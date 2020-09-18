To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

US10769245-B1: “Systems and methods for monitoring medical adherence and compliance.”

Assignee: Verily Life Sciences LLC

Inventors: Etzkorn, James; Pepin, Brian Marc; Whitehurst, Todd; Wiser, Robert Francis

IPC Codes: G16H 10/60; G08B 23/00; G06F 19/00; H04W 4/80

Publication Date: 08-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US201697675, 13-Apr-2016

Smart packaging for medications comprising a medication packet bundle including one or more beacon transponders. Each beacon may transmit a signal representing an event related to patient compliance with a medication regimen, such as removal of a packet of medication from a bundle or opening of a packet. The transmitted beacon signals can be monitored and processed to track patient compliance and adherence. The patent was issued with a US154 patent term adjustment of 894 days, such that it is set to expire September 24, 2038.

Within the invention’s background it discusses how processes are known for electronically transmitting prescriptions to a pharmacy, and for pharmacies to automatically deliver the medication to a patient or send them a reminder, and how packaging such as PillPack is also known for aiding patient compliance, however, the inventors say that while these prior art approaches help the patient achieve compliance, doctors still do not know if the patient ever opens the package or takes the medication as prescribed.

The technology being described would appear to represent a new patenting interest for the inventors and Verily Life Sciences. While applying for this patent (back in April 2016), Verily submitted a request for non-publication to the USPTO, meaning its contents were kept from public eyes until its eventual issuance and publication here as a fully-fledged patent. This could be interpreted as Verily being particularly keen to keep the technology it describes particularly well-guarded, for this is not an approach it routinely employs in all its US patenting.

WO2020181279-A1: “Respiratory support device and method of providing hypoxemia relief.”

Assignee: Baltimore Respiratory Innovations LLC

Inventors: Ainechi, Ana; Dakkak, Jessica; Dudley, Brice; Mattson, Moriah; Smith, Jonathan Thomas; Tang, Wilson

IPC Codes: B01D 53/00; B01D 53/047; A61M 16/10

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019815210, 07-Mar-2019

A method of ambulatory respiratory support patients suffering from hypoxemia and dyspnea in which long term oxygen therapy (LTOT) by concentrated oxygen and high flow air delivery are used to create a new form of respiratory support that seeks to achieve the benefits of both methods. This is delivered via a respiratory circuit in combinations of intermittent and continuous flow modalities.

The invention and company would appear to have been borne out from a study by team members (Dakkak, Smith and Tang) at Johns Hopkins University to evaluate patient comfort and safety of ambulatory oxygen flows when assisted by delivery of high-flow air for alternative ambulatory LTOT. The graduate students, as team OxyGen, were the recipients in January 2020 of $10,000 in grant funding through The Johns Hopkins University’s FastForward U program that they said would help solidify their intellectual property and aid their transition from students to business owners. As seen from this patent application, OxyGen/Baltimore Respiratory Innovations’ portable oxygen concentrator (POC) combines high-flow ambient air and pulses of concentrated oxygen based on blood oxygenation to provide treatment that is more effective, reduces oxygen waste and increases oxygen longevity outside the home.

WO2020181263-A1: “Methods and systems for continuous measurement and/or screening of anomalies for fetal alcohol spectrum disorder analysis.”

Assignee: Blue Resonance LLC; San Diego State University

Inventors: Chockalingam, Ganapathy; Riley, Edward

IPC Codes: A61B 5/055; A61B 5/00; A61B 5/107; A61B 6/00

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019814729, 06-Mar-2019

Computer-assisted methods and system using a mobile communications device for continuous measurement and/or screening of anomalies (eg facial anomalies such as lip thinness and/or philtral smoothness) indicative of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) from the analysis of a sequence of changing images.

The inventor Dr Riley is Distinguished Research Professor and the Emeritus Director of the Center for Behavioral Teratology at San Diego State University. His work on FASD has been funded continually since 1978 by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). He has a long-standing interest in alterations in brain and behavior following gestational alcohol exposure. More recently, Dr Riley has become involved in diagnostic issues related to FASD and the use of eHealth technologies to enhance services to this population.

Represents the first patenting to have emerged in the name of Encinitas, California-based Blue Resonance, that describes itself as an enterprise application development company focused on enabling enterprise solutions in mobility and the Internet of Things (IoT). In September 2019, Blue Resonance received $225,000 in grant funding from the NIAAA for the development of a novel mobile application to assist in the diagnosis of FASD.

WO2020179950-A1: “Deep learning-based method and device for prediction of progression of brain disease.”

Assignee: InfoMeditech Co Ltd

Inventors: Suk, Heung-Il

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020 (shares priority details with co-published WO2020180135-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: WO2019KR2617, 06-Mar-2019

Deep learning-based method and device for diagnosing or predicting the progression of Alzheimer’s disease from the analysis of magnetic resonance images of the brain.

Seemingly represents the first patenting from the inventor, a Professor at Korea University’s Department of Brain and Cognitive Engineering, whose Machine Intelligence Laboratory (MiLab) is focused on research that includes: machine learning algorithms for data analysis and pattern identification; and, brain disease/disorder diagnosis or prognosis by analyzing complex patterns inherent in neuroimaging and/or genetic data. In a paper published in the journal NeuroImage in November 2019, he described a novel method for magnetic resonance imaging-based Alzheimer’s disease or mild cognitive impairment diagnosis that systematically integrates voxel-based, region-based, and patch-based approaches into a unified framework.

He serves as a scientific advisor for Seoul, Korea-based InfoMeditech, that can be seen to be the assignee named on family members of WO2018212427, describing a method for diagnosing a mild cognitive impairment disorder or Alzheimer's disease by detecting genetic mutations in APOE E4 allele.

As seen from its body of patenting, InfoMeditech is developing a technology based on genetic testing, blood testing, brain imaging, and artificial intelligence to predict the risk of dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease, diagnose it early stage, and to prevent it in advance.

WO2020181258-A1: “Method and apparatus for treating sleep apnea.”

Assignee: Invicta Medical Inc

Inventors: Herron, David; Highwa, Paul, Thomas; Lee, Chang, Yeui; Nguyen, Hoa, D.; Srivastava, Nishant; Stevens, Walter, Joseph; Tong, Ling-Kang

IPC Codes: A61N 1/18; A61F 5/56; A61N 1/36; A61F 5/00; A61B 5/08; A61N 1/05; A61N 1/00

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019814686, 06-Mar-2019

Noninvasive, removable intraoral appliances that provide electrical stimulation to tissue in a patient's mouth in order to reduce apnea events during sleep. An electric current induced by the appliance can stimulate at least a portion of a patient’s hypoglossal nerve, genioglossus muscle and/or other nerves or muscles associated with the upper airway. By moving the tongue forward and/or by preventing a collapse of the soft tissue and/or tongue onto the back of the patient’s pharynx, and/or into the upper airway, the patency or tone of the patient's upper airway can be improved in a noninvasive manner.

For prior patenting from the Portola Valley, California-based assignee describing a device that can detect and treat disordered breathing, such as sleep apnea, through electrical stimulation of nerves/muscles in the tongue, see WO2017112960.

A US SEC filing in January 2018 reported Invicta Medical to have raised almost $21 million in equity financing from six anonymous investors that would presumably be put towards development of its noninvasive neurostimulation device for treating sleep apnea.

WO2020179697-A1: “Stent.”

Assignee: Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

Inventors: Nakaya, Seiichi

IPC Codes: A61F 2/954; A61F 2/966; A61F 2/844

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: JP201940638, 06-Mar-2019

Biological stent, particularly a biliary stent, comprising parts that have a tubular shape and that can expand and shrink in a radial direction approximately perpendicular to the axial direction, and a transformation means that can transform the stent parts from a reduced diameter state to an expanded diameter state. The stent’s design is such that it can be more easily and accurately placed and released at its target site.

For prior patenting from the Oita, Japan-based assignee for a biliary stent, see WO2013115141.

Tokyo, Japan-headquartered Kawasumi Laboratories was the winner of a Good Design Award in 2019 for Seiichi Nakaya’s design of its Duckbill IT Biliary Stent. For conventional biliary stents, due to their cylindrical shape with uniform openings at each end, when they are implanted so as to protrude from the bile duct into the duodenum, there is a risk of reversed flow of food residue that can then induce cholangitis and reclosure of the duct. Nakaya’s stent has a valve that will only open when bile is secreted into the duodenum. The stent had been slated for launch during 2020.

At the very end of July 2020, Kawasumi’s board of Directors indicated its approval for a takeover bid by Sumitomo Bakelite whose own Healthcare Products Division markets medical devices that can be seen to include a non-slip bile duct dilation catheter.

WO2020181238-A1: “Multi-dose ocular fluid delivery system.”

Assignee: Kedalion Therapeutics

Inventors: Ivri, Yehuda; Quintana, Reynaldo

IPC Codes: A61F 9/00; A61M 11/00

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020 (also published as US20200281768-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019814773, 06-Mar-2019

Multi-dose ocular fluid delivery devices that include a fluid package and an actuator. The fluid package includes a reservoir of an ophthalmic formulation, an aperture and a valve member for sealing the aperture when fluid is not being ejected therethrough. The actuator is configured to operate the valve member so as to at least reduce, if not prevent, ingress of outside materials or contaminants into the reservoir, such that the ophthalmic formulation present in the reservoir does not require a preservative.

Follows the publication of WO2020010116, in which the inventor Ehud Ivri (Kedalion’s CTO) described a topical ocular delivery device.

The patenting would appear to be in support of Menlo Park, California-based Kedalion Therapeutis AcuStream™ technology that is said to be able to deliver topical drugs to the eye in a precise and accurate manner that enables the provision of a comparable effect with up to an 80% reduction in dose relative to standard eye drops. Kedalion has discussed how it would further develop the platform and introduce different features such as connectivity elements to support digital health initiatives, as well as a container closure system that could allow preservative free formulations to be provided in a multi-dose format.

EP3705041-A1: “Sensor assembly.”

Assignee: Luciole Medical AG

Inventors: Fröhlich, Jürg Hans; Zahner, Marco

IPC Codes: G02B 6/42; A61B 5/1455; A61B 5/00; G01J 3/02

Publication Date: 09-Sep-2020 (also published as US20200281510-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: EP2019160799, 05-Mar-2019

Noninvasive sensor arrangement comprising a multi-layer sensor mat, a sensor unit connected to a contact head and a light source, wherein the sensor may be made of a flexible printed circuit board and encompass a light detecting device to measure levels of light emitted into a bodily tissue. Within the invention’s background it discusses how such a sensor mat could be used to noninvasively measure cerebral parameters such as oxygen content of the brain by means of near infrared spectroscopy. For prior patenting in which the inventors describe an implantable probe and method for measuring cerebral parameters, see EP2704632-B1 (issued March 2014).

Based in Zurich, Switzerland, Luciole Medical AG (a spin-off from the Swiss Polytechnic Institute and the University of Zurich) is developing brain monitoring sensors to rapidly provide important information that enables proper diagnostic and monitoring of compromised oxygen supply conditions and complications. Its platform uses the absorbance and transmittance properties of light at the near-infrared spectral range to measure brain oxygenation levels and cerebral blood flow.

Luciole Medical’s first product developed using the platform, RheoSens/Rheo Probe, is a minimally invasive device implanted in the brain for patients in a coma following brain hemorrhage or traumatic brain injuries to measure cerebral blood flow, intracranial pressure, temperature and oxygenation parameters. Its second device, RheoPatch, that would appear to be being described within its latest patenting, is patched onto the skin to measure oxygen metabolism and blood flow of the subjacent tissue noninvasively. The RheoPatch may be used alone, or with RheoSens to measure: cerebral blood flow; cerebral blood volume; oxy-hemoglobin; deoxyhemoglobin; and, cerebral water.

In July 2020, Luciole Medical and the Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild announced a collaboration in brain metabolism monitoring research. Located in Paris, France Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild is a university hospital founded in 1905 that specializes in pathologies of the head and neck area, offering emergency treatment and scheduled treatment for both children and adults.

WO2020181055-A1: “Low-level light therapy for restoring gut microbiota.”

Assignee: Massachusetts General Hospital

Inventors: Wu, Mei X

IPC Codes: H01L 33/00; A61N 5/06; A61F 7/02; A61N 1/362

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019813914, 05-Mar-2019

The use of low-level light therapy (LLLT) for treating an individual suffering from gut dysbiosis to restore their gut microbiota to a state of heath. A light source device, positioned near the abdomen or back, can be configured to apply LLLT with wavelengths from the red to infrared part of the spectrum. It is claimed that bodily stress causing the individual’s gut dysbiosis may be especially be chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but that it may also be due to conditions such as diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, pain, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Huntington's disease or asthma.

An Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr Mei Wu was the recipient of an American Cancer Society (ACS) Mission Boost Grant in February 2020, that would be used to support her investigations into the use of LLLT to ease intestinal side effects from some types of chemotherapy. Previous research has suggested that laser light therapy can stimulate hair growth and may speed the healing of burns in skin cells. Dr Wu hopes it can bring the same benefits to cells in the gastrointestinal tract that have been damaged by chemotherapy and help patients heal faster between their treatments. At that time, she was reportedly working with engineers to create a device that they could test in clinical trials - testing it in patients who would give themselves LLLT at home, for about an hour a day, throughout the course of their chemotherapy.

Dr Wu has also been investigating the use of LLLT as a noninvasive, drug-free treatment for thrombocytopenia, with a paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine in July 2016 having gained her some media attention. This possible application can be seen to have been described by her in WO2016048942, where LLLT is used to enhance platelet biogenesis in patients with thrombocytopenia.

WO2020180745-A1: “Devices, systems, and methods for delivering therapeutic agents into a stomach wall.”

Assignee: Rani Therapeutics LLC

Inventors: Imran, Mir

IPC Codes: A61M 25/10; A61M 5/142; A61K 9/00; A61K 9/48; A61B 5/00; A61K 9/52; A61J 3/07; A61M 31/00

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020 (also published as US20200276425-A1, 03-Sep-2020, and shares priority details with co-published WO2020180746-A1/US20200276426-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019812867, 01-Mar-2019

Swallowable device for delivering a therapeutic agent preparation into a wall of a patient’s gastrointestinal tract such as the antra/antruml wall of the stomach. A driver contained within the capsule is configured to advance the therapeutic agent through the capsule wall and into the antral wall when a selected condition around the capsule is detected, such as proximity of the capsule to antrum wall and/or an amount of pressure or force exerted by the antrum wall onto the capsule wall, particularly an amount of pressure or force indicative of a peristaltic contraction of the antrum wall around the capsule. As the antrum wall contracts around and squeezes a portion of the capsule wall, a pressure sensor triggers the driver to advance the therapeutic agent into the antrum wall.

San Jose, California-based Rani Therapeutics has developed what it calls the RaniPill - a swallowable robotic pill capsule that delivers an intestinal injection of medicine without exposing the drugs to digestive enzymes - as an alternative to needle-based injections. When swallowed, the RaniPill passes through the stomach untouched, with its outer covering only dissolving in the less acidic environment of the intestine. When this happens, a tiny balloon inflates and pushes a small needle into the muscular wall of the intestine that injects the drug the pill is carrying. The balloon then deflates and the remains of the pill are excreted. Because the intestine has no receptors for sharp pain, the company says its approach is painless and that the intestine heals very quickly after the injection.

In January 2020, the company reported success from a trial in Australia, in which 52 people were given RaniPills containing octreotide, a hormone used to treat acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumours. They felt no pain or discomfort, and the pill was as effective at delivering octreotide as conventional injections that are given as a large, once monthly injection into the buttocks.

For prior patenting from the inventor (Rani Therapeutics’ CEO, chairman and founder) on the company’s swallowable drug delivery device technologies, see WO2019094521.

WO2020181205-A1: “Antimicrobial scaffolds.”

Assignee: University of Nebraska

Inventors: Aldrich, Amy; Duan, Bin; Kielian, Tammy; Kuss, Mitchell; Shi, Wen

IPC Codes: A61P 11/12; A01N 65/03; A61K 31/734

Publication Date: 10-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019814998, 07-Mar-2019

Antimicrobial three-dimensional (3D) printed scaffolds for inhibiting infections associated with craniotomies and methods of synthesizing the same. The scaffolds, that comprise at least one biocompatible polymer and at least one antibiotic, are coated with a macrophage-containing hydrogel. Craniotomy involves the removal of a skull fragment to access the brain, such as during tumor or epilepsy surgery, which is then immediately replaced intraoperatively. Infection incidence after craniotomy reportedly ranges from 0.8 to 12%, with approximately half being caused by Staphylococcus aureus.

Represents a new patenting interest for the inventors who in March 2019 (ie around the time of the earliest priority date listed here) saw the publication of their work in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces. They have demonstrated how 3D bioprinted scaffolds containing viable macrophages and antibiotics promote clearance of S aureus craniotomy-associated biofilm infection.