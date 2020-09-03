Researchers at City of Hope have used a combination of oncolytic virus and CD19-targeting CAR T cells to first force expression of CD19 on tumor cells and then hunt down those cells, eradicating tumors in immunocompetent mouse models and endowing them with immunity to later re-administration of tumor cells.

They reported their results in the Sept. 2, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

CAR T cells have been transformative in a subset of hematological cancers, and one of the major goals in immune oncology is to apply those cells to solid tumors, which account for the vast majority of cancers overall.

So far, though, it’s been tough going.

There are several challenges to using CAR T cells in solid tumors. Tumors actively work to exclude them through their immunosuppressive microenvironment. There are no solid tumor antigens that have either the specificity or the uniform expression that make the FDA-approved CD19-targeting CAR T cells Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel, Novartis AG) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel, Gilead Sciences Inc.) such formidable weapons against certain B-cell cancers.

Some tumor types, like triple-negative breast cancers, do not have any antigens that would be suitable for T-cell targeting to begin with.

Others, such as HER2-driven tumors, have antigens that are also expressed by normal cells, making it challenging to specifically take out tumor cells.

And finally, “the overwhelming challenge that solid tumors present… is heterogeneity,” Saul Priceman told BioWorld.

Much like the rare drug-resistant cell can seed a relapse, so does the rare tumor cell that lacks antigen.

There are a number of solid tumor-targeting CAR T cells in clinical trials using different approaches to target CAR T cells to solid tumor antigens.

In the work now published in Science Translational Medicine, Priceman, who is an assistant professor in City of Hope's Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, and his colleagues, including first author, Anthony Park, a postdoctoral fellow at City of Hope, took an alternate tack: they used vaccinia virus to deliver the CD19 antigen that attract CAR T cells to solid tumors.

Oncolytic viruses, which specifically infect tumor cells, kill the cells directly by replicating and lysing. In doing so, they also provide debris that can set off an immune response.

But in addition to directly killing cells through the lytic cycle, oncolytic viruses can be engineered to deliver genes of interest.

For example, Imlygic (talimogene laherparepvec, Amgen Inc.), an oncolytic virus that is approved for the treatment of unresectable metastatic melanoma, is engineered to express granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a cytokine that stimulates the production of white blood cells.

His team’s vaccinia virus delivery of CD19 is “the first example of delivering a gene that would redirect a CAR T cell,” Priceman said.

The team engineered a CD19-producing oncolytic vaccinia virus, which they called OV19t. They showed in several types of tumor cells that OV19t-infected cells expressed CD19 on their surface before they were killed by the virus, and that CD19-targeted CAR T cells killed the infected cells. Combination treatment extended survival in mouse models of brain cancer, colorectal cancer and abdominal metastases.

City of Hope is already conducting several dozen clinical trials of CAR T cells, and plans to add the combination to the roster within the next 1.5 to two years.

Scientifically, the team is interested in exploring the mechanism of viral release, as well as exploring other targets and further improving the combination.

While one of the concerns going into the research was whether the virus would manage to uniformly infect tumor cells, the researchers unexpectedly found that “the killing of tumor cells, mediated by the CD19 CAR T cell activity, released virus to a far greater activity than the virus lytic cycle itself,” Priceman said. “That’s probably one of the mechanisms by which this combination works so well.”

Why the CAR T-cell activity would release more virus than the viral life cycle itself, he said, is still unclear, and “the source of a lot of soon-to-be-undertaken studies.”

Another possible benefit of the CD19-targeting T cells is that it takes out not just tumor cells, but B cells as well, as the antigen is expressed on all B precursor cells. It is possible that in doing so, the T cells are also killing antibody-producing cells that would contribute to clearing vaccinia virus – though Priceman stressed that this possibility is at this point “complete speculation.”