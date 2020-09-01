Two days ahead of its Sept. 3 PDUFA date, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. received the FDA’s approval for Onureg, an oral form of azacitidine, for continuing treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The indication is specifically for patients achieving first complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete blood count recovery following intensive induction chemotherapy and who are not able to complete intensive curative therapy. BMS said Onureg is the first and only FDA-approved continued AML treatment for patients in complete remission.

Approval for the 300-mg tablets was based on the 472-patient Quazar AML-001 pivotal phase III study. The maintenance treatment with Onureg, CC-486, produced a highly statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) of nearly 10 months compared to placebo, which was the trial’s primary endpoint. There was also improvement in relapse-free survival with CC-486 that was statistically significant compared to placebo.

Data from the study for the cytidine nucleoside analogue showed a median OS, from the time of randomization, of 24.7 months with a 95% confidence interval (CI:, 18.7 to 30.5) among patients receiving Onureg. That was compared to 14.8 months (95% CI: 11.7 to 17.6) among patients receiving the placebo, with a hazard ratio of 0.69, 95% and a CI of 0.55 to 0.86, producing a “p” value of 0.0009.

Onureg was continued until the disease progressed or there was unacceptable toxicity. The safety profile was manageable in the study.

Onureg’s main mechanism of action, according to BMS, is thought to be DNA hypomethylation and direct cytotoxicity to abnormal hematopoietic cells found in bone marrow. Hypomethylation may restore the normal function to genes that are needed for cell proliferation and differentiation.

On May 1, the FDA accepted the NDA for Onureg and granted it a priority review while setting the Sept. 3 PDUFA date.

In late May, the EMA validated BMS’ marketing authorization application seeking approval to use CC-486 as maintenance treatment for adults with AML who achieved CR or CR with incomplete blood count recovery following induction therapy, with or without consolidation treatment, and who are not candidates for, or who choose not to proceed to, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Onureg will have warnings and precautions for substitution risks with other azacitidine products, myelosuppression, increased early mortality in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and embryo-fetal toxicity.

AML is one of the most common adult acute leukemias.