Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center have improved the response to CRISPR-based gene therapy by adding CRISPR-based temporary immune suppression to the treatment. Repeat administrations of gene therapies, or nucleic acid-based vaccines, can lead to antiviral immune responses to the therapy vector. The researchers showed that by administering a temporary CRISPR suppressor of MyD88, they were able to decrease the antibody response to adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, and increase the response to a subsequent AAV9/CRISPR treatment for repression of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) in an animal model. “The ability to control Myd88 transcript levels using a CRISPR-based synthetic repressor can be an effective strategy for AAV-based CRISPR therapies, as this pathway serves as a key node in the induction of humoral immunity against AAV serotypes,” the authors wrote. Their work appeared in the Sept. 3, 2020, online issue of Nature Cell Biology.

MTOR-targeting metabolite discovered

Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) senses nutrient status and drives growth decisions based on available nutrients. This seat at a metabolic crossroads means that mTOR deregulation has been implicated in a number of different diseases. Now, researchers at the Royal Holloway University of London have shown that the metabolite decanoic acid could reduce mTOR activity even under conditions of high glucose, which is normally a signal that nutrients are plentiful and growth is possible. Inhibition of mTORC1 has been suggested to provide wide-ranging clinical benefits, including as a treatment for cancer, epilepsy, neurodegenerative diseases, and aging,” the authors wrote. However, targeting this pathway physiologically has so far run into toxicity problems. “Alternately, inhibition of this pathway is possible through dietary treatment, namely the classical ketogenic diet; however, this diet is highly restrictive for patients, resulting in low compliance. Our data suggest that a nonketogenic decanoic acid-rich diet that is less restrictive and avoids the potential adverse effects of ketosis could also provide therapeutic effects through inhibiting this pathway.” They reported their results in the Aug. 31, 2020, online issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

AKG for A-OK aging

Over the second half of the 20th century, lifespan has increased much more dramatically than healthspan, with the result that individuals spend longer living with chronic diseases. Now, researchers at the National University of Singapore and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging have demonstrated that the endogenous metabolite α-ketoglutarate (AKG) increased lifespan in female mice, and reduced frailty in both sexes. Supplementing dietary AKG from middle age, the authors found, promoted “a longer, healthier life associated with a decrease in levels of systemic inflammatory cytokines. We propose that induction of IL-10 by dietary AKG suppresses chronic inflammation, leading to health benefits. By simultaneously reducing frailty and Q2 enhancing longevity, AKG, at least in the murine model, results in a compression of morbidity.” Their paper appeared in the Sept. 1, 2020, online issue of Cell Metabolism.

Benzodiazepine and barbiturate binding to GABA-A

Researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center have elucidated similarities and differences in the binding of anesthetics, benzodiazepines and the reversal agent flumazenil to GABA receptors. General anesthetics, like benzodiazepines, act by binding the GABA-A receptor, and flumazenil is used clinically to combat benzodiazepine overdoses and to reverse anesthesia. The authors used a combination of structural methods to identify and compare the binding sites of barbiturates and benzodiazepines on different subunits of the GABA-A receptor transmembrane domain. “This study provides a foundation for understanding how pharmacologically diverse and clinically essential drugs act through overlapping and distinct mechanisms to potentiate inhibitory signaling in the brain,” the authors wrote. They published their work in the Sept. 3, 2020, issue of Nature.

Giving misfolded proteins a second chance

Some mutations are harmful because they make proteins prone to misfolding, and misfolded proteins are targeted for degradation, with the net result of low protein levels. One example of this process is GABA-A receptors, where specific mutations can lead to misfolding in the subunits and a decrease of inhibitory receptors in synapses, which upsets the balance of excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission and can lead to disorders such as epilepsy. Researchers at the University of Queensland and Case Western Reserve University have identified proteostasis inhibitors that could inhibit the degradation of misfolded GABA-A subunits. Because the same inhibitors increased the interaction of the misfolded subunits with chaperone proteins that promoted their proper refolding, the net effect of these inhibitors was to restore the surface expression of functional GABA-A receptors. They published their findings in the Sept. 3, 2020, issue of Cell Chemical Biology.

Agrin-culture grows cartilage

Researchers at Queen Mary University London have discovered that therapeutic application of the protein agrin regenerated cartilage in animal models of degenerative joint diseases. Cartilage protects joints by cushioning bones as they move against each other, but unlike bones themselves, which are naturally in a state of constant turnover, cartilage has a low capacity for repairing itself. The team screened for genes that were up-regulated after cartilage injury and found that agrin, which is better known for its organizational role in the neuromuscular junction, was among the strongly up-regulated genes and induced the formation of cartilage-forming chondrocytes. In mice and sheep, agrin treatment improved cartilage repair after injury and improved walking. The authors concluded that “our findings support the therapeutic use of agrin for joint surface regeneration.” They reported their results in the Sept. 2, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

SCAD vs. plaques in heart attacks

Scientists at the University of Michigan have compared the genomic contributions to atherosclerosis and spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), and found that genome variants that were associated with a higher risk of SCAD-induced heart attack in their study were associated with a lower risk of atherosclerosis-induced heart attack. SCAD is a form of heart attack that is most common in young women in which the coronary artery wall hemorrhages, most often due to an initial tear that can be due to physical stressors including childbirth and domestic violence. In their work, the Michigan team investigated underlying genomic risk factors and showed links to both fibromuscular dysplasia, which co-occurs with SCAD, and migraine. They also showed that SCAD and atherosclerosis-induced MI had an inverse relationship, that is, genomic loci that were associated with a lower risk of plaque-induced heart attacks in other studies appeared to increase the risk of SCAD. The researchers reported their results in the Sept. 4, 2020, online issue of Nature Communications.