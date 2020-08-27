Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) presented a new artificial intelligence technique that could protect medical imaging systems from hacking and human errors at the 2020 International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (AIME) on Aug. 26. Their innovative solution uses a dual-layer architecture that screens for two different types of anomalous instructions to capture those that are always unusual or outside of safe ranges and those that are inappropriate in the specific context.

Medical imaging devices involve an ecosystem of connected components, all controlled by a host computer. Whether entered intentionally as part of a cyberattack, as a result of a bug in the system, or as a consequence of human error, anomalous instructions can harm patients, damage equipment, or impair system functionality.

Currently, many imaging systems lack specific protections for malicious intrusion and errors. In 2009, the U.S. FDA notified facilities performing brain perfusion CT scans that one facility had given more than 200 patients approximately eight times the expected radiation dose over a period of 18 months because of incorrect settings on the CT scanner console.

Continued vulnerabilities

That kind of error could still occur. In addition, the increased sophistication seen in cyberattacks has not been well matched by greater protection of devices. “Common defense employed today mostly focus on securing the hospital network and not the device itself,” lead researcher Tom Mahler, a PhD candidate in BGU’s department of Software and Information Systems Engineering, told BioWorld.

“The host control PC has very limited defenses such as whitelisting (i.e., a list of approved software to run), which modern malware can easily bypass (e.g., a rootkit attacks the underlying operating system and can thus often bypass the whitelisting),” he added. “Furthermore, we found that the host PC often use out-of-date software and operating systems, since installing an update usually requires the manufacturers to perform rigorous [and expensive] validation tests to make sure that the host PC still complies with regulations after being updated.”

The range of uses of some devices creates an additional challenge to detecting and blocking potentially dangerous instructions. “Medical devices such as CTs are used for a wide range of operations, some of which require high radiation within the allowed levels. Thus, sending an instruction for a high radiation operation to a patient that does not need it (e.g., an infant) is dangerous, but will not trigger an alert using common defenses,” said Mahler.

Detecting anomalies

The BGU team developed a technique that can identify up to 98.8% of anomalies by engaging artificial intelligence (AI) to conduct two types of review of instructions. The first is an unsupervised screening for context-free (CF) anomalous instructions, those well outside the norm for any patient, such as delivering 100 times the typical level of radiation. The second review looks at the instructions within the specific context of the patient. In this context-sensitive (CS) pass, the instructions could be within the usual range, but not appropriate for the individual, such as the wrong type of scan, or levels of radiation unsafe or ineffective given the patient’s age, weight, or potential diagnosis.

The dual-layer architecture is deployed on an external device between the host PC and the CT scanner or other imaging device. By being outside the device flow, the system can detect anomalous instructions regardless of whether they originate from a malicious external attack, from malware embedded in the network, human error, or a software or hardware bug.

The research team evaluated their system using 8,277 recorded CT instructions. The context-free layer was evaluated against 14 different unsupervised anomaly detection algorithms and the context-sensitive layer was assessed for four types of clinical objective contexts, using five supervised classification algorithms for each.

Using only the CF layer, the architecture had an overall anomaly detection performance of 71.6% using F1 scoring of precision and recall. With both layers, the score rose to between 82% and 98.8%, depending on the clinical objective or body part.

Expanding testing to include MRI and ultrasound has proved more difficult. “The main challenge in testing it on other devices is that it is extremely difficult to collect data,” Mahler noted. “We hope that when more data becomes available, we could use it to test the technique on other devices. If anyone would like to collaborate with us, we would be happy to.”