New smart drug delivery system may help treatment for neurological disorders

A Rutgers-led team has created a drug delivery system, consisting of ultrathin nanomaterials, sugar polymers and neural proteins, that reduces inflammation in damaged nervous tissues and may help treat spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders. The system, which is implanted in the body and releases the anti-inflammatory methylprednisolone, can create a favorable micro-environment to promote tissue repair and recovery after neurological injury, according to a study published Sept. 6, 2020, in the journal Advanced Materials. The system also protects nerve fibers that connect nerve cells in injured neural tissues. "Our system took four years to develop and has shown enormous potential for smart drug delivery for better treatment of neurological disorders," said senior author KiBum Lee, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. The team believes the new system may pave the way for treating not only central nervous system injuries, but also other diseases, since inflammation generally is associated with a variety of problems such as cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, diabetes and cancer.

Imaging probe developed for Alzheimer's disease

Scientists at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have developed a molecular imaging probe to reveal Alzheimer's disease (AD)-related gamma-secretase in rodents and macaques with translational potentials in humans. Gamma-secretase is a key player in the etiology of AD and a prime drug target for AD. "Our study describes the invention of a positron emission tomography (PET) tracer that enables us to visualize gamma-secretase related to AD," said Changning Wang, investigator in the Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at MGH and co-corresponding author of the study, which was published Sept. 16, 2020, in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. In the study, the team used its recently developed soluble gamma-secretase modulators (GSMs), which preferentially reduce amyloid-beta 42 peptide levels by modulating, without totally suppressing, the enzyme's activity. They synthesized the GSM-based imaging agent [11C]SGSM-15606 in order to successfully perform molecular imaging.

Potential target identified for migraine therapy

A new study in mice led by Kohichi Tanaka at Tokyo Medical and Dental University shows that susceptibility to migraines could be related to a molecular transporter that normally works to prevent excessive excitation of neurons. Migraines are related to a condition called cortical depression, in which a large wave of hyperactivity spreads across the brain, followed by a wave of inhibition, or depressed brain activity. Tanaka and his team hypothesized that susceptibility to cortical spreading depression is related to disrupted transport of glutamate, the most common excitatory neurotransmitter. The researchers created three strains of knockout mice, each of which lacked one of the three cortical glutamate-transporter genes. They found that when mice lacked the GLT-1 transporter, cortical spreading depression occurred more frequently and spread more quickly than in control mice or in the other knockout mice. To confirm their findings, the team then measured the amount of glutamate outside of cells using a platinum-iridium electrode coated with glutamate oxidase. When glutamate oxidase interacts with glutamate, it creates a negative current that can be detected by the electrode very quickly, allowing almost real-time measurements of glutamate concentration in the region. In the study, only the GLT-1 knockout mice produced current that differed from that of the control mice, meaning that the greater and faster accumulation of glutamate outside of neurons resulted from impaired uptake by astrocytes. "Abnormal glutamate reuptake by astrocytes is just one way overexcite neurons," said Tanaka. "Nevertheless, if GLT-1 proves to be disrupted in people who have migraines, drug therapy that acts to increase glial reuptake of glutamate could be a reasonable therapeutic approach." The researchers published their work June 25, 2020, in Glia.