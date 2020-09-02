As the world awaits more phase III data due any day from Akebia Therapeutics Inc. with vadadustat, its oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), in chronic kidney disease (CKD), the company is basking in the approval of the product in Japan as Vafseo as a once-daily treatment for CKD anemia.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Akebia has a deal with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., (MTPC) of Osaka, Japan, that dates back to 2015. The firm stands to collect as much as $190 million based upon hitting regulatory and sales milestones. MTPC is obligated to make tiered double-digit royalty payments to Akebia of up to 20% on sales of vadadustat in Japan and certain other Asian countries.

In the U.S., data from the phase III study called Pro2tect are due soon. The study is testing vadadustat as compared with erythropoiesis-stimulating agent Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa, Amgen Inc.) in CKD patients not on dialysis. Positive top-line phase III data from the study known as Inno2vate, testing vadadustat in those on dialysis, were disclosed in early May, brightening the picture for Pro2tect.

CEO John Butler, during a conference call with investors at the time the Inno2vate results were disclosed, said doctors are “looking for clear, straightforward and consistent data, and that's what we've delivered. That we have the same comparator in Inno2vate and Pro2tect is part of how we designed the program for clinical, regulatory and commercial success,” he said, deeming Inno2vate “the first step. We're not guiding on exact timing for [an approval] filing. When we have Pro2tect [data] in hand, then I think we'll be better able to do that. We want to get this in front of regulators as quickly as possible.”

Shares of Akebia have weakened of late, probably due to slips by others in the renal space. South San Francisco-based Tricida Inc. took receipt last month of a complete response letter for veverimer to treat chronic metabolic acidosis. The letter came as little surprise, since the FDA had notified Tricida July 16 of deficiencies in the submission package that would preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements and commitments. Veverimer is a non-absorbed polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis by binding hydrochloric acid in the gastrointestinal tract and removing it from the body via excretion in the feces.

Also in August, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plano, Texas, provided a regulatory update on the nuclear factor erythroid-2 related factor 2 (NRF2) activator bardoxolone for Alport syndrome (AS). Having completed its type C meeting with regulators, it aims to file an NDA in AS during the fourth quarter of this year. Oral bardoxolone is in the late-stage works for CKD in AS, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and possibly other, associated indications. SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz said in an Aug. 10 report that the company’s management “was unclear when asked questions regarding FDA comments” on the program, and “ambiguity remains” around bardoxolone as well as Reata’s candidate for Friedreich’s ataxia, the NRF2 drug omaveloxolone.

The troubles that beset Reata and Tricida cast a shadow over Akebia and others pursuing renal treatments, though San Francisco-based Fibrogen Inc. seemed to escape fallout. Fibrogen has pending with the FDA an NDA for roxadustat in CKD anemia afflicting dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis-dependent patients, with a PDUFA date of Dec. 20, 2020. Roxadustat, like Akebia’s therapy, is an HIF-PHI.

COVID-19, too?

The Pro2tect program bears a primary efficacy endpoint of hemoglobin change at weeks 24-26 and a primary safety endpoint of time to first major adverse cardiovascular event, where Akebia wants to show vadadustat noninferior to Aranesp. Odds seem pretty good, given the findings in the Inno2vate experiment. The trial designs, while targeting different patients, were identical.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce said in a report that he “continue[s] to expect positive data” from Pro2tect, which would support an NDA filing around the end of this year. Clearance and market launch could happen around the middle of next year, if Akebia uses the priority review voucher (PRV) gained through a deal with Vifor Pharma Group, of Zurich, Switzerland. In May 2017, the parties entered an exclusive license agreement to sell vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics in the U.S. when the compound receives the FDA go-ahead. In an SEC filing in February of this year, Akebia said the pair had signed a letter agreement with a third party to purchase a PRV. Terms called for Akebia to pay Vifor $10 million within 15 business days after the closing of the purchase, with Vifor obligated to retain all rights to, and maintain the validity of, the PRV until Akebia and Vifor decide what to do next – use it for the vadadustat NDA or sell it and share the proceeds.

The compound has joined many in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A July paper in The Lancet suggested that vadadustat could reduce lung injury in the disease. At the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study is being conducted under an IND filed with the FDA. It’s designed to enroll up to 300 adult patients who have been hospitalized at the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. All are randomized to get either vadadustat or a placebo within 24 hours of hospital admission for up to 14 days, with a goal to prevent the need for or reduce the time required for ventilator use due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Wainwright’s Arce said in a July 15 report that he believes vadadustat “could be efficacious in preventing lung injury in patients who experience ARDS, and protect other organs including the heart, intestine, kidneys and liver under a similar hypoxic physiological environment.”