DUBLIN – Finch Therapeutics Inc. closed a $90 million series D round to take its oral microbiome therapy, CP-101, into late-stage clinical development and registration in chronic Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) and to move two additional programs, for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and autistic spectrum disorder (ASD), into the clinic.

The financing round is evidence of investor enthusiasm for the phase II pivotal data it disclosed several months ago. It’s also evidence of a more general enthusiasm for the microbiome field, following the stellar phase III data in CDI unveiled by Cambridge, Mass.-based Seres Therapeutics Inc. last month. “It was very helpful for us. Generally, there has been a lot of excitement about the microbiome,” Finch CEO Mark Smith told BioWorld. “A lot of people have been on the sidelines, waiting for late-stage data.”

In Finch’s pivotal phase II study (n=206), 74.5% in the active treatment arm attained the primary endpoint of no CDI occurrence over eight weeks, as compared with 61.5% of those in the placebo arm (p<0.05). Sommerville, Mass.-based Finch has been operating on the assumption that the FDA will require a second pivotal trial before an approval and the financing was completed on that basis. But the company does not expect to receive clarity on the approval pathway for CP-101 until the year end. “We’re still in the process of engaging with the agency,” said Smith. If a second trial is needed, the current plan is to get started during the first half of 2021.

Some observers have speculated that Seres may not need an additional trial for SER-109, given the wide gap between the placebo and treatment arms on its study – 88.9% of those who received the therapy attained a clinical response over eight weeks whereas just 58.7% of those in the placebo group did. It could reach the market much sooner than Finch’s product; however, Finch has focused more on front-line patients, whereas Seres has concentrated on later-stage patients. The two trials also differed in their patient selection approaches. Seres required a positive test for C. diff. toxin, which confirms disease activity, whereas Finch included patients diagnosed on the basis of a positive PCR test or a toxin test.

“I think there are going to be opportunities for multiple players to be successful here,” Smith said. The two oral therapies differ in their composition. SER-109 consists of a consortium of purified bacterial spores from multiple Firmicute species, whereas CP-101 comprises full-spectrum donor-derived microbiota.

Finch is also using some of the proceeds to advance two preclinical programs into clinical trials. Its HBV program also involves CP-101, but this indication represents a larger opportunity given large global burden. According to the most recent data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, 391 million people were living with chronic HBV in 2017. The program builds on evidence from two small-scale open-label studies conducted in China and India, which suggested that fecal microbiota transplant may induce clearance in some patients. The condition has a particularly high incidence in people of East Asian origin. “I expect that we’re going to do the work in the Asia-Pacific region,” Smith said. The fact that COVID-19 cases are low in parts of that region also helps. “We have been able to weave our development through the worst of the pandemic,” he said.

Inducing oxytocin production for ASD

Several academic studies have also informed Finch’s approach to ASD, a disorder that has a long-recognized gastrointestinal component, as well as its better-known behavioral and communication aspects. A pre-IND meeting with the FDA confirmed that a GI effect alone could be considered sufficient for approval, but studies of the gut-brain axis suggest that an effect on one system could influence the other.

Finch is collaborating with Jim Adams at Arizona State University (ASU), who, along with collaborators Rosa Krajmalnik-Brown, Dae-Wook Kang and other colleagues, reported last year that FMT therapy significantly reduced both gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms in an open-label study in 18 participants. The effect was sustained at two years of follow-up.

Finch has in-licensed IP from ASU but is building on the FMT approach by combining it with a specific strain that induces production of the peptide hormone oxytocin, which plays a central role in sociality and bonding. Several studies suggest oxytocin signaling may be impaired in ASD, either because levels of the hormone are depressed or because of signal pathway mutations. Its 10-minute half-life makes it challenging to provide the molecule exogenously, although several nasal spray formulations have been tested in several centers. Oxytocin agonists have also been explored. “There have been a lot of efforts to drug this pathway,” Smith said.

There is some evidence, from animal studies at least, that the gut microbiota, may play a role in homeostatic oxytocin production. In one model of autism, in which oxytocin levels are reduced, the symptoms are improved by the addition of an external strain that induces oxytocin production. “If you sever the vagal nerve that eliminates the rescue effect,” Smith said. A similar effect is seen in oxytocin receptor gene knockouts. Finch’s study of its therapy, FIN-211, is due to get underway in the second half of next year.

New investors in the current round included Baupost Group, Humboldt Fund, MSD Capital, MSD Partners, Octave Group and OMX Ventures. Existing investors Avenir Growth Capital, OCV Partners, Shumway Capital, SIG, Symbiosis, TPTF and Willett Advisors also participated.