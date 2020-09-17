Research on the interaction of diet, microbiome and health has focused primarily on the effects that diet has on microbiome composition. But scientists at the Harvard School of Public Health have identified a separate mechanism linking diet, the microbiome and chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is mainly managed by diet, and in particular by reducing dietary levels of the sulfur-containing amino acids methionine and cysteine. When the scientists fed mice a diet of high vs. low levels of these two amino acids, they found that this diet affected the severity of kidney disease. Specifically, “a high sulfur amino acid-containing diet resulted in posttranslationally modified microbial tryptophanase activity. This reduced uremic toxin-producing activity and ameliorated progression to CKD in the mice.” The authors concluded that “diet can tune microbiota function to support healthy host physiology through posttranslational modification without altering microbial community composition.” Their work appeared in the Sept. 18, 2020, issue of Science.