The patent references US family members of the assignee’s first PCT application, WO2018132633 (that also names Corey as an inventor), as providing additional details regarding the COPA device.

The patenting is in support of Dallas, Texas-based Berkshire Biomedical’s COPA system that is still under development and not available for commercial sale, but that is described as using fingerprint and dentition recognition prior to drug release, so as to restrict release of medications to only their intended users.

WO2020160444-A1: “Medical delivery device and method for delivering therapeutic agents directly into the annulus fibrosus of an intervertebral disc.”

Assignee: DiscCath LLC

Inventors: Lutz, Gregory, E.

IPC Codes: A61B 17/34

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019800215, 01-Feb-2019

Minimally invasive methods and apparatus to treat intervertebral disc problems resulting from pathology in the annulus fibrosus and/or for modifying intervertebral disc tissue through percutaneous techniques that avoid major surgical intervention. Annular fissures may be treated by the precise delivery of a fluid, eg a biologic agent such as platelet rich plasma, adipose-derived cells or autologous fibrin, to damaged intervertebral discs of the lumbar spine, with therapeutic agents being delivered directly into the posterior outer annulus fibrosus of the lumbar intervertebral disc.

Represents the first patenting to have emerged in the name of DiscCath LLC. The inventor, Dr Gregory E Lutz, is Physiatrist‐In Chief Emeritus at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and a Professor of Clinical Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He is also founder and Medical Director of the Regenerative SportsCare Institute (RSI) in Manhattan, New York. He is said to pioneered novel approaches to the treatment of degenerative disc disease and other musculoskeletal disorders, using regenerative procedures (eg platelet‐rich plasma, autologous cell, and fibrin injections) to successfully treat many injuries previously considered incurable. While filing for this patent application and for the trademark DISCHEAL™ (that may prove to describe the device and procedure of its patent application), DiscCath LLC has provided RSI’s address in New York on both occasions.

Dr Lutz’s prior patenting, WO2008109695, described devices and methods for accessing and preparing treatment sites within the intervertebral disc space for subsequent negligible-incision surgical or percutaneous procedures to treat disc degeneration and disc related back pain. Said patenting can be seen to be assigned to Orthobond Inc (of which Dr Lutz is co-founder and Executive Chairman). Despite the theme of said patenting, Orthobond (that is headquartered at Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs) is actually focused on developing antimicrobial nanosurfaces (see WO2010099221), for use in implantable prostheses and diagnostic applications, that was borne out of a technology developed at Princeton University.

EP3689305-A1: “Negative pressure wound dressing and negative pressure wound treatment device.”

Assignee: Evophancie Biotech Ltd

Inventors: Hong, Jun-Wei; Lin, Shang-Ru; Lu, Chi-Hsiang

IPC Codes: A61F 13/00; A61F 13/02

Publication Date: 05-Aug-2020 (also published as US20200246191-A1, 06-Aug-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: TW2019201730, 01-Feb-2019

A negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) dressing comprising foam and a bio-cellulose film that is formed by the culturing of bacteria such as Gluconacetobacter or Acetobacter. The foam has a multilayer structure, including eg a contact layer in contact with the bio-cellulose film, an absorption layer and a drainage layer. When performing NPWT, the wound dressing is filled into the wound of the site of injury, such that the bio-cellulose film is directed toward the surface of the wound, and the foam faces outwards.

Nano-sized pores in the bio-cellulose film means, the inventors say, that it has excellent gas permeability and does not affect the negative pressure environment. Furthermore, the nano-sized pores of the bio-cellulose film and pores of the foam can be used to carry drugs to be released onto the surface of the wound whilst permitting pus to and infectious substances to be sucked from the wound, and promote the healing of the wound. The inventors also report that the bio-cellulose film has excellent anti-adhesion properties, meaning that it does not stick to the wound, and that new tissue does not grow into the foam, meaning that pain experienced by patients is reduced during replacement of the wound dressing, and that the wound does not undergo further secondary damage during removal of the dressing.

Based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Evophancie Biotech’s website reports its receipt of six granted patents relating to its development of a bio-cellulose material that may be used for applications that include wound dressings.

Previously, in US106882257-B2 (issued in June 2020), one of the team (Chi-Hsiang), described a biological fiber composite wound dressing comprising a biological fiber membrane formed by culturing bacteria of the genus Gluconacetobacter in a medium containing mannitol, peptone, yeast extract and agar that is then combined with cloth membrane, resulting in a plurality of biological fibers being wound and combined with the cloth membrane fibers. Said patent would appear to be in support of another of the company’s product offerings, a hybrid-bio-cellulose face mask.

WO2020157083-A1: “Assessing progression of Huntington's disease.”

Assignee: F Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc

Inventors: Gossens, Christian; Lindemann, Michael; Lipsmeier, Florian

IPC Codes: A61B 5/11; A61B 5/00

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: EP2019154742, 31-Jan-2019

Systems, methods and devices that provide a diagnostic tool for assessing one or more symptoms of Huntington's disease, that may be provided to the patient as a software application installed on a mobile device. The diagnostic may receive data from sensors within the mobile device while the patient goes about their daily activities, and/or from further wearable sensors worn by the patient. The device may also prompt a patient to perform diagnostic tasks anchored in or modelled after well-established methods and standardized tests for evaluating and assessing Huntington’s disease, such as to answer one or more questions or prompting the subject to perform one or more actions.

While the specific assessment of Huntington’s disease symptoms may represent a new patenting interest for Roche, team members have previously described: digital biomarkers for assessing schizophrenia (WO2020070318); a device and system for assessing an autism spectrum disorder (WO2020070319); digital biomarkers for determining information processing speed in the field of neurological assessments for determining cognitive impairment (WO2019215230); digital biomarkers for muscular disabilities like spinal muscular atrophy (WO2019122125); digital biomarkers for cognition and movement disorders (WO2019081640 and WO2018050763); and, digital biomarkers for progressing multiple sclerosis (WO2018050746).

Presumably such technologies could serve as ideal companion theranostic tools to help enhance the efficacy of existing drugs in Roche’s pipeline through the development of more personalized treatment regimens, or aiding Roche’s development of new drugs with such sensor technologies being able to provide a much fuller and more precise picture of patients’ disease and response to treatment in its clinical trials. In June 2020, Roche hosted its third annual Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials Summit, that it has described as the first and only global forum of its kind to focus on ways for pharma clinical trials to take advantage of new opportunities to collect better data and improve the patient experience; as well as how new digital health tools can supplement existing biomarker strategies.

WO2020158832-A1: “Biomolecule recovering device and method, and biomolecule analyzing device and method.”

Assignee: Icaria Inc

Inventors: Akatsu, Takeshi; Onose, Ryuichi

IPC Codes: C12Q 1/68; C12M 1/26; C12N 15/113; G01N 1/10; C12M 1/00; C12N 15/10; G01N 37/00

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: JP201914906, 30-Jan-2019

A biomolecule recovering device comprising: a fluid chamber having a plurality of inner walls; and a plurality of nanowires disposed on two or more of the plurality of inner walls of the fluid chamber. The device is disclosed as being useful for detecting RNA or miRNA indicative of cancer, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, mental and chronic inflammatory diseases.

Represents the first patenting to have published in the name of Tokyo, Japan-based Icaria Inc, that in June 2020, following its securing of investment from a US venture capital firm, changed its name to Craif Inc. One of the inventors, Ryuichi Onose, is co-founder and CEO of the company, while another of its co-founders, Dr Takao Yasui who serves as a Scientific Advisor, is an Associate Professor at Nagoya University’s Department of Biomolecular Engineering.

For prior patenting in which Dr Yasui described fluidic devices and techniques for capturing, separating, collecting, extracting, and analyzing biomolecules using nanowires, see US20200164375. The nanowires present in said devices may be formed of a positively charged material such as zinc oxide, nickel oxide, or the like, or the nanowires may be coated with such a material, and the biomolecules to be analyzed may be exosomes or molecules contained within exosomes, such as RNA or miRNA associated with the progression of cancer, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, psychiatric, or chronic inflammatory diseases.

As evidenced from this patent application and Dr Yasui’s own patenting Icaria/Craif has invented a zinc oxide nanowire lab-on-a-chip device that will collect miRNAs from a urine sample. The collected miRNA then serves as a biomarker for cancer and is screened against a healthy cell’s miRNAs using Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning techniques for the early detection of cancer. The technology can reportedly extract more species of miRNAs of different sequences (around 1300 types) as compared to the 200-300 miRNAs detected by conventional methods, resulting in more accurate predictions. Its entire testing procedure requires just 1 mL of urine and 2 days to process. Another significant feature of the company’s technology is said to be that it can be used for a variety of cancers like bladder, prostrate, lung, pancreas, liver and more.

WO2020160037-A1: “Novel devices.”

Assignee: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

Inventors: Davis, Robert; Fienberg, Allen A.

IPC Codes: A61K 31/4192; A61K 31/519; G02C 7/04; C07D 487/12; A61K 31/4162; C07D 487/14

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019798628, 30-Jan-2019

Novel drug eluting contact lenses comprising a phosphodiesterase 1 (PDE1) inhibiting compound encapsulated in a drug release matrix, wherein the drug eluting contact lenses are configured to release the PDE1 inhibitor over a sustained period. The contact lenses are claimed as being useful for the treatment or prophylaxis of an ophthalmic disease, disorder or injury such as optic nerve injury or trauma, retinal injury or trauma, blindness consequent to diabetes, glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure, with there being seen to be a particular focus on the treatment of glaucoma.

Whilst drug eluting contact lenses may represent a new patenting interest for the assignee, for prior patenting in which the same two inventors claimed the use of topically applied PDE1 inhibitors for treating or preventing of glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure, see WO2010098839.

Outside of its patenting for treating glaucoma and elevated intraocular pressure there has been little evidence of the company having much interest in this field, with Intra-Cellular Therapies primarily investigating its pipeline of PDE inhibitors for treating Parkinson’s disease and heart failure – although its website does hint at their preclinical development of other disorders. For example, ITI-214 (whose use in treating glaucoma is covered by both the present invention’s claims and those of said prior patenting) is being developed for the potential oral treatment of cognitive disorders, particularly those associated with schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, and cardiovascular diseases including systolic heart failure. In June 2020, the company announced positive top-line results from an ITI-214 phase I/II study (NCT03387215) in patients with heart failure.

Perhaps we should expect a PDE1 inhibiting drug program explicitly naming glaucoma treatment or elevated intraocular pressure to appear in the company’s advertised developmental pipeline sometime soon.

WO2020157740-A2: “A microneedle device and a microneedle device for use in a method for the treatment of a lumen, vessel, cavity or a fistula.”

Assignee: Janisys Ltd

Inventors: O'Dea, John

IPC Codes: None assigned

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: IE201914, 29-Jan-2019

Microneedle device for use in a method for the treatment of a wall or tissue of a lumen, vessel, cavity, fistula, organ or muscular organ by injecting a fluid (such as a therapeutic liquid comprising regenerative stem cells, drugs or other substances) into the wall, tissue or other bodily material of the wall of the lumen, vessel, cavity, fistula, organ or muscular organ. There is particular focus on the microneedle device being used to deliver regenerative stem cells into the tissue adjacent to an anal fistula. The microneedle devices are also said to be particularly suitable for delivering microbeads and other bulking agents and substances submucosally to muscular organs, eg sphincters, such as the lower esophageal sphincter for improving the sealing function of the sphincter in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The microneedle device may be delivered and deployed at a target treatment site by means of balloon catheter that upon inflation causes the microneedles to penetrate the tissue.

Prior patenting from O’Dea and Janisys can be seen to have focused on microneedle devices for delivering a liquid medicament intradermally, transdermally, subcutaneously as well as intramuscularly to a subject; see WO2010070628, WO2010125551, and WO2010052692 (the last of which is referenced within the present application’s disclosure).

O’Dea was founder and CEO of the gastrointestinal diagnostic company Crospon in Galway, Ireland until its acquisition by Medtronic in 2017. Janisys, that is also based in Galway, was spun out of Crospon in 2010 to develop the microneedle-based transdermal system seemingly described in its prior patenting that was to also leverage ink-jet printing technology licensed from Hewlett-Packard so as to enable painless, controlled release of one or more drugs in a single patch to the skin.

From its latest patent application, it would appear Janisys may now be seeking to further develop its microneedle-based drug delivery platform for the delivery of drugs within the body - perhaps employing knowledge gained from Crospon’s development of the EsoFLIP® Smart Dilation® balloon catheter family of products that includes the ES-310, which dilates to a maximum of 10 mm and is ideally suited to dilate strictures in pediatric patients as well as assist in surgeries for esophageal atresia and trachea-esophageal fistula.

WO2020159832-A1: “Carotid artery stenting systems and methods.”

Assignee: Marblehead Medical LLC

Inventors: Brinjikji, Waleed; Kallmes, David

IPC Codes: A61M 25/10; A61B 17/00; A61F 2/95; A61F 2/958

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019799485, 31-Jan-2019

Carotid artery stenting systems and methods that allow the customizing of not only the distance between an elongated catheter and stent, but also the customizing of the distance between a first inflatable balloon and a second inflatable balloon in the system. Customizing both distances is said to enable physicians to easily optimize the carotid artery stenting system for each patient’s unique anatomy during carotid artery stenting.

Represents the first patenting to have emerged in the name of Marblehead Medical, that was co-founded by the two inventors in Rochester, Minnesota, however, in WO2017192999 they previously described tools and methods for performing thrombectomy, embolectomy and other procedures in patients' internal carotid arteries and other vasculature. Said patenting was assigned to the Mayo Clinic where they are seen to be faculty.

Marblehead Medical recently announced its awarding of a phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. The award was to help support the development and validation of a novel carotid stenting system to be tested in the Neurovascular Research Lab at Mayo Clinic. The Femoral Flow Reversal Access for Carotid Artery Stenting (FFRACAS) device seeks to provide the endovascular therapy community with a novel tool that does not require invasive surgery and that will speed carotid artery stenting while facilitating a flow reversal. It is said that the central innovation of the device is aimed at minimizing the system’s outer diameter (OD) and maximizing its inner diameter (ID) balloon occlusion device that functions both as a long arterial introducer sheath and an occlusion balloon, with a relatively small OD and profoundly increased ID. As a result Marblehead Medical says that the flow reversal capability of its system, even without need for a dual balloon approach, is as good or better than Sunnyvale, California-based Silk Road Medical’s ENROUTE® Neuroprotection System that allows a surgeon to directly access the common carotid artery to initiate high rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain while performing carotid angioplasty and stenting. Marblehead Medical believes that such key features in its proposed device will facilitate a better, safer and faster alternative to carotid artery stenting.

WO2020157021-A1: “Detection of risk of pre-eclampsia in obese pregnant women.”

Assignee: Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd

Inventors: Gregoire, Thomas; Tuytten, Robin

IPC Codes: G01N 33/68

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: EP2019154278, 29-Jan-2019

Computer implemented method for early prediction of risk of preeclampsia in a pregnant obese woman by inputting into a computational model levels of specific metabolite biomarkers (eg biliverdin, NG-monomethyl-L-arginine, L-leucine and di-lineoyl glycerol) obtained from an assayed biological sample, as well as inputting additional patient parameters such ethnicity, risk of gestational diabetes, number of pregnancies and their level of obesity.

Follows WO2019155075 in which the inventors described methods for predicting preterm birth from preeclampsia using metabolic and protein biomarkers measured by reverse phase liquid chromatography (LC) and mass spectroscopy (MS) techniques.

Cork, Ireland-based Metabolomic Diagnostic’s is seemingly close to the point of possibly commercially launching its PrePsia™ screening test, which utilizes an innovative LC-MS/MS based translational research platform (M-SCOUT) to predict the risk of developing preterm preeclampsia.

WO2020160293-A1: “Forecasting mood changes from digital biomarkers.”

Assignee: Mindstrong Health Inc

Inventors: Dagum, Paul

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00; G16H 50/30; G16H 10/60; G16H 40/63; G16H 50/70

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020 (shares priority details with co-published US20200245918-A1 and US20200245949-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019265475, 01-Feb-2019

Methods, systems, and computer program products for forecasting mood changes from digital biomarkers. In one embodiment, an application (app) is installed on a mobile phone or other electronic device to passively capture user interaction data indicative of a user’s interaction with the mobile phone or other electronic device. Machine learning algorithms can be used to create digital biomarkers from the captured interaction data that are correlated with standard clinical assessments of mood. Changes in biomarkers it says can be used to predict mood changes as measured by changes in the clinical assessments of mood three to ten days prior to occurrence. As such, digital biomarkers it says can serve as an early signal of patients at risk for relapse

For prior patenting in which the inventor described a method and system for assessing cognitive function based on electronic device usage, see WO2015060934.

Paul Dagum is founder, Vice Chairman, and CSO of Mountain View, California-based Mindstrong Health that describes itself as seeking to transform mental health care through innovations in virtual care models and digital measurement. In May 2020, Mindstrong announced the securing of $100 million in Series C fundraising to aid the development of its technology for remote patient monitoring and mental health symptom measurement. The company has an in-house clinical team of therapists, psychiatrists and care coordinators that use its technology platform to deliver virtual care to members through a smartphone app.

In addition to Mindstrong’s virtual care model, the member-facing smartphone app allows members to monitor their own mental health symptoms through AI-powered digital biomarker technology that can track changes in mental health symptoms. The technology can also trigger alerts to a member’s clinical team when these markers indicate their mental health may be at risk or deteriorating, outside of a therapy or psychiatry session. Members can also receive telehealth medication management with a psychiatrist through the Mindstrong app.

WO2020160326-A1: “Health sticker: a modular adhesive platform monitoring vital signals.”

Assignee: University of Colorado System

Inventors: Bui, Nam; Deterding, Robin; Pham, Nhat; Vu, Tam

IPC Codes: A61J 7/04; G16H 10/60; G06F 15/16; A61B 5/02

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019798965, 30-Jan-2019

Health sticker platform that may be attached to the back of a mobile device (eg a cell phone or smartphone) to capture the vital signals of a user and/or other biological measurements. For instance, the health sticker may include a module for monitoring the heart rate of a user, as well as a module for monitoring their body temperature. The health sticker can also include various communication functionalities (eg Bluetooth) to connect the health sticker to a mobile device or other type of computing device.

Professor Vu Ngoc Tam of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Department of Computer Science, and Dr Deterding, a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, are co-founders of the University of Colorado Anschutz startup NowVitals that as its name suggests is developing a monitoring sticker for smartphones, that can measure phone users’ vital signs and notify them if their health is abnormal or that they may be beginning to get sick.

For prior patenting in which they described a respiration rate measurement system, see WO2020077002.

WO2020160351-A1: “Contactless monitoring of sleep activities and body vital signs via seismic sensing.”

Assignee: University of Georgia

Inventors: Clemente, Jose; Li, Fangyu; Song, Wenzhan

IPC Codes: A61B 5/024; A61B 5/08; A61B 5/0245; A61B 5/0205

Publication Date: 06-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019799825, 01-Feb-2019

Contactless sleep monitoring system for monitoring a plurality of characteristics (heart rate, a respiratory rate, movement, and/or posture) through the measurement and interpretation of vibration signals.

In April 2020, it was reported how a team of researchers from the University of Georgia College of Engineering had developed a smart sensing device designed to improve care for the elderly by providing real-time safety and health monitoring during sleep. Called, “BedDot”, it is a contact-free sensor system that continuously monitors a person’s sleep patterns and vital signs - and generates real-time alerts to family or caregivers when urgent changes occur, such as falls from bed. BedDot is able to detect heart rate, respiration rate, sleep movements, sleep posture, and falls using vibration sensing.

BedDot’s components include a smart seismometer with computing and communication capabilities. The small device connects to a bed frame and transmits data via WiFi to the cloud. A user-friendly graphic interface allows users and caregivers to see movement patterns, sleep quality, fall alerts, changes in sleep posture, and more on a computer or smartphone. The system can connect to smart home systems, such as Google Nest, and automatically call for emergency assistance.

Their work led to members of the research team, including the inventor Jose Clemente, to co-found HomeDots to commercialize the technology.