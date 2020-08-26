Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Tammy Sarnelli global head of regulatory affairs.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., appointed Marvin L. White to its board, effective Oct. 1.
Geovax Labs Inc., of Atlanta, appointed Mark J. Newman chief scientific officer.
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, appointed Karin Ann Thacker vice president, regulatory affairs and quality assurance.
Illumina Inc., of San Diego, appointed Kathryne Reeves chief marketing officer, effective Sept. 28.
Immunovia AB, of Lund, Sweden, appointed Patrik Dahlen CEO, effective Nov. 1.
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., appointed William F. DeGrado scientific adviser.
Saniona AB, of Copenhagen, appointed Jason A. Amello chief financial officer, Trista Morrison chief communications officer and Linea Aspesi chief human resources officer.
Starton Therapeutics Inc., of New York, appointed Cidnee Vaykovich chief operating officer.
Vor Biopharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed John King chief commercial officer.