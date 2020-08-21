A third child with X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM) has died after receiving the higher of two doses of an experimental gene therapy for the rare disease under development at Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Preliminary findings indicate that the immediate cause of death was gastrointestinal bleeding, Audentes said. The trial, testing AT-132 (resamirigene bilparvovec), was already on an FDA clinical hold.

The boy who died was one of three participants in the phase I/II study previously disclosed to have received the higher of the one-time doses in the study. The recombinant adeno-associated viral vector-8-based gene therapy is encoded with MTM1 gene expressing myotubularin, using NAV vector technology that Audentes licensed from Regenxbio Inc. in July 2013. After receiving a 3×1014 vg/kg dose of the medicine, the boy began to demonstrate signs of liver dysfunction within three to four weeks after dosing. All three patients who have died to date after receiving that same dose demonstrated evidence of pre-existing hepatobiliary disease, Audentes said.

XLMTM is life-threatening neuromuscular disease characterized by extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and early death. The multinational, open-label, ascending-dose trial, called Aspiro, has enrolled 24 participants in all. Its primary endpoints are treatment-emergent adverse events and change from baseline in hours of ventilation support through week 24.

While more than half of the participants in the trial to date have shown evidence of pre-existing hepatobiliary disease, it has not been associated with similar progressive liver dysfunction in any of the patients who received AT-132 at the 1×1014 vg/kg dose nor in the other patients who received the 3×1014 vg/kg dose, Audentes said. Among the study's key exclusion criteria are clinically significant underlying liver disease.

So far, 23 patients have received AT-132 in the Aspiro trial: six at the 1×1014 vg/kg dose and 17 at the 3×1014 vg/kg dose. Although the study is on hold, patient monitoring continues and there are no other participants known to be currently experiencing similar liver dysfunction, Audentes said on Aug. 20.

The San Francisco-based company said an investigation into why the three patients who've died developed progressive liver dysfunction is ongoing, but declined a request to discuss the issues with its CEO or chief medical officer on Friday.

Earlier deaths

The first patient death in Aspiro came in May. In June, a second participant died due to sepsis, according to preliminary findings at the time. Both the first and second deaths were in relatively older patients – though none older than age 5 at enrollment – who received AT-132 at the 3x1014 vg/kg dose and in whom investigators had recently observed new serious adverse events of hepatobiliary disease.

The deaths are part of a story that stretches back at least to the 1999 passing of a teenager who took part in a metabolic disease trial. All of the losses serve as tragic reminders of the risks that gene therapies can pose, while not necessarily indicting gene therapy overall. Not only are many other gene therapy developers testing dose levels lower than the one Audentes has run into trouble with, but vector constructs differ from program to program too. Furthermore, different approaches have yielded both regulatory and clinical successes, such as was the case for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Spark Therapeutics Inc.'s Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec).

Earlier this year, looking to play a bigger part in that story, Astellas Pharma Inc. bought Audentes in a deal valued at about $3 billion. As of the Tokyo-based company's Aug. 4 first quarter earnings call, it appears to still see substantial value in the overall purchase.

In a transcript of the call, an unidentified company representative said Astellas continued to look at both the big picture of the acquisition as providing a "superior gene therapy company" with a valuable network and at the program-level, where it records AT-132 on its balance sheet as in-process R&D, not an impairment.

That message was echoed Friday in a statement from Audentes CEO Natalie Holles, who said that she and her team "remain committed to developing AT-132 for the families and patients living with XLMTM, and we are working closely with the regulatory authorities to ensure our path forward continues to maximize the safety of all patients."