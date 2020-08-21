Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Audentes Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, a unit of Astellas Pharma Inc. AT-132 AAV8-delivered gene therapy X-linked myotubular myopathy Third of 17 patients treated at the same dose level died; preliminary finding for death is gastrointestinal bleeding; patient was 1 of 3 patients previously disclosed as having liver dysfunction within 3-4 weeks after dosing

Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York BNT-162b2 mRNA vaccine expressing spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV2 COVID-19 prophylaxis In patients 18-55 years of age, SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMT) 7 days after the second dose were 3.8 times the GMT seen in sera of SARS-CoV2 convalescent patients; in patients 65-85 years of age, GMT was 1.6 times level of convalescent patients

Sab Biotherapeutics, of Sioux Falls, S.D. SAB-185 Neutralizing polyclonal antibody Mild to moderate COVID-19 First of 21 patients treated in study testing the safety and pharmacological activity of SAB-185

Vaccibody AS, of Olso, Norway, and Nektar Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco VB10.NEO + bempegaldesleukin Neoantigen cancer vaccine + CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist Advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck First patient dosed in the study