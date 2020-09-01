Cocrystal Pharma Inc., of Bothell, Wash., said, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of its public offering and purchase 14.285 million shares priced at $1.05 each, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter has also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.14 million shares. The gross proceeds, assuming no exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $15 million and the net proceeds will be used for the expansion of its COVID-19 and influenza treatment development programs and general corporate purposes and working capital.

Newton Biocapital I, of Brussels, Belgium, said it has invested ¥480 million (US$4.5 million), which will be split in two tranches, in J-Pharma Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan, as part of a total series D round of ¥1.746 billion (US$16.4 million). The company is focused on membrane transporters and is developing JPH-203 for the treatment of refractory advanced biliary tract cancer, OKY-034 for the treatment of refractory advanced pancreatic cancer and LAT1 inhibitors for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.