Single-cell RNA sequencing may clarify response to chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is a difficult approach to treatment for the patient, and medical science has struggled at times to determine which patients would derive no benefit. However, researchers at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center believe they have unearthed some clues into this question. Thanks to single-cell RNA sequencing, the researchers determined that individual cells within a single population of cancer cells fall into three categories of response, one of which is to activate genes that regulate apoptosis. The two other responses are regulation of cell division and of stress response. The underlying study examined more than 10,000 cells from three lines of colon cancer cells after exposure to fluorouracil, although the researchers checked those results against other chemotherapy agents. Up to now, medical science has assumed that damage to DNA imposes a fairly uniform response on transcription, with the only differences dictated by variations in the level of gene expression. That proved not to be the case as this experiment demonstrated that response was uniform only in subsets of cells that ended up with a given outcome after treatment, rather than being determined by level of gene expression. The researchers are intent on making their data available to other researchers, which will allow some examination of questions such as dose response. The researchers are confident that these data will help boost research into DNA damage response in colon cancer and in other cancers. The authors reported their findings in the Aug. 25, 2020, online issue of Cell Reports.

Epigenetic resistance to PARP inhibitors

Investigators at the University of Texas at Austin have identified an epigenetic resistance mechanism to PARP inhibition, the major approach to treating BRCA-mutated tumors. One of BRCAs function in DNA repair is to protect replication forks the location on the DNA where the double helix is unwound and the cellular machinery is in the process. PARP inhibitors destabilize replication forks, which then collapse in the absence of BRCA 1/2. The authors showed that the histone acetyltransferase PCAF, which adds lysine tags to histones, promoted replication fork degradation. “Low PCAF levels, which we identify in a subset of BRCA2-deficient tumors, stabilize stalled forks, resulting in PARP inhibitor resistance in BRCA-deficient cells,” the authors wrote. “Our results reveal PCAF and histone acetylation as critical regulators of fork stability and [PARP inhibitor] responses in BRCA-deficient cells, which provides key insights into targeting BRCA-deficient tumors and identifying epigenetic modulators of chemotherapeutic responses.” They reported their results in the Sept. 22, 2020, online issue of Molecular Cell.

Researchers eye organ-on-a-chip drug screening model

The saying suggests that nothing beats the real thing, but a mock organ might actually be better when it comes to cancer research. Scientists in the U.S., Italy and Portugal believe that heart tissue combined with tumor tissue might provide the virtual human platform to evaluate a drug for the cancer in question. In this instance, bone tumors were cultured alone and in combination with heart muscle and exposed to linsitinib at doses intended to mimic routine clinical therapy. They checked the cardiotoxicity and anti-tumor efficacy against an ongoing European study of the therapy, and the engineered bone tumor tissues seemed to replicate the bone microenvironment pathways triggered by linsitinib administration in the European trial. The non-metastatic tumor tissues and heart tissues cultured together seemed to replicate the clinical trial’s response to the drug therapy much more closely than when the tumor and heart tissues were separately cultured, although treatment of singly cultured tumor tissue did have some impact on tumor viability. Still, the effect of the drug on heart tissue cultured separately was more severe than was seen in the jointly cultured tissues. The authors said their experiment suggests that the integration of these tissues in a single platform might give researchers a valuable look at drug response and toxicity, at least where linsitinib is concerned. These findings are spelled out in more detail in the Sept. 4 issue of Lab on a Chip.