Gastric cancers were the focus of the final plenary session of the European Society for Medical Oncology’s (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.

Results from the Checkmate-649, ATTRACTION-4, and Keynote-590 studies showed that advanced gastroesophageal tumors can benefit from first-line treatment with PD-1 checkpoint blockers in addition to chemotherapy, staving off progression and death by a few months.

A fourth trial, Checkmate-577, demonstrated a benefit from adjuvant use of Opdivo following neoadjuvant chemoradiation and surgery.

Both Checkmate-649 and ATTRACTION-4 investigated the addition of Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.) to chemotherapy in first-line treatment of patients with advanced gastroesophageal tumors. Chekcmate-649 recruited patients globally, and 25% of patients had Asian ancestry. ATTRACTION-4 was conducted completely in Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Checkmate-649 investigators reported overall survival (OS) at a prespecified interim analysis and progression-free survival (PFS) at final analysis from the Opdivo + chemotherapy vs. chemotherapy alone arms. They showed that patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) of at least 5 had an increased median OS by 3.3 months, and PFS by 1.7 months. Patients with a CPS of at least 1 also had a longer median OS, and for the treatment group as a whole, median OS was extended by 2.2 months. Patients in the trial had advanced gastric cancer/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC) or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).

Keynote-590 data showed that adding Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) to platinum-based chemotherapy lengthened median OS by just over five months, and median PFS by two months, in patients with a CPS of at least 10. In all patients, the median OS was increased by 2.6 months, and the median PFS by 15 days. Patients in the trial had locally advanced/unresectable or metastatic adenocarcinoma or esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) or Siewert type 1 esophagogastric junction adenocarcinoma (EGJ).

ATTRACTION-4 showed a strong effect on PFS, but none on OS.

At a press conference announcing the findings, both Keynote-590 presenter Markus Moehler, medical oncologist at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, and Checkmate-649 presenter Peter Enzinger, who is the director of the Center for Esophageal and Gastric Cancer at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center, termed the results “statistically significant and clinically meaningful.”

Compared to what is possible for immunotherapies, they were not particularly durable.

Opdivo-treated patients gained a median 2.2 months in terms of OS, and those with a higher expression of PD-L1 also showed a benefit in PFS.

In the Keynote-590 study, adding Keytruda to chemotherapy lengthened median OS by 2.6 months, and median PFS by less than a month.

Moehler and Enzinger said that there does appear to be a subset of patients with durable responses in both studies.

Moehler said that “there is a group at the end of the Kaplan-Meier curve that has a durable response,” and Enzinger also told BioWorld that “there is definitely a tail” to the survival curves, though he acknowledged that durability is “not as great as in cancers that are less aggressive.”

And Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development as well as chief medical officer at Merck Research Laboratories, told BioWorld that PFS is not the best way to capture the magnitude of the benefit of immunotherapy, which can lead to extraordinarily durable remissions, albeit in a minority of patients.

Baynes pointed to HR as a better way of capturing the effects of immunotherapy. Here, Checkmate-649 reduced the risk of death by 20% and the risk of progression by 23%, and in patients with a CPS of at least 5, the risk reductions were roughly 30% each. Keynote-590 reduced the risk of dying by 27% and the risk of progressing by 35%. “Those are dramatic numbers,” Baynes said.

At the press conference and in their presentations at the plenary, where Ken Kato, chief of the department of head and neck medical oncology at Tokyo’s National Cancer Center Hospital, presented the Keynote-590 data, the presenters argued for the first-line use of checkpoint blockers in all patients as new standard of care.

Salah-Eddin Al-Batran, director of the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research and director of gastrointestinal oncology at Krankenhaus Nordwest-University Cancer Center, Frankfurt, agreed that the results should be practice-changing – for some patients.

“Both trials were clearly positive,” he told reporters at the press conference, and “the authors should be congratulated.”

However, he did not necessarily agree with both authors’ argument that checkpoint blockade should be the new standard of care in all patients.

“As a physician, I am treating individual patients,” he said, and to understand which patient characteristics make for favorable risk-benefit profiles, it will be necessary to understand the effects of PD-L1 expression levels, as well as factors such as MSI-hi status and overall tumor mutational burden. “You have to be sure you don’t inflate results for all comers” through spectacular results in one subgroup, Al-Batran said.