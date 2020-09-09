Minnetronix Medical Inc. has won the U.S. FDA’s nod for its Mindseye Expandable Port for neurosurgical procedures. The company touts the device as the first minimally invasive, retractable deep brain access system for use in the treatment of stroke, cancer and other conditions.

The FDA cleared the device to provide access, allow visualization of the surgical field and retraction of soft tissue during neurological cranial surgery, according to Matt Adams, vice president and general manager at Minnetronix Medical. The 510(k) submission was predicated on Brainpath, a first-generation port from Indianapolis-based Nico Corp.

Next-gen advantages

Designed to for single use, the Mindseye Expandable Port comprises a flexible sheath and a removable obturator that is compatible with modern surgical navigation systems. Adams said the disposable device offers three key advantages over first-generation access systems – dynamic retraction, the proprietary sheath and a flexible approach.

The dynamic retraction is a “big step forward over current fixed, wide-diameter ports,” he told BioWorld. “Dynamic retraction allows the surgeon it control the size of the working channel from as little as 6 mm to as large as 20 mm, all on demand.”

In addition, the translucent, durable flexible sheath helps to create an unobstructed view of the surgical target and the surrounding tissue. Its maximum exposure lets the surgeon reach deep brain lesions without restriction, and antireflective properties allow the surgeon to see the tissue more clearly.

Finally, Mindseye’s flexible approach “puts the surgeon in control as it’s compatible with the bimanual technique surgeons prefer when removing lesions in eloquent brain tissue,” Adams said. The device is compatible with modern surgical navigation systems and visualization tools, such as microscopes, endoscopes or exoscopes.

“This is next-generation deep brain access technology,” said Mario Zuccarello, professor of neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. “Minimizing invasiveness as much as possible is important to respect the eloquence of brain tissue. The Mindseye Expandable Port allows surgeons to work without unnecessary distractions, which ultimately improves quality of life for the patient.”

Launch plans in

The port has already generated buzz among neurosurgeons and potential distribution partners, Adams said. “We are entertaining a number of different distribution options right now.”

Adams added that Minnetronix Medical, which is based in St. Paul, Minn., is focused on commercializing the Mindseye Port in the U.S. first and foremost. “Once we gain momentum in the states, we will begin expanding into other regions across the globe,” he said.

The newly cleared product marks an expansion of the company’s traditional offerings to include market-ready platforms, with the potential for additional applications and complementary device opportunities – both in the neurology space and beyond.

“The retractable, flexible sheath platform has applications in other areas of the body where an easy-to-use, cost-effective, minimally invasive surgical access approach is desired,” Adams said.

He noted, too, the paucity of tools that are specifically designed to work through a narrow channel. “A number of these opportunities are in the planning stage and being queued up for future development,” he said. “The platform opportunities are quite exciting.”

Neurapheresis system in trial

Founded as Minnetronix in 1996 by three former 3M Corp. engineers, the medical device company rebranded itself as Minnetronix Medical in September 2018. Long a manufacturer of components and devices for other medical device companies, the move coincided with a plan to develop and sell products under its own brand as part of its Minnetronix Neuro division.

The company is currently evaluating the safety and effectiveness of its Neurapheresis system – an extracorporeal system and catheter for removing red blood cells and ruptured blood byproducts from hemorrhagic cerebrospinal fluid following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. It completed a feasibility study of the Neurapheresis Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Treatment Platform in 2018. The 30-patient, interventional PILLAR-XT IDE clinical trial is an extension of that study and is slated for completed next spring. If successful, it would support FDA approval of the Neurapheresis CSF platform.