A pivotal test of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s dry powder acute migraine candidate, STS-101, found neither of two doses evaluated met the co-primary endpoints, freeing people from pain or their most bothersome symptom two hours post-administration. The trial's outcome was confounding because, contrary to attributes expected to help deliver fast relief, the drug-device combination performed best at later timepoints.

Although top-line data showed numerical differences in favor of STS-101 3.9 mg and 5.2 mg vs. placebo on the prespecified endpoints at two hours post-administration, those differences did not achieve statistical significance for either dosage strength, the company said. A blizzard of trading in shares of the South San Francisco-based company (NASDAQ:STSA) left them 75.9% lower on Sept. 10, for a $5.62 close.

John Kollins, Satsuma's president and CEO, said his team was surprised and disappointed by the trial's outcome. Analysts were, too. While further analysis of the top-line data was underway, they were left pondering what path might remain to an NDA filing for the program, Satsuma's one and only. Kollins declined to speak with BioWorld.

A nasal powder form of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) in a prefilled, single-use, nasal delivery device, STS-101 was invented, developed and optimized over more than 15 years by a dedicated team at Tokyo-based Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. It was designed to deliver the clinical advantages of DHE while avoiding the shortcomings that have limited the utility of DHE for the acute treatment of migraine.

Past studies have found fast and sustained achievement of plasma levels with STS-101, lasting for more than two and a half hours – greater than the target drug plasma concentration (1 ng/ml) that the company had estimated to be the minimal concentration necessary for DHE therapeutic response. The product has also shown lower variability in peak DHE plasma concentration and DHE exposure than competitor Migranal (DHE, Bausch Health Cos. Inc.), which may lead to more reliable clinical performance, Satsuma has said.

However, having missed the primary endpoints of Emerge, the first of two pivotal phase III studies, the company may need to find additional attributes to support the program's advancement. One potential highlight could be the "significant effects" on pain and most bothersome symptom at three hours post-dose the company highlighted on Thursday. "However, given the product is intended to be used to treat acute migraines, it is not clear to us how much value that delayed impact would have for patients," Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan told clients.

Another alternative, ventured by Evercore ISI analyst Michael DiFiore: Maybe the NDA could be filed without a statistically significant efficacy trial. Satsuma is, after all, pursuing a 505(b)(2) approval, which technically requires just phase I pharmacokinetic and safety data, he said. The company already has the former in hand and, with an open-label safety study underway (the Ascend trial), it could have the latter element in hand by next year, he said. On the other hand, he noted, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. also used the 505(b)(2) path for its transdermal sumatriptan patch, Zecuity, but still submitted phase III efficacy data. (The product was later suspended due to postmarketing reports of application site reactions.)

Either way, Satsuma's competitors march on. Seattle-based Impel Neuropharma Inc. has completed a pivotal phase III program for its upper nasal formulation of DHE, called INP-104, and is on track to submit an NDA for the candidate before year-end, it said in June. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, through its Promius Pharma LLC subsidiary, is developing a liquid nasal spray and hopes to win approval based on the PK profile. Three injectable calcitonin gene-related peptide therapies are also cleared in the prophylactic migraine market, continuing to make waves.

Satsuma's team appears to be thinking about how it will carry on, too. On Thursday, the company said it expects to provide a more detailed update on its business plans after the analyses of Emerge are completed. Meanwhile, management reminded investors that, as of June 30, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $93.7 million.