New molecule restores lost connections in the spinal cord, brain of mice

Inspired by the way brain cells connect, researchers from the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology, in Cambridge, U.K., and collaborators from Japan and Germany created a synthetic "molecular bridge" that allows novel interactions and opens the way to numerous applications in neuronal circuit repair and remodeling. Cerebellin-1 is a molecule that links neuronal cells that send signals with those that receive them. Known as synaptic organizers, cerebellin-1 and related proteins are essential to help establish the vast communication network that underlies all nervous system functions. The team wondered if they could cut and paste structural elements from different organizer molecules to generate new ones with different binding properties. One of these, called CPTX, was produced and found to have an excellent ability to organize neuronal connections in cell cultures. Following the successful cell culture experiments, the team tested the molecule's effect in mice with cerebellar ataxia. Injecting their molecule into the brains of these mice, the team observed the neuronal tissue repair, as well as improved motor performance. They also explored whether similar effects could be observed in other mouse models of neuronal loss and degeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease and spinal cord injury. The results were striking in all the animal models, with restored neuronal connections and improvements in memory, coordination and movement tests. They saw the greatest impact in spinal cord injury, in which motor function was restored for at least seven to eight weeks following a single injection into the site of injury. In the brain, the positive impact of injections was observed for a shorter time, down to only about one week in the ataxia model. The researchers published their findings Aug. 20, 2020, in Science.

Brain stimulation reduces dyslexia deficits

Although several possible causes have been proposed for dyslexia, the predominant one is a phonological deficit, a difficulty in processing language sounds. The phonological deficit in dyslexia is associated with changes in rhythmic or repetitive patterns of neural activity in the left auditory cortex. Neuroscientists from the University of Geneva have demonstrated in a study published Sept. 8, 2020, in Plos Biology a causal relationship between brain oscillations at a specific frequency (30 Hz) and the ability to process phonemes that is essential for reading. In the study, the researchers used transcranial alternating current stimulation, which is a noninvasive electrical stimulation technique under investigation to treat depression. A 20-minute stimulation over the left auditory cortex in 15 dyslexic adults and 15 fluent control readers immediately improved phonological processing and reading accuracy in the dyslexia group. The study paves the way for targeted noninvasive therapeutic interventions aimed at improving phonological processing in people with dyslexia. "The next steps for us are to investigate whether normalizing oscillatory function in very young children could have a long-lasting effect on the organization of the reading system," said Silvia Marchesotti, lead author of the study.

Nerivio wearable piloted for relief in patients with chronic migraine

Neurologists at Nuvance Health reported results from a study evaluating the treatment of chronic migraine patients using Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.’s Nerivio, a remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) device that is U.S. FDA-authorized for acute treatment of migraine in adults. Nerivio stimulates upper arm peripheral nerves to induce conditioned pain modulation – an endogenous analgesic mechanism in which conditioning stimulation inhibits pain in remote body regions. During the study, adults with chronic migraine underwent a four-week treatment phase in which they treated their headaches with the Nerivio device for 45 minutes within one hour of attack onset. Pain levels were recorded at baseline, two hours and 24 hours post-treatment. Efficacy outcomes (pain relief and pain-free responses at two hours, sustained pain relief and sustained pain-free responses at 24 hours) focused on intra-individual consistency of response across multiple attacks, which was defined as response in at least 50% of the treatments. The researchers found that 73.7% of participants achieved pain relief at two hours without medication. At 24 hours, 84.4% had sustained pain relief response and 45% had sustained pain relief response in at least 50% of their treated attacks. The effects of REN on associated symptoms and improvement in function were also consistent. This study demonstrates that REN may be a viable option for acute treatment of migraine in patients with chronic migraine. The researchers published their work July 9, 2020, in Pain and Therapy.