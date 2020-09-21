CDK 4/6 inhibitor Verzenio (abemaciclib Eli Lilly and Co.) reduced the risk of recurrence in women with high-risk hormone receptor driven and HER2-negative breast cancer when added to endocrine therapy in the monarchE phase III trial. Stephen Johnston, Royal Marsden Hospital NHS Foundation Trust professor of breast cancer medicine and head of the breast unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, reported at initial data based on a planned interim analysis at Sunday’s Presidential Symposium of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.

In the phase III monarchE study, 5,637 patients with HR+ HER2- early breast cancer with clinical and/or pathological risk factors putting them at high risk for relapse were randomized on to twice-daily Verzenio plus endocrine therapy or endocrine therapy alone after their primary treatment was completed.

In the first two years of treatment, 11.3% of patients in the control group relapsed, compared to 7.8% of those in the Verzenio group. In absolute terms, the reduction was 3.5%, which equated to a 25.3% reduction in risk. Verzenio was particularly strong at preventing metastases to liver and bone.

Practice-changing or premature?

Though the data were positive, and Johnston’s description of a 28% risk reduction of metastases as clinically meaningful seemed fair, there the significance of the data at this point was subject to lively discussion.

At a press conference previewing important trials, Giuseppe Curigliano, associate professor of medical oncology at the University of Milan and head of the division of early drug development at the European Institute of Oncology, predicted that the trial “will change the clinical practice.”

Discussant George Sledge, professor of medicine at Stanford University Medical Center, had a considerably more skeptical take on the data at the plenary session itself.

“This is a very early presentation of data, indeed, some might argue premature,” he told the audience.

Sledge softened his stance in response to audience questions.

“This is a positive trial,” he acknowledged, and a positive result for a preplanned statistical analysis is “always reasonable to report.”

But “having said that, we clearly need longer followup.”

The early nature of the data contrasts sharply with breast cancer’s propensity for late recurrence. Sledge noted that relapse takes longer than five years in about half of patients – a stark contrast to, for example, colorectal cancer, where after five years a survivor’s risk of relapse is no higher than that of the general population.

Johnston agreed that the risk of late relapse remains “an unknown question,” and that the reduced risk of early relapse does not allow predictions about late relapse, which likely originate from different mechanisms.

Another puzzling aspect of the results is that the PALLAS trial, whose detailed results were also presented at the meeting, showed no advantage of adding Ibrance (palbociclib, Pfizer Inc.) to endocrine therapy early stage breast cancer. PALLAS was “resoundingly negative and has been halted for futility,” Sledge summarized.

A trial testing a third approved CDK 4/6 inhibitor, Kisqali (ribociclib, Novartis AG) in early stage breast cancer is still in the enrollment phase.

Sledge said that there are theoretically three reasons for the divergent results of the trials, given that Verzenio and Ibrance have equally strong evidence backing their use in metastaic breast cancer.

Sledge dismissed the idea that a drug that works in metastatic cancer might work in high-risk early cancer might be wrong, since in that case, Verzenio would not work any better than Ibrance.

There are also differences in study design – monarchE, Sledge said, was “clearly weighted towards a high-risk population.”

Finally, there might be known or unknown differences between the three inhibitors accounting for the differing results.

Kisquali is given intermittently while Verzenio is dosed continuously, he said, “and perhaps this matters.”

Finally, the PALLAS trial had a high rate of drug discontinuation – and for all the unknowns surrounding clinical trials, Sledge said, “it is a certainty that one cannot benefit from a drug that one does not take.”