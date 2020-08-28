Updated results from a phase II test of Viking Therapeutics Inc.'s VK-2809 in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-cholesterol found it delivered durable reductions in liver fat even four weeks post-treatment. The outcome bolstered a "strong rationale" for further development of the drug in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the focus of a separate Viking trial, Voyage, the company said.

Viking's shares (NASDAQ:VKTX) fell 8.2% on Aug. 28 to $6.83 against the backdrop of a relatively small sale of its stock by Ligand, which remains the company's second largest shareholder after the asset manager Arrowmark Partners.

Toxicity driven by the accumulation of fatty acids and free cholesterol in the liver is believed to be an important contributor to the onset and progression of NASH, which in turn is characterized by the onset of liver fibrosis. VK-2809 "is something that we think blunts that forward progress and removes a key driver of the disease," Viking President and CEO Brian Lian told BioWorld.

The candidate, licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2014, is one of two high-profile thyroid receptor beta agonists currently in the clinic, along with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s resmetirom, that could offer an opportunity to tackle the earliest stages of NASH development. Though behind resmetirom in its clinical development, the new phase II data Viking reported for VK-2809 on Aug. 28 suggest it may offer advantages that could even the playing field, such as meaningful benefits even for patients with common NASH risk factors.

Furthermore, although Viking's team anticipates that VK-2809 would be administered with chronic dosing if approved, the new data on durability of response also suggests intermittent dosing or dosing holidays are sustainable. "You could think of taking VK-2809 for three months or six months and then transitioning to another therapy which might be more targeted to inflammation or fibrosis," Lian said.

Despite the many comparisons made between Viking’s entrant and Madrigal by investors keeping score in the sector, Lian doesn't betray much worry. "I think the market is more than sufficiently sized to support two of the same mechanisms," he said, citing the example of the many blockbuster TNF-alpha therapies for rheumatoid arthritis.

A longer look

The data reported Friday, as part of an online oral presentation by University of California San Diego researcher Rohit Loomba during the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver, included both 16-week results and new analyses of the 12-week results. One of those analyses demonstrated that patients receiving VK-2809 experienced significant reductions in liver fat content irrespective of various baseline characteristics and common risk factors for NASH, such as baseline level of alanine aminotransferase above the upper limit of normal, body mass index of 30 or greater, hypertension and Hispanic ethnicity.

In the longer look, focused on week 16, or four weeks following completion of treatment in the study, VK-2809-treated patients were found to have a statistically significant mean reduction in liver fat content of 45.4% vs. an 18.7% reduction for placebo. Also at week 16, 70.4% of all VK-2809-treated patients were still considered responders, with a greater than or equal to 7.5% mean absolute change and greater than or equal to 30% median relative change in liver fat content, as measured by MRI-assessed protein density fat fraction.

Meanwhile, the closely-watch 52-week randomized phase IIb study, Voyage, continues. Started in November, it’s using biopsy to determine changes in histology markers including not only liver fat, but also changes in inflammation, hepatocyte damage, and fibrosis. The study's independent data monitoring committee recently recommended the trial continue as planned.

Completion of Voyage with positive data would give Viking the data the FDA requires to proceed to phase III. Though it’s hard to predict precise enrollment timelines in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company has suggested that enrollment of Voyage should be complete in the first half of 2021. Should the trial reach full enrollment in the second quarter of 2021, that could lead to a first look at data sometime early in the second half of the year. Under current FDA guidance, a single successful phase III study in NASH patients could be enough to support an NDA approval for the drug.

VK-2809 was originally discovered by Metabasis Therapeutics, which was acquired by Ligand. In 2014, Ligand outlicensed VK-2809 and a series of other compounds to Viking for the treatment of a range of metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Despite a dynamic race among drugmakers to get a slice of the NASH therapy market, which could reach more than $6 billion in total value by 2028, according to DRG, no drug for the indication has been approved yet.