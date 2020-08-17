Sanofi SA is acquiring Principia Biopharma Inc. in a $3.68 billion deal that brings Sanofi three clinical-stage BTK inhibitors and simplifies a partnership that began three years ago.

Paris-based Sanofi plans to acquire all outstanding Principia common stock shares for $100 each at a $3.36 billion enterprise value. Sanofi said it will use cash on hand to finance the transaction, which was unanimously approved by both boards.

Sanofi will get SAR-442168 (PRN-2246), the brain-penetrant candidate at the heart of the deal. The agreement now gives Sanofi full control of the program, bringing a three-year partnership between the two companies to an end. John Reed, Sanofi’s executive vice president and global head of R&D, told investors in a call Monday morning that the acquisition means Sanofi “will enjoy the full economic benefits of their pipeline rather than shared economics from our prior collaboration agreement.”

The acquisition also, Reed said, opens up the possibility of looking into other CNS diseases Sanofi is not currently studying.

John Reed, executive vice president and global head of R&D, Sanofi

“So this now opens our thinking to a wide variety of indications where emerging data are beginning to suggest an important role for microglia,” Reed said, “and we know BTK plays an important role in microglia cell activity in the context of a number of neuro-inflammatory and potentially neurodegenerative diseases.”

Bill Sibold, Sanofi’s executive vice president, told investors Monday morning that the deal strengthens the company’s core area of neurological disorders and allows it to focus more on specialty care. He also said that since December the company has been interested in transactions like this one, which are valued at roughly €2 billion to €5 billion (US$2.38 billion to US$5.94 billion).

The Sanofi-Principia partnership began in 2017, via a deal that gave Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize SAR-442168 in multiple sclerosis and other CNS diseases. SAR-442168 has begun a phase IIb trial in patients with multiple sclerosis. Data showed the drug reduced Gd-enhancing T1 hyperintense lesions by 85% compared to placebo.

In late June, Principia enrolled the first patient in the clinical trial comparing SAR-442168 to Sanofi’s Aubagio (teriflunomide) and assessing annualized adjudicated relapse rate. The milestone entitled Principia to a $50 million milestone payment from Sanofi.

Sanofi will also be getting an oral BTK inhibitor, rilzabrutinib, now in a phase III trial for patients with moderate to severe pemphigus, a rare autoimmune disease that causes blistering of the skin and mucous membranes. Sanofi estimates there to be 30,000 to 40,000 pemphigus patients in the U.S.

Reed also noted that Principia’s BTK inhibitor program may be applicable for treatments in oncology but said the indication is not currently a driver in Sanofi’s strategy right now.

Rilzabrutinib is also set for a phase III study to begin later in 2020 in immune thrombocytopenia, which causes a high risk for bleeding events. Rilzabrutinib is also in a phase II for IgG4-related diseases involving chronic inflammation, immune cell infiltration and organ fibrosis.

Principia also brings Sanofi PRN-473, a topical BTK inhibitor, which is being developed for treating less severe forms of immune-mediated diseases. Reed said that patients often start with a mild, more localized, form of disease that eventually becomes systemic. He called PRN-473 “an opportunity to be able to address patient needs across that continuum.”

South San Francisco-based Principia’s stock (NASDAQ:PRNB) closed 9.38% upward on Aug. 17, with shares at closing at $99.25. Principia stock has risen 152% in the past 12 months.

Guggenheim Partners analysts wrote Monday that they believe the acquisition price is a fair one.

SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey C. Porges wrote in a Monday research note that if SAR-442168 were successful and matched the commercial success of oral therapies such as Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) from Biogen Inc. and Gilenya (fingolimod) from Novartis AG, then Sanofi would potentially owe Principia about $4 billion in lifetime milestone and royalty payments. Leerink’s Principia model suggests a $2.7 billion, at $85 per share, valuation for rilzabrutinib on peak sales of $1.3 billion.

“Together,” Porges concluded, “we believe the deal value can be justified on ‘168 alone, and the rilzabrutinib opportunity offers significant value accretion for [Sanofi] from its current and future indications.”

Martin Babler, president, CEO and director, Principia

Martin Babler, Principia’s president, CEO and director, described the company’s Tailored Covalency platform as reducing two different bonds to tie the small molecule to the protein in the body.

“We're basically forcing a bond that naturally doesn't necessarily occur,” Babler said Monday during the investor call. “And we're doing that by making the binding element that binds with the molecule to the protein more reactive.”

The bond can be strengthened for the desired target to make that very durable, Babler added, and weaken the unwanted bond on the off-target and make that very short.

“So you can use that residence time as an additional way to drive selectivity for the target itself,” Babler said.

