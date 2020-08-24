|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore
|ASLAN-004
|IL-13/IL-4 receptor antagonist
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Resumed recruitment in the multiple ascending dose study after pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc., of Hampton, N.J.
|CDX-527
|Bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and CD27
|Advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have progressed during or after standard of care therapy
|Opened enrollment in the 90-patient study designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose; safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, objective response rate, clinical benefit rate, duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival will also be measured; study includes an expansion phase
|Cohbar Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|CB-4211
|Analog of MOTS-c
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity
|Treated first subjects in the phase Ib portion of the study testing one dose level for four weeks in 20 patients
|Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Cymerus MSCs
|Mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19 with respiratory distress
|Opened enrollment in the 24-patient Mend study; primary endpoint is improvement in PaO2/FiO2 ratio, as well as safety and tolerability
|Geovax Labs Inc., of Atlanta
|MVA-62B
|Boost component
|HIV infection
|Started study testing combination of broadly neutralizing antibodies and a Toll-like receptor 9 agonist boosted with MVA-62B
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID-19 prefusion protein vaccine plus Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Enrolled first subjects in the phase II portion of the study, which will include approximately 50% older adults 60-84 years of age
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|NM21-1480
|Tri-specific immuno-oncology product targeting PD-L1, 4-1BB and serum albumin
|Solid tumors
|First patient treated in study designed to determine a recommended dose for continued clinical development
|Reithera Srl., of Rome
|GRAd-COV2
|Gorilla adenoviral-based vaccine encoding the full-length spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Enrolled first of 90 subjects in the study testing 3 escalating doses of the vaccine
|Phase II
|Adrenomed AG, of Hennigsdorf, Germany
|Adrecizumab (HAM-8101)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting adrenomedullin
|Extreme-critically ill COVID-19 patients
|Data published in Biomolecules showed 5 of 8 patients had rapid improvement of organ function and subsequent reduction in the disease severity within 12 days after administration
|Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, PA
|TRV-027
|AT1 receptor agonist
|Acute lung damage and abnormal blood clotting associated with COVID-19
|Started 60-patient study testing abnormal clotting, lung function and other clinical outcomes; top-line data expected in first quarter of 2021
|Phase III
|Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., of Jersey City, N.J
|Edaravone (MT-1186)
|Oral suspension formulation of neuroprotective agent
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Resumed screening and enrollment in the 150-patient study after pause due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Spartalizumab (PDR-001)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Advanced BRAF V600-mutated melanoma
|The Combi-i study comparing spartalizumab plus Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib) to Tafinlar and Mekinist alone didn't meet its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival
|Odonate Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Tesetaxel
|Taxane
|Metastatic breast cancer
|In the Contessa study, progression-free survival was 9.8 months for tesetaxel plus a reduced dose of capecitabine compared to 6.9 months for the approved dose of capecitabine alone (HR=0.716, p=0.003)
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|Rigosertib
|Small-molecule RAS mimetic
|Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
|In the Inspire study, overall survival was 6.4 months for rigosertib compared to 6.3 months for physician's choice (p=0.33)
|Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., of Carmiel, Israel
|Pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102)
|Modified stabilized version of recombinant alpha-galactosidase-A
|Fabry disease
|Completed treatment period for the Bright study; top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020
Notes
