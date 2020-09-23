Biologics now make up roughly a third of newly FDA-approved drugs, and proteins have complementary strengths to small molecules and could in principle offer solutions for some currently undruggable targets. However, protein engineering is still in its infancy compared to medicinal chemistry. Now, researchers at the University of Toronto have improved the prediction of protein structure from amino acid sequence by adapting an algorithm that can be used to solve Sudoku. “Filling a specific target structure with a new sequence can be formulated as a constraint satisfaction problem (CSP) where the goal is to assign amino acid labels to residues in a polymer chain such that the forces between interacting amino acids are favorable and compatible with the fold,” the authors wrote. In protein structures, the possibilities for which amino acids can be at a given point in the chain is constrained by the identity of other amino acids at other points in the chain, just like in a Sudoku square; which numbers are possible depends on which numbers are elsewhere in the square. The authors used deep learning to train a constraint satisfaction problem algorithm with known protein structures and their amino acid sequences. The algorithm, which the team called ProteinSolver, was able to design amino acid sequences that would fold into shapes with prespecified target constraints. “As a proof-of-principle validation, we use ProteinSolver to generate sequences that match the structure of serum albumin, then synthesize the top-scoring design and validate it in vitro using circular dichroism,” the authors wrote. ProteinSolver is freely available online. Their work appeared in the Sept. 23, 2020, online issue of Cell Systems.

Breathing new life into obsolete antibiotics

Investigators at the University of California at San Francisco have used a mix of bioinformatics and modular synthesis to design new group A streptogramins, a ribosome-targeting group of antibiotics that had been made obsolete by resistance. Bacteria thwart streptogramins by enzymatically modifying them. Streptogramins are complex to synthesize from scratch, which has made the development of next-generation agents resistant to enzymatic modification an unrealistic proposition. However, the authors were able to develop modular synthesis methods for streptogramins, using easily interchangeable building blocks to synthesize a compound that was no longer sensitive to the inactivating enzyme, but still able to bind the ribosome at the same site as previous group A streptogramins. “Our results demonstrate that the combination of rational design and modular chemical synthesis can revitalize classes of antibiotics that are limited by naturally arising resistance mechanisms,” the authors wrote. Their work appeared in the Sept. 24, 2020, issue of Nature.