Assessing stroke risk via metabolic syndrome

Researchers have found that ischemic stroke risk increased consistently with the severity of metabolic syndrome, a conglomeration of conditions that includes high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and excess body fat around the abdomen and waist. With these findings in hand, it is expected that doctors who also have a scoring tool developed by a University of Virginia (UVA) Children’s pediatrician and his collaborator will be able to identify at-risk patients. “We had previously shown that the severity of metabolic syndrome was linked to future coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes,” said UVA’s Mark DeBoer. “This study showed further links to future ischemic strokes.” DeBoer developed the scoring tool with Matthew Gurka, of the department of health outcomes and biomedical informatics at the University of Florida, Gainesville. The tool is available for free at https://metscalc.org. DeBoer and Gurka reviewed more than 13,000 participants in prior studies and their stroke outcomes. There were 709 ischemic strokes over a mean period of 18.6 years assessed in the studies. The group calculated Z scores, measuring the severity of metabolic syndrome among the study participants. They then analyzed the association between metabolic syndrome and ischemic stroke risk; the subgroup with the highest association between the two was white women. DeBoer hopes that the tool will help doctors guide patients seeking to reduce their stroke risk. The findings appeared June 19, 2020, in the scientific journal Stroke.

Under pressure

Mental stress and anger could have an impact on those with heart failure. That’s according to a report published Aug. 1, 2020, in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. Researchers evaluated patients who had heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and the effects of stress and anger on diastolic function. Over the course of a week, participants completed daily questionnaires about their experiences of stress, anger and negative emotions during the previous 24 hours. They subsequently completed a standardized mental stress protocol in which they solved math problems and described a recent stressful experience. Echocardiograms were performed to assess diastolic function at rest and during the stressful task. Patients who reported experiencing anger in the week prior exhibited worse baseline resting diastolic pressure, the researchers said. In addition, most patients demonstrated stress-provoked changes in diastolic function, including decreased early relaxation and increased diastolic pressure. “Factors such as mental stress and anger often go unrecognized and are under-addressed,” said Matthew Burg, a Yale clinical psychologist and senior author of the study. “This study contributes to the extensive literature showing that stress and anger affect clinical outcomes for patients with heart disease, adding chronic heart failure to the list that includes ischemic heart disease (narrowed arteries) and arrhythmic disease.”

While less deadly, atrial fibrillation still raises concerns

Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researchers have seen a decline in deaths related to atrial fibrillation over the last 45 years; however, this condition still takes an average of two years off a person's life vs. three years in the 1970s and early 1980s. "[A]trial fibrillation is still associated with a major gap in life expectancy as compared to individuals without atrial fibrillation," explained study senior author Ludovic Trinquart, associate professor of biostatistics at BUSPH. Trinquart and colleagues at BU and in Denmark used data from the multigenerational Framingham Heart Study. “The Framingham Heart Study is one of the only studies in the world that allow studying such temporal trends," said study lead author Nicklas Vinter, a physician at Silkeborg Regional Hospital and doctoral student at Aarhus University in Denmark. The researchers analyzed health data from Framingham Heart Study participants from 1972 to 2015, tracking the likelihood of a participant dying 10 years after an atrial fibrillation diagnosis, compared with someone of the same age, sex, and with otherwise similar health. Between 1972 and 1985, a participant with atrial fibrillation lived an average of 2.9 fewer years 10 or more years after diagnosis than a comparison participant without atrial fibrillation. That figure narrowed to 2.1 years between 1986 and 2000; between 2001 and 2015, the number was 2.1 years. "Improvement in the excess mortality associated with atrial fibrillation may be explained by continued improvements in early detection, management, and treatment," Trinquart said. "But the findings of this new study highlight that atrial fibrillation remains a very serious condition. Advances in prevention will be essential to stem the epidemic of atrial fibrillation and reduce its associated mortality." The findings appeared Aug. 11, 2020, in BMJ.