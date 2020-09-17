Palleon Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO and founder Jim Broderick told BioWorld that the just-raised $100 million in series B money leaves the firm well positioned to push its lead oncology compound into the clinic next year, bolstered by a widely gathered team of experts – “almost a consortium” – in glycan mediation.

Waltham, Mass.-based Palleon’s Eagle platform deploys enzymatic sialoglycan degradation to enable a pan-immune antitumor response as a way of helping patients resistant to first-generation immuno-oncology drugs. The firm is “very much pioneering in the field,” Broderick said. Started with seed money from SR One, Palleon raised $47.6 million in a series A financing in October 2017 that was largely corporate, as compared with the “tremendous scale” of the series B, he said.

Jim Broderick, CEO and founder, Palleon

“It was discovered in 1959 that tumors had different glycans on their surface,” Broderick said. “In the decades that followed, there were over 50 studies in over a dozen tumor types that showed that if you had certain glycan structures in tumors, the outcomes are worse.” What to do with that understanding, though, wasn’t clear until Palleon brought together researchers from seven separate labs. Broderick recruited scientific co-founders Carolyn Bertozzi from Stanford University and Paul Crocker from the University of Dundee, Scotland. Bertozzi, a chemist, developed tools to look at cell surface glycans, discovering that tumors use certain glycan patterns to avoid detection by the immune system. Crocker discovered Siglecs, a family of proteins expressed by immune cells that recognize sialic acid-containing glycan structures and down-regulate the immune response.

Because glycans are branched and not linear, the related chemistry is “tricky,” Broderick said, but “what we’ve come to appreciate is that glycan-sensing immune regulation is fundamental” to the way cells are turned on and off. “The number of glycan receptors tells us this,” he said – the number of glycan-sensing receptors is 10 times larger than Toll-like receptors. “No one was looking at it because it was hard,” he said.

In previous companies where Broderick was involved at the first stages, “it was always technology from one lab, which is pretty typical of venture-backed startups. Here, the technical hurdles were so high we almost had to put together a consortium.” Since the series A, Palleon has worked to build out three platforms. One allows for targeting of glycans, another takes aim at the receptors that sense glycans, and the third is a translational setup that lets the company identify the best patients. “We have looked at 20 solid tumor types,” Broderick said. “We see [the glycan factor] in all of them” to varying degrees. “We’re still prioritizing tumors,” he said.

Palleon works with enzymes, monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins, pursuing inflammatory disorders as well as cancer. “Our molecules are creative and novel, but they’re not a new class,” Broderick said, so that, on the regulatory side, “everybody’s well versed in [these] modalities. We think in cancer the enzymatic approach is the best way to go, because this system has tremendous redundancy. There are many structures that do the same thing. You can’t have a traditional approach just to target one glycan. It all comes down to, what is the problem you’re trying to solve.”

The latest financing round was led by Matrix Capital Management, with participation from series A investors SR One, Pfizer Ventures, Vertex Ventures HC, Takeda Ventures and Abbvie Ventures, as well as new investor Surveyor Capital.

Others busy in the glycan space include Redwood City, Calif.-based Allakos Inc., which has begun a phase III study with AK-002 in patients with eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis. Top-line data are expected in the second half of 2021. The drug, also known as lirentelimab – the name was changed from antolimab due to trademark issues outside the U.S. – targets sialic acid binding Ig-like lectin (SIGLEC) 8, an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of mast cells and eosinophils. Specifically, SIGLEC-8 is a human immune-inhibitory receptor that, when engaged by specific self-glycans, triggers eosinophil apoptosis and inhibits mast cell degranulation, providing an endogenous mechanism to down-regulate immune responses of inflammatory effector cells.

In play, too, is South San Francisco-based Alector Inc., which has a phase I trial ongoing with AL-003, a SIGLEC 3-targeting monoclonal antibody designed for Alzheimer’s disease. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein liked the prospect, noting in an Aug. 12 report that AL-003 is “intended to remove the SIGLEC 3 brake from the immune system, like PD-1 antibodies in cancer immunotherapy. We believe blocking SIGLEC 3 could allow for normal function of microglia in terms of the ability to clear amyloid plaques.” The drug is partnered with North Chicago-based Abbvie.

Nextcure Inc., of Beltsville, Md., has NC-318, described as a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting SIGLEC 15. Although the firm didn’t see enough clinical activity required for advancement in its initial non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer phase II cohorts, officials said recently that they “remain encouraged” about the drug’s single-agent findings in patients with NSCLC and head and neck cancers.