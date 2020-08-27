Vancouver, British Columbia-based Sierra Oncology Inc. during its recent earnings call offered an update on momelotinib, in phase III development for myelofibrosis. Enrollment in the study won’t be finished until the fourth quarter of 2021 (with top-line results due in the first half of 2022), but in the second half of 2020, Sierra plans to provide Wall Street with data cuts regarding the JAK inhibitor’s performance on the Total Symptom Score (TSS). That’s the primary endpoint in the experiment called Momentum, which compares momelotinib with danazol.

The TSS endpoint is powered at 99%, with key secondary endpoints of transfusion independence rate and spleen response rates powered at greater than 90%. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay said in an Aug. 6 report that he expects a “clean win” across the board. Such a victory would provide relief for backers of the compound, which over the years has been passed through multiple hands. Sierra’s low $130 million market cap likely reflects some unease.

Momelotinib came to Sierra by way of a potential $198 million deal with Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc. in August 2018. Included was an up-front payment of $3 million, with the would-be remainder of the money coming to Gilead as milestones – mostly commercial rather than developmental, the companies said – are met. Under the original terms, Gilead also became eligible for tiered royalty payments that ranged from the mid-teens to high-twenties. In November 2019, Sierra bagged $103 million in a public offering to fuel its work, and restructured the royalty agreement, lowering Sierra’s obligation to Gilead in exchange for 7.5% ownership of Sierra.

The setup bodes increasingly well for momelotinib’s odds against Jakafi (ruxolitinib) from Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del., first approved for myelofibrosis in November 2011. Added to the JAK inhibitor’s label in December 2014 was polycythemia vera in adults who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea. In May 2019, Jakafi was cleared for steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. In early August, the British Journal of Hematology published favorable results of the phase IIIb Jump trial with Jakafi. A global, single-arm, open-label, expanded-access effort, Jump enrolled 2,233 patients. Jakafi reduced spleen length and symptoms.

Momelotinib has several distinguishing features, not the least that it’s the only JAK inhibitor is the only viable JAK inhibitor that not only helps with spleen volume in a way that’s been shown non-inferior to Jakafi but also works against anemia and reduces patients’ dependence on transfusions, Chattopadhyay said. It also has turned up a much high nadir in platelet counts, which could mean higher dose intensity and maybe fewer therapy quits – “a significant commercial differentiator in the community setting,” he believes, adding that the Sierra compound might evolve into “an obvious choice” after Jakafi, given its profile as distinct from the likes of JAK2 inhibitor Inrebic (fedratinib), from Summit, N.J.-based Celgene Corp., approved in August 2019.

Inrebic trails a longish history, too. Sanofi SA, of Paris, dumped the drug after a 2013 clinical hold that was caused by cases of Wernicke’s encephalopathy. Sanofi sold the rights to the compound in October 2017 to San Diego-based Impact Biomedicines Inc., which at the same time raised $22.5 million by way of a series A round and disclosed that the FDA had lifted the clinical hold. Celgene acquired Impact in January 2018.

On momelotinib, Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft reported in December 2019 on an investor event held in connection with the American Society of Hematology meeting. His firm consulted a key opinion leader who said that “doctor comfort with momelotinib in second-line [therapy] could lead to some uptake and traction in first-line,” and “could be combined with most other treatments in development.” In first-line use, “it was noted that generally most patients are symptomatic and anemic in the naive setting, and these patients would benefit from [the drug’s] impact on all three areas of burden,” he said.

The competition

A rare blood cancer in which the bone marrow is replaced by fibrous scar tissue, myelofibrosis is considered a form of chronic leukemia and comes in two forms: primary (occurring on its own) and secondary (developing as a result of another disease). It’s estimated to affect between 16,000 and 18,500 patients in the U.S. The condition can turn up at any age, but the median age of diagnosis ranges between 60 and 67 years, according to MPN Connect, a website that offers a professional resources on myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Others at work in myelofibrosis include Foster City, Calif.-based Geron Corp., with the phase III-stage telomerase inhibitor imetelstat for patients refractory to a JAK inhibitor. Wainwright’s Vernon Bernardino said in an Aug. 26 report that the compound “has shown potential to have a disease-modifying effect in patients with higher-risk myelofibrosis,” where boosting survival “remains a therapeutic challenge.” Johnson & Johnson (J&J) unit Janssen Biotech Inc. in November 2014 paid $35 million up front and dangled the promise of $900 million in milestone payments for an exclusive license to imetelstat. In late September 2018, though, J&J bailed out, citing “a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets.”

Another myelofibrosis player making news lately is Pharmaxis Ltd., of Sydney, Australia, which said Aug. 19 that the FDA completed a safety review of the company’s IND for pan‐LOX inhibitor PXS‐5505 and gave Pharmaxis permission to proceed with a phase I/II trial. The study will incorporate a one‐month dose escalation phase followed by six months’ treatment in an open-label study of patients with intermediate or high‐risk disease. The study is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and finish in 2022. Pharmaxis suffered a setback late last year, when Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, quit developing the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis prospect BI-1467335, acquired from Pharmaxis in 2015. The latter was in line potentially to collect about AU$600 million (US$434.1 million) in milestone payments.