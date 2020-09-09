Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) climbed 72.8% to $31.86 on Sept. 9 following news that its FDA-approved schizophrenia drug, Caplyta (lumateperone), could also help improve bipolar depression. An sNDA filing intended to expand the label to include depression in patients with bipolar I or II disorder, both in adjunctive treatment and monotherapy, is expected in late 2020 or early 2021, the company said.

Previously, Caplyta worked in one phase III monotherapy trial, Study 404, but failed to separate from placebo in another monotherapy trial, Study 401. The latest trial, Study 402, in conjunction with Study 404, will form the basis for the company's sNDA, it said.

The update lays the groundwork for adding what could be "a meaningful indication" to Caplyta’s label, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat said, noting the precedents set by Latuda (lurasidone) and Vraylar (cariprazine), both of which are already approved for the treatment of depression associated with bipolar I disorder.

The positive outcome also "significantly raises the drug's approval chances in mid-2021," said Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai, who highlighted the drug's mechanism of action and safety profile as advantages that could help carry the medicine to more than $1 billion annually in peak sales.

"Historically, antipsychotic sales tend to inflect once drugs obtain second indication, likely due to improved payor access, among other factors," he said.

Study 402 was conducted in five countries, enrolling 529 adults with a clinical diagnosis of bipolar I or bipolar II disorder who were in the midst of an episode of moderate to severe major depression, with a MADRS total score greater than or equal to 20 and a CGI-BP-S depression score of greater than or equal to 4. Patients needed to be have been maintained at adequate levels of lithium or valproate as mood stabilizers for at least four weeks prior to receiving adjunctive lumateperone.

During the course of the study, a 42-mg dose of lumateperone met the study's primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo at week six, as measured by change from baseline on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score (p=0.0206). In the intent-to-treat study population, the least squares (LS) mean reduction from baseline for lumateperone was 16.9 points vs. 14.5 points for placebo (LS mean difference = 2.4 points; effect size = 0.27, p=0.0206).

Lumateperone also met the key secondary endpoint of the study, delivering a statistically significant improvement on the Clinical Global Impression Scale for Bipolar for Severity of Illness (CGI-BP-S) depression score, with an effect size of 0.30 (p=0.0082).

The most commonly reported adverse events in the study were somnolence, dizziness and nausea. Rates of akathisia, restlessness, extrapyramidal symptoms and changes in weight were similar to placebo.

"These findings, together with the lack of metabolic effects, including weight gain, seen in the schizophrenia and previous bipolar depression trials differentiate lumateperone from other available treatments, including the few that are approved in bipolar depression," said Intra-Cellular CEO Sharon Mates during a conference call held to discuss the results.

In addition to supporting the sNDA, the results also "continue to support the potential for benefit in additional indications we are pursuing, including major depressive disorder and other mood disorders," Mates said.