The U.S. FDA said its proposal to down-classify noninvasive bone growth stimulators to class II was undertaken unilaterally, although the agency acknowledges receipt of a Feb. 9, 2005, petition directed toward the same reclassification. The first PMA for these devices was granted in November 1979, subsequent to which five additional original PMAs have been approved. A 2006 advisory hearing resulted in a recommendation to retain the class III designation, although more than one device maker opposed the reclassification effort. The petitioner, RS Medical of Vancouver, Wash., withdrew the petition the following year, and FDA said it had included the two related product codes (LOF and LPQ) for down-classification in 2015 as part of a routine review of the appropriateness of risk classification of device procodes. The proposed special controls would address issues such as failure/delay of osteogenesis, but the agency said its recall database featured no entries for procode LOF and only two for procode LQF, both related to suboptimal transducer output. In addition to the clinical performance data needed to control for failure/delay of osteogenesis, the agency proposes non-clinical testing for adverse biological effects and burn, along with bench and electrical testing for electrical shock and electromagnetic interference. The agency is taking comment through Oct. 16 at docket number FDA-2020-N-1053.

The FDA posted the final guidance for cutaneous electrodes for recording purposes, one of several guidances under the agency’s safety and performance-based pathway. The scope of the final guidance excludes reusable electrodes under procode GXY (regulation 21 CFR, Part 882.1320). The agency listed several related performance standards, including ANSI/AAMI EC12 for offset voltage, but the Sept. 20, 2019, draft version was not available for comparison to the final. There were no comments in the docket for the draft. The agency also posted the final guidance for foley catheters under the safety and performance-based pathway, the draft of which was also unavailable for review. The final guidance omits procode KOB for suprapubic catheters despite a plea from industry to either add procode KOB to the scope or eliminate the need for material-mediated pyrogenicity testing, which remains in the final guidance. The FDA said it will hold a Sept. 24, 2020, webinar to address both guidances.

The U.S. Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Health and Human Services said Medicare spending for lab tests under the Part B program reached $7.6 billion, which exceeded the amount covered the prior year by $459 million. Rates for many tests fell for calendar year 2018 due to the rate reset engendered by the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014, but those savings were offset in part by increased spending on “new and expensive tests” that were added to the Medicare clinical lab fee schedule (CLFS). Among these sources of new spending for CY 2018 were genetic testing, which rose from $473 million in 2017 to $969 million in 2018, while spending on existing genetic tests also increased by an unspecified amount. Another $82 million of the increase was attributed to “certain chemistry tests,” while a one-time spending increase was caused by national reimbursement rates that were higher than the rates that had previously been paid by Medicare administrative contractors. OIG suggested that the CMS seek statutory authority to develop a mechanism to control costs for automated chemistry tests, a recommendation to which the CMS is said to have declined to respond directly. The CMS indicated it would monitor utilization and rates for automated chemistry tests and reconsider the question “when determining next steps,” the report said.