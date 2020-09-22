Positive top-line data from Blueprint Medicines Corp.’s phase I and II trials of Ayvakit (avapritinib) for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) are pushing the company to submit an sNDA before 2020 ends.

Ayvakit, a KIT and platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFR) inhibitor, was found in the trials to reduce mast cell burden, had high overall response and complete remission rates, and showed prolonged median overall survival.

The rare disease, typically found in adults, is usually caused by mutations in the KIT gene, which encodes a protein that helps control processes such as cell growth and division, survival and movement, according to the NIH. Patients with advanced SM live only about three years from the time they are diagnosed, according to Blueprint’s chief medical officer, Anthony L. Boral. In the most aggressive subtype, mast cell leukemia, the median survival is about six months, he added.

Finding patients who need the therapy, as with many rare diseases, is tough to do. This rare disease is often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, according to Christina Rossi, Blueprint’s chief commercial officer. In her estimation, there are 75,000 patients in the major markets, with only about one-third of them currently diagnosed. That core group of 25,000 patients includes about 4,000 advanced and non-advanced SM patients. Another 25,000 patients are adults with a cutaneous mastocytosis diagnosis. Rossi told investors on a Sept. 22 conference call that the “addressable opportunity” for avapritinib is “significant at launch and will grow over the long term.”

The data came from the phase I EXPLORER and phase II PATHFINDER trials, which had 85 patients evaluable for response, including 44 patients treated with a starting dose of 200 mg once daily. In EXPLORER, the overall response rate (ORR) was 76%, with 36% of patients having a complete remission with full or partial recovery of peripheral blood counts (CR/CRh). The median duration of response was 38.3 months and the median overall survival was not estimable. In a prespecified interim analysis from PATHFINDER, 32 patients were evaluable for response, with a median follow-up of 10.4 months. The ORR was 75%, and 19% of patients had a CR/CRh. In addition, the data showed that responses are continuing to deepen over time, at a rate consistent with the EXPLORER trial.

Ayvakit was generally well-tolerated with most adverse events reported as grade 1 or 2.

SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens wrote Sept. 22 that the data “were significantly above investor expectations,” and the robust clinical benefit and safety profile skews Ayvakit’s risk-reward profile enough that it ”essentially eliminates concerns that the drug’s toxicity could weigh on commercial uptake.” Approval could come in 2021, Berens continued, leveraged by the breakthrough therapy designation. He also wrote that he expects an FDA decision for another Blueprint drug, Gavreto (pralsetinib), in RETm medullary thyroid cancer and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer by the PDUFA of Feb. 28 under FDA's RTOR review pilot program. Gavreto was approved Sept. 8 to treat adults with metastatic rearranged during transfection fusion-positive non-small-cell lung cancer. Blueprint, which developed the once-daily oral therapy, will commercialize the therapy in the U.S. along with Genentech Inc.

Ayvakit received its FDA approval Jan. 9, nearly a month ahead of its Feb. 14 PDUFA date, for unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors harboring a PDGFRa exon 18 mutation in adults. The wholesale acquisition cost was then set at $32,000 per month, more than twice what analysts such as those at SVB Leerink had estimated.

“Even with a conservative set of assumptions, for example, focusing only on the approximately 4,000 advanced and 21,000 non-advanced patients currently diagnosed and assuming that [indolent] SM patients are treated at one quarter of our current avapritinib price, it's clear SM represents a highly significant opportunity for Blueprint,” Rossi said.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:BPMC) reacted strongly as shares surged 13.03% on Sept. 22 to close at $87.27. The past six months have seen Blueprint’s shares rise 70%.

The competition

GT Biopharma Inc., of Los Angeles, is developing GTB-3550, its trispecific recombinant fusion protein conjugate composed of variable regions of heavy and light chains of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and modified form of IL-15, for treating advance SM or acute myeloid leukemia. GT treated its second patient in the phase I trial in May.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., plans to initiate clinical development of its KIT and PDGFR inhibitor, PLX-9486, as a monotherapy for patients with advanced and indolent SM. The company said it expects to enter the clinic for treating advanced SM in the first half of 2021 and start the indolent SM study in the second half of 2021.