Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., introduced its CE-marked Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor in Europe. The first glucose biosense designed for athletes, it will initially be available in eight European countries: Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the U.K.

Bond Digital Health Ltd., of Cardiff, U.K., has launched a companion app for a COVID-19 test to help governments and health agencies manage and control the pandemic. The company is part of a global consortium producing a rapid diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus.

Cambridge, U.K.-based Cmr Surgical Ltd. reported the release of its Versius surgical robotic system at Clinique du Parc Hospital in Saint-Étienne, France.

Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., of Deerfield, Ill., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., are collaborating to develop Foundation Medicine’s Foundationone CDx and Foundationone Liquid CDx as companion diagnostics for Takeda’s late-stage lung cancer portfolio.

Düsseldorf, Germany-based Fujifilm Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Fujifilm Corp., said its Cad Eye function is now available in Europe. The Cad Eye software allows for real-time colon polyp detection and characterization utilizing artificial intelligence based on deep learning.

New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) reported the funding of nine grants for COVID-19-related research. Among the projects funded are a study of the use of CDK7 inhibitors to target COVID-19-associated cytokine storm and a study on activation of pDCs by SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on macrophage response. Over $500,000 has been awarded to date.

Scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, a part of part of the NIH, published their research in ACS Nano on their collaboration to develop noninfectious probes to study fundamental interactions between SARS-CoV-2 Spike proteins and human cells. The nanoparticle probes are comprised of multiple Spike protein subunits attached to the surface of a light-emitting quantum dot core.

Optomed plc, of Oulu, Finland, and Aeye Health, of New York, said they have agreed to enter a collaboration to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-based fundus camera, Aurora Aeye. The agreement includes a clinical trial with the aim to receive U.S. FDA approval for autonomous AI for retinal screening.

Renalytix AI plc, a Cardiff, U.K.-based artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, reported the commercial launch of the Kidneyintelx clinical test reporting platform within the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Kidneyintelx, which provides a risk assessment of progressive decline in kidney function or kidney failure, is now commercially available for patients with early stage diabetic kidney disease.

Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany, launched a new version of its C.cam in the U.S. This cardiac nuclear medicine system is a single-photon emission computed tomography scanner with a reclining patient chair.