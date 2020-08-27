A.I. tool promises faster, more accurate Alzheimer's diagnosis

By detecting subtle differences in the way that Alzheimer's sufferers use language, researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology have developed an A.I. algorithm that promises to accurately diagnose Alzheimer's without the need for expensive scans or in-person testing. The software not only can diagnose Alzheimer's, at negligible cost, with more than 95% accuracy, but is also capable of explaining its conclusions, allowing physicians to double check the accuracy of its diagnosis. It has long been known that Alzheimer's can affect a person's use of language. People with Alzheimer's typically replace nouns with pronouns, such as by saying 'He sat on it' rather than 'The boy sat on the chair.' Patients might also use awkward circumlocutions, saying "My stomach feels bad because I haven't eaten" instead of simply "I'm hungry." By designing an explainable A.I. engine which uses attention mechanisms and convolutional neural network, the researchers were able to develop software that could not only accurately identify well-known telltale signs of Alzheimer's, but also detect subtle linguistic patterns previously overlooked. The system can also easily incorporate new criteria that may be identified by other research teams in the future, so it will only get more accurate over time.

Bioluminescent tool tracks DNA break repair

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Academia Sinica in Taiwan have developed a bioluminescent tag that tracks DNA double strand break (DSB) repair in cells. DSB damage is key to maintaining genome integrity and cell viability, and its repair is critical to developing treatments for multiple diseases, including cancers. In an advance paper published online Aug. 14, 2020, in Nucleic Acids Research, the team described a multiplexed bioluminescent repair report (BLRR) for noninvasive monitoring of DSB repair pathways in living cells and animals. The approach uses Gaussia luciferase to detect homology-directed repair (HDR), while Vargula luciferase simultaneously detects nonhomologous end joining (NHEJ). Using BLRR, the researchers were able to track HDR- and NHEJ-related activities in cells over time, as well as DSB repairs in xenografted tumors in vivo. The team used BLRR to conduct multiple studies, including one that showed significant difference of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated editing with guide RNAs 1-10 bp apart. They also used the tag to identify HDR-suppressing functions of cardiac glycoside in human glioblastomas and glioma cancer stem-like cells by inhibiting the DNA repair protein RAD51. “We predict that an engineered mouse model with tissue-specific activation of BLRR could be established to study precise genome editing, including targeted delivery of transgenes, editing activity and DDR dynamics,” the authors wrote. “Efforts are currently underway to evaluate the ability of the BLRR multiplex assay to predict the efficacy of HDR inhibitors in mouse orthotopic GSC brain tumour models.”

Mechanisms of retinopathy come into focus

Researchers at the University of Montreal have linked the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) to beneficial remodeling of vasculature in retinal disease. In the developed world, the major causes of blindness lead to deregulated blood vessel growth in the retina. Sometimes such deregulated growth regresses, but the underlying factors for either abnormal growth or its correction have remained blurry. Using both mouse models and patient samples, the researchers showed that retinal damage occurred when epithelial cells entered a senescent state and could be corrected if neutrophils reacted to the senescence-associated secretory phenotype by forming NETs, which led to clearance of the senescent cells. The authors concluded that “clearance of senescent retinal blood vessels leads to reparative vascular remodeling,” but also cautioned that there was likely an optimal level, and “abundant NETosis in the retina may be incompatible with proper retinal health.” Their work appeared in the Aug. 21, 2020, issue of Science.