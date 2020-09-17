Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Accuray Inc. reported that leading hospitals in Japan are using its Radixact system with Synchrony automatic, real-time motion synchronization technology to provide advanced cancer treatments for patients. The addition of Synchrony to Radixact enables physicians to deliver highly accurate radiation dose to tumors that move as a result of bodily processes or patient movement.

Bioporto A/S, of Hellerup, Denmark, said will conduct an initial clinical evaluation of its Generic Rapid Assay Device (gRAD)-based test for the rapid detection of COVID-19 virus over the next several months. If successful, the company intends to request emergency use authorization by the U.S. FDA and apply for CE mark, with product launch before the end of the year.

Los Angeles-based Healthvana Inc. has launched a mobile vaccination record and patient follow-up tool to support the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook.

Henkel AG, of Düsseldorf, Germany, and Keystone Industries, of Gibbstown, N.J., have teamed up for additive solution in the dental industry. The collaboration will enable Henkel to add dental applications to its 3D printing portfolio, which has moved past prototyping into the commercialization of resins for final parts, while helping Keystone to further scale its business in the industry.

Medasense Biometrics Ltd., of Ramat Gan, Israel, touted the results of a new study showing its Nol technology, an artificial intelligence-based pain response monitoring tool being used in operating rooms and critical care settings, is likely to help reduce hospitals’ costs of care. The study, published by ISPOR, describes a cost-effectiveness model in five countries based on three factors in noncardiac surgery: the incremental cost of hospital ownership of the Nol monitoring device; operating room time and change in adverse patient outcomes associated with intraoperative hypotension when monitoring patients with Nol; and associated cost savings. Results showed that return on investment could be achieved within two to five months, and depending on the country, savings of $218,000 to $417,000 in hospital expenses could be reached within one year.

Marietta, Ga.-based Mimedx Group Inc. has completed enrollment in a phase III study of plantar fasciitis. The trial is investigating how placental science may address and treatment musculoskeletal pain and function disorders. Mimedx expects to share the results of the trial in 2021.

Personalis Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program has extended its existing contract through September 2021 and has the option to issue new task orders. Personalis was first contracted by the VA MVP to provide DNA sequencing and data analysis services in 2012. The total awarded to date is about $175 million.

Kirkland, Wash.-based Prevencio Inc. said it has developed a highly accurate, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven blood test, Hart KD, for the diagnosis of Kawasaki disease. The company collaborated with Seattle Children’s Research Institute and leveraged its AI-powered Hart platform and expertise in developing cardiac blood tests. The company holds global exclusive rights to Hart KD and is exploring protein-measuring platforms and licensing partnerships to distribute the test.

Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany, said it has acquired the remaining 80.1% of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Neumodx Molecular Inc. for $248 million in cash. The move rounds out Qiagen’s portfolio of polymerase chain reaction-based diagnostic automation systems.

Scipher Medicine Corp., of Waltham, Mass., and Ambry Genetics Corp., of Aliso Viego, Calif., are partnering to bring Scipher’s precision medicine test for rheumatoid arthritis, PrismRA, to market. Under the multiyear agreement, Ambry will utilize its RNA sequencing capabilities and capacity to ensure the validation, integrity and scalability of Scipher’s test pipeline. Scipher has also established the Aims patient registry accumulating real-world clinico-genomic data from patients using PrismRA to support future discoveries benefiting RA patients.

The Siemens Foundation and Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany, reported they are teaming up with the nonprofit Testing for America to donate $500,000 in funding and an in-kind donation of COVID-19 testing technologies with a fair market value of $2,275,000 to support the safe reopening of historically black colleges and universities across the U.S.

StreamMD, of San Francisco, said it has launched its COVID-19 at-home testing and telemedicine platform.

True Digital Surgery, of Goleta, Calif., and Aesculap Inc., of Center Valley, Pa., said the Aesculap Aeos robotic digital microscope is now available in the U.S. This platform enables surgeons to execute precision movements in certain procedures, including neurosurgery, spine, and ear, nose and throat operations, through a multi-axis robotic arm and 3D digital visualization display.

Walgreens Co., of Deerfield, Ill., has launched Walgreens Test & Protect, a new program that gives employers and their workforce access to Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites for employees. The program is part of Walgreens’ latest expansion of COVID-19 testing, which also includes increased capacity across its testing sites to allow for more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests per month and results to be provided within 24 to 72 hours.