Generating 3D heart organoids

Researchers from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University have created 3D functional heart organoids from mouse embryonic stem cells that they say closely resemble a developing organ. The study’s corresponding authors, professors Jiyoung Lee and Fumitoshi Ishino, noted that even though the heart’s function is seemingly simple, it is a complex organ with a complicated structure. “To achieve that level of structural complexity, during development the heart is exposed to a myriad of signals. We wanted to capitalize on our knowledge of the signaling molecules during heart development and generate heart organoids that resemble the developing heart more closely than current techniques.” With that in mind, they assessed the factors involved in that organ’s development in vivo and speculated that the protein fibroblast growth factor 4 (FGF4) and a complex consisting of the proteins laminin and entactin (LN/ET complex) are necessary and sufficient to enable structural similarity between the heart organoids and the actual embryonic heart. Mouse embryonic stem cells exposed to FGF4 and LN/ET were very similar to the developing heart based on structural and molecular analyses. Further, the development process in the heart organoids closely reflected the morphological changes during embryonic heart development in vivo. A closer look at the cellular components making up the heart organoids revealed that cells of the embryonic heart were present in the structural organization seen during development. In addition, the heart organoids possessed functional properties close to their in vivo counterpart. The team’s findings appeared Sept. 3, 2020, in Nature Communications.

Hostility and heart attacks

Being irritable or sarcastic after a heart attack could jeopardize your health. That’s according to research published Sept. 14, 2020, in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing. To arrive at this conclusion, researchers looked at 2,321 heart attack survivors who were followed for 24 months for recurrent heart attacks and death. Hostility was measured at baseline using the Multiple Adjective Affect Checklist (MAACL). The average age of the participants was 67 years, with 68% being men; 57% were scored as hostile, according to the MAACL. Of note, hostility was an independent predictor of dying from a second heart attack after adjusting for other factors that could affect the relationship, including sex, age, education, marital status, diabetes, high blood pressure and smoking. “Hostility is a personality trait that includes being sarcastic, cynical, resentful, impatient or irritable,” said study author Tracey Vitori of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. “It’s not just a one-off occurrence but characterizes how a person interacts with people. We know that taking control of lifestyle habits improves the outlook for heart attack patients, and our study suggests that improving hostile behaviors could also be a positive move.”

Virtual screening tool aims to simplify diagnosing pulmonary hypertension

Cardiologists at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine (LKSOM) at Temple University say they have developed a virtual screening tool that simplifies the process of diagnosing pulmonary hypertension. Known as the virtual echocardiography screening tool (VEST), the method uses initial screening data from echocardiography, which captures images of the heart. “VEST enables physicians to quickly evaluate patients for pulmonary hypertension by simply searching for routine key measures indicated in echocardiogram reports,” explained Anjali Vaidya, co-director of the pulmonary hypertension, right heart failure & chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension program at Temple University Hospital, associate professor of medicine at LKSOM and lead author on the new study. The study showed that VEST is effective in distinguishing between the two most common subtypes of pulmonary hypertension – the first caused by left heart disease, and the other by pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Vaidya and colleagues analyzed data from patients with pulmonary hypertension who underwent right heart cardiac catheterization and echocardiography. To predict the subtype of pulmonary hypertension from echocardiography, the researchers looked at the size and shape of the heart chamber and Doppler features. Scores derived from these measures were used to predict PAH vs. pulmonary hypertension due to left heart disease. The next step for VEST will be to investigate its long-term impact on patient outcomes. “Now that we have a tool for assisting virtual diagnosis of pulmonary hypertension that any physician could use, we have a real opportunity to examine long-term outcomes in patients referred for treatment based on VEST findings,” Vaidya added. The report describing VEST was published online Sept. 17, 2020, in the journal Pulmonary Circulation.