The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed with prejudice the patent case filed by Nazir and Iftikhar Khan against several defendants, including Hemosphere Inc., and Merit Medical Systems Inc., of South Jordan, Utah, for multiple reasons, including improper venue. The case was decided Aug. 13 after an appeal from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, where the lawsuit was also dismissed with prejudice. The Khans filed suit over alleged infringement of the 8,747,344 patent for an arteriovenous shunt, the original complaint for which was filed in August 2018. While the Khans filed suit against more than 300 entities in total, the dismissal over venue in district court was due to non-residence in the district for Merit and Hemosphere. The Federal Circuit also affirmed the lower court’s determination that the Khans had served the defendants via mail despite the district court’s instructions to the contrary. Dennis Crouch, a law professor at the University of Missouri School of Law, said in a blog that while this case is non-precedential, it might nonetheless be cited in future cases for its dismissal with prejudice due to improper venue.

Aetna, of Hartford, Conn., said in an Aug. 11 update that it will not cover full- or half-leg intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices for treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or for post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS). Aetna said the evidence for treatment of PTS is backed by a limited number of studies and that clinicians and medical society guidelines offer little in the way of consensus. The evidence for ESRD is based on studies of efficacy in amelioration of intra-dialytic hypotension experienced during hemodialysis, and while differences were observed in a 21-patient crossover study randomizing enrollees to the study article and two other arms, this and other, smaller studies were deemed to be at high risk of bias, although Aetna did not specifically cite low enrollment volumes as a drawback. The payer will revisit coverage of IPC devices in May 2021.