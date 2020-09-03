Akebia Therapeutics Inc. CEO John Butler said “a clear path forward” exists for vadadustat in chronic kidney disease (CKD) despite negative phase III safety findings, and the company plans to file for approval as early as next year in the U.S. and Europe.

Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Akebia (NASDAQ:AKBA) crashed by 73.5%, or $7.35, to close at $2.65, on top-line data from the trial called Pro2tect, the second of two cardiovascular (CV) outcomes programs. The two Pro2tect studies evaluated the efficacy and safety of vadadustat, Akebia's oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) vs. erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients not on dialysis (NDD).

Vadadustat achieved the primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints in each of the two Pro2tect studies, demonstrating noninferiority (NI) to Aranesp as measured by a mean change in hemoglobin between baseline and the primary evaluation period (weeks 24-36) and secondary evaluation period (weeks 40-52). But the drug missed the primary safety endpoint of the program, defined as NI of vadadustat vs. the comparator in time to first occurrence of major adverse CV events (MACE), which is the composite of all-cause mortality, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke across both experiments.

The company's vadadustat development program includes two other global phase III efforts – Inno2vate – for CKD anemia in adult patients on dialysis (DD) for which Akebia reported encouraging top-line data in May. Akebia plans to present the full dataset from Pro2tect and Inno2vate at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) meeting in October. The company also aims to publish the data in peer-reviewed journals.

Vadadustat’s NDA will ask approval for treatment of DD as well as NDD patients. With collaborator Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, Akebia is working to prepare a similar marketing authorization application for the EMA. Meanwhile, Wall Street sorted through what’s known so far.

“No matter what we would say to you today, you can't get away from missing the primary safety endpoint,” Butler conceded during a conference call with investors, but the full data package will tell a story that’s more encouraging than not. “Over the next seven weeks, we get to do further analysis to continue to strengthen that dataset. Giving you the complete story at that point makes a lot more sense for us, and it’s the best thing for the product. We submitted the late breaker to ASN yesterday. We'll see whether or not it's accepted. We hope it will be, but you'll get a very full read[out] of the data in just a number of weeks.”

At every meeting with the FDA, regulators talked about considering the totality of data, Butler said. “It's always been about looking across the entire program – they’ve always preferred to see dialysis and non-dialysis data [together],” he said. “We designed both the dialysis and non-dialysis programs extraordinarily similarly, so these kinds of analyses could be done.”

Adoption ‘undermined’

Mizuho analyst Difei Yang was less optimistic. In a report, she pointed out details of the MACE miss, with a hazard ratio of 1.17 (95% CI: 1.01, 1.36), an upper bound above the prespecified NI margin of 1.25. “In the DD patient population, we believe the registration path forward is clear and vadadustat is approvable in this setting,” she wrote. “In the NDD patient population, it is not obvious.” The ASN presentation will include subpopulation and regional population analyses. “Our view is that the risks for securing approval in NDD have drastically increased and the anticipated regulatory pathway is less traveled and comes with added uncertainty,” she said. “We would wait for detailed MACE data analyses in NDD (expected at ASN) to draw further conclusions.” A pre-NDA meeting with the FDA is expected later this year.

Vadadustat recently won approval in Japan under the brand name Vafseo. Akebia has a deal with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., (MTPC) of Osaka, Japan, that dates back to 2015. The firm stands to collect as much as $190 million based upon hitting regulatory and sales milestones. MTPC is obligated to make tiered double-digit royalty payments to Akebia of up to 20% on sales of vadadustat in Japan and certain other Asian countries. On the call, analyst Yang wanted to know if the latest data will have any effect on the launch of the compound in Japan, its first major market. “There's no change there,” Butler said. MTPC is “actively launching the product in both indications. We're doing everything we can to support them, and I know their expectations for vadadustat are high,” he said.

SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers San Francisco-based Fibrogen Inc., which has pending with the FDA an NDA for roxadustat in CKD anemia afflicting DD and NDD patients, with a PDUFA date of Dec. 20, 2020. Roxadustat, like Akebia’s therapy, is an HIF-PHI. In a report earlier this week, he crystal-balled the Akebia data. “We expect the upcoming NDD results to be positive (to meet both hemoglobin and MACE endpoints), but to be perceived as inferior to Fibrogen’s roxadustat, given the study’s lower safety bar (ESA as a comparator for vadadustat vs. placebo for roxadustat),” Porges wrote. “In our view, vadadustat seems more likely to receive an ESA-like black box warning, based on its trial design for both DD and NDD, whereas roxadustat still has a chance to win a clean label without CV warnings. Vadadustat’s trial is unlikely to be superior to ESA for safety, and therefore should inherit similar warnings to ESA’s,” he predicted. After the Akebia data rolled out, Porges wrote in a report that vadadustat having “surprisingly failed to meet the safety MACE endpoints” made for “a Goldilocks scenario for roxadustat, as vadadustat just missed NI. Fibrogen’s roxadustat’s safety profile (NI to placebo in NDD) looks even more compelling,” he said.

Piper Sandler’s Chris Raymond said in his dispatch on Akebia that, given the gutted share price, “we would argue the market has now completely discounted vadadustat, regardless of the setting.” Findings offered at the ASN meeting likely “will center on differences in target hemoglobin levels between U.S. (10-11g/dL) and EU (10-12g/dL), and also baseline characteristics,” in his view. “All-in, with shares behaving as if vadadustat is dead, we think patience at least until ASN is the right course.” Eric Joseph of J.P. Morgan said that “regardless of regulatory outcomes, we believe the absence of in-line MACE undermines a key potential driver of [HIF-PHI] adoption in the NDD segment, as well as for vadadustat differentiation within the class.”