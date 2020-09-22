The U.S. FDA has posted another draft version of the intended use rule, this time with a fix for the so-called knowledge problem. This latest draft would eliminate mere knowledge of off-label use as a trigger for amendments to the product label, a provision the agency said in a Sept. 22 statement will “provide greater certainty and predictability for regulated parties.”

The intended use rule dates back to 2015, when the FDA promulgated a draft rule on the subject that led with a discussion of promotion of tobacco products. The rationale at the time was that any tobacco product intended for human consumption should be regulated as a drug, a device, or a combination product, and that a failure to thus regulate such products might allow the private sector to market tobacco products as being beneficial to human health.

‘Totality of evidence’ surfaced in 2017

However, the 2015 proposed rule also said the objective intent of the manufacturer of a drug (or device maker) may be demonstrated by the knowledge that the product is “offered and used for a purpose for which it is neither labeled nor advertised.” The January 2017 final rule had further proposed the notion of a totality of evidence for demonstrating a manufacturer’s intent, a feature that appeared nowhere in the 2015 draft.

The docket for this rule has drawn more than 1,100 responses in total, although a large percentage of the comments are directed to the tobacco elements of the draft. The rule was scheduled to go into effect in April 2017, but the agency paused the effective date in a March 20, 2017, announcement in the Federal Register. That announcement acknowledged the concerns regarding the issue of a drug or device maker’s knowledge that a product had been prescribed for off-label use, but the agency asserted that the 2015 draft rule was “not intended to reflect a change” in the agency’s approach to assessing evidence of intended use for drugs and devices.

Among those who took exception to the January 2017 final rule was the Washington Legal Foundation (WLF), which had argued that the agency’s inclusion of the totality-of-evidence standard for determining intent violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) because that text was not in the draft. WLF’s Richard Samp said the concept was a regulatory novelty, and thus required a full restart of the notice-and-comment process required under the APA for rulemaking. Samp told BioWorld at the time that the totality-of-evidence standard was sufficiently flimsy to allow FDA staff to effectively declare that they knew intent to distribute for off-label use when they saw it.

‘Any relevant source’ still on the table

The FDA said in its Sept. 22 press release that this latest update does not reflect a change in the agency’s policies and practices, but instead constitutes an effort to clarify the regulatory language. However, the agency said that any “relevant source” may be considered in determining the manufacturer’s intent, although the agency conceded that knowledge of off-label use is insufficient to determine a product’s intended use.

The statement, attributed to FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, said the FDA is “proposing to repeal and replace the intended use portion of the 2017 final rule,” although the statement omits any mention of the totality-of-evidence standard.

The new proposed rule claims that the 2015 draft and the 2017 final rules were an attempt to revise the regulation “with the intent to conform them to the agency’s current practice.” In September 2017, the FDA had promulgated a draft guidance for microneedling devices for cosmetic use that had cited any “relevant source” of information to infer an intended use, a passage cited by the Medical Information Work Group as evidence of a standard in flux rather than a continuation of a static approach to the question.

The new draft rule noted that some stakeholders had expressed concern that mere knowledge of off-label use could trigger new labeling that would in turn require a supplemental application. This consideration appears in different portions of the Code of Federal Regulations for drugs (Part 201.128) and devices (Part 801.4), but the proposed language would henceforth read that a manufacturer “would not be regarded as intending an unapproved new use” for an approved or cleared product “based solely on that firm’s knowledge” of off-label use. The draft also contains provisions that would clarify the role in the intended use regulations in regulations pertaining to tobacco products.

There are several definitional issues as well, such as the definition of a medical product, which refers to drugs, devices and human biological products. The inference of intended use may be determined by “a variety of direct and circumstantial evidence,” such as “when it contradicts the firm’s claims.” This would include any oral or written statements made by the manufacturer or its representatives, such as was at stake in the circuit court case of U.S. v. Caronia, a commercial speech case the FDA failed to prosecute successfully.

Neither was the FDA persuaded that reliance strictly on the manufacturer’s claims would suffice to establish intended use because of the ability to infer such uses without a direct statement of same. The agency said the draft rule, if finalized, would be consistent with the First Amendment.

Jeff Shapiro, director of the drug and device practice areas at the D.C. office of Hyman, Phelps & McNamara P.C., told BioWorld that the draft “is a clarification about the role of ‘knowledge’ in determining intended use.” Shapiro said that changes to the regulation “do not alter existing law,” but that the regulation was less than clear on this point.

Shapiro noted that the preamble to the draft rule provides several examples of issues such as express and implied claims, but added, “it is surprising that FDA has taken so many years to make this modest change.” Still, the clarification “was much needed and we should be grateful that FDA has finally implemented it. The change in the regulation will reduce the legal uncertainty device and drug companies face around what is permissible in marketing and promotion,” Shapiro said.