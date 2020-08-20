|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China
|ASC-18 (ravidasvir, sofosbuvir)
|NS5A inhibitor, nucleotide analog inhibitor
|Hepatitis C virus infection
|Bridging study showed pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of the drug were comparable to the two drugs given as separate pills
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|AQST-108
|Sublingual epinephrine
|Healthy volunteers (eventually allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis)
|Dosed first of up to 28 healthy volunteers in the study comparing the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AQST-108 to subcutaneous and intramuscular injections of epinephrine; secondary endpoints include changes in blood pressure and heart rate
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-856
|Small-molecule modulator of an undisclosed target
|Healthy volunteers and diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease
|Treated first subject in the study testing single and multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers to test safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic properties of IMU-856; part 3 will enroll patients to measure changes in bowel permeability using a 2-sugar test to monitor therapeutic effects
|Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc., of Bedminster, N.J.
|MAT-2203
|Oral formulation of the fungicide amphotericin B
|HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis
|Data published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy showed MAT-2203 was well-tolerated when given in 4-6 daily doses without the toxicities commonly seen with intravenous amphotericin B
|Phase II
|Annovis Bio Inc., of Berwyn, Pa.
|ANVS-401
|Acetylcholinesterase/beta-amyloid synthesis/huntingtin/synuclein alpha/tau protein inhibitor
|Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD)
|Restarting enrollment in 24-patient study; 15th AD patient expected to be enrolled at the end of August; data expected in 2021; starting a new study enrolling 14 AD and 14 PD patients with initial data expected in early 2021; study will be followed by a dose response study in 40 PD patients with data expected by late summer 2021
|CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|Berubicin
|Anthracycline that interferes with topoisomerase II
|Glioblastoma multiforme
|Engaged with worldwide clinical trials to run the study
|Entera Bio Ltd., of Boston
|EB-613
|Human parathyroid hormone (1-34)
|Osteoporosis
|Interim data from first 50% of patients expected to enroll showed 6 months of treatment with 1.5 mg EB-616 increased lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD) by 1.44% compared to a 0.71% decrease for placebo (p=0.08); the lower doses of 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg showed a dose dependent increase in lumbar spine BMD
|Orgenesis Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|Ranpirnase
|Pancreatic ribonuclease enzyme
|External genital warts caused by human papilloma virus
|Entered into a services agreement with Therapeutics Inc. to run the study expected to start in early 2021
|Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Los Angeles
|Neratinib
|EGFR antagonist; Erbb2/Erbb4 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Early stage HER2-positive breast cancer
|In the Control study published in Annals of Oncology, a dose escalation of loperamide and a lower dose of neratinib during the first 2 weeks of a 52-week treatment reduced grade 3 diarrhea rate to 15% of the subjects compared to 40% in the Extenet study; discontinuations were 3% in the Control study vs 17% in Extenet; 3% of Control subjects need to dose reduce compared to 26% of Extenet subjects
|Phase III
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Evinacumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting angiopoietin-like 3
|Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
|Data published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed evinacumab added to other lipid-lowering therapies reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol by 47% compared to a 2% increase for lipid-lowering therapies alone (p<0.0001)
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative
|Mild or moderate COVID-19
|FDA approved the expansion of phase III in Asia-Pacific countries and Canada with dosing to start in September
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine)
|Once-daily, single pill combining integrase strand transferase inhibitor and nucleoside analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor
|HIV-1 infection
|In the Stat study testing rapid test and treat protocol before baseline HBV co-infection status, renal function and resistance test results are available, 92% of the 111 evaluable patients achieved a viral load of <50 c/mL at 24 weeks; data include 5 patients who switched from Dovato to an alternative antiretroviral treatment due to hepatitis B virus co-infection or resistance to lamivudine, all of whom achieved viral load of <50c/mL
