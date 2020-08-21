|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Audentes Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, a unit of Astellas Pharma Inc.
|AT-132
|AAV8-delivered gene therapy
|X-linked myotubular myopathy
|Third of 17 patients treated at the same dose level died; preliminary finding for death is gastrointestinal bleeding; patient was 1 of 3 patients previously disclosed as having liver dysfunction within 3-4 weeks after dosing
|Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA vaccine expressing spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|In patients 18-55 years of age, SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMT) 7 days after the second dose were 3.8 times the GMT seen in sera of SARS-CoV2 convalescent patients; in patients 65-85 years of age, GMT was 1.6 times level of convalescent patients
|Sab Biotherapeutics, of Sioux Falls, S.D.
|SAB-185
|Neutralizing polyclonal antibody
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|First of 21 patients treated in study testing the safety and pharmacological activity of SAB-185
|Vaccibody AS, of Olso, Norway, and Nektar Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco
|VB10.NEO + bempegaldesleukin
|Neoantigen cancer vaccine + CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist
|Advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck
|First patient dosed in the study
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.