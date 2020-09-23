HONG KONG – New data from Beigene Ltd. recently presented at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 showed its PARP inhibitor pamiparib helped shrink tumors in almost 65% of people with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer (OC) treated with the candidate during a pivotal trial. The benefits include eight complete responses and 45 partial responses. The candidate also diminished tumors in 31.6% of platinum-resistant OC patients, with six partial responses.

The preliminary results arose from the phase II dose-expansion portion of a phase I/II pivotal trial in patients with advanced OC, fallopian cancer and primary peritoneal cancer harboring a germline BRCA1/2 mutation. Treatment with pamiparib followed at least two prior lines of standard chemotherapy.

“In this heavily pretreated patient population, pamiparib demonstrated strong antitumor activity with durable and meaningful responses as additional proof of concept in both platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant patient groups after 12 months of follow-up, and is generally tolerable among these patients,” Yong (Ben) Ben, Beigene’s chief medical officer of immuno-oncology, told BioWorld.

The news points to what could become a new therapeutic option for patients with relapsed disease or patients who discontinued standard treatment due to unacceptable toxicity, as pamiparib may have the potential to improve outcomes. In particular, the drug may help patients with platinum-resistant tumors where there is no effective treatment available and not much promising data from other PARP inhibitors.

The data were included in the recently accepted NDA in China for pamiparib in patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have been treated with two or more lines of chemotherapy, granted priority review by the NMPA in July.

Pamiparib is also being evaluated in a phase III trial as maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer, which has completed patient enrollment, and a phase II trial in metastatic HER2-negative BRCA-mutated breast cancer.

“We've received priority review for multiple filings in China at this point, and the status has helped reduce review and approval timelines,” said Ben.

Big plans ahead

Globally, Beigene is running two ongoing phase Ib/II combination trials including pamiparib, one with radiation therapy and temozolomide (TMZ) in glioblastoma and the other with TMZ in advanced solid tumors. “We're also exploring the combination of pamiparib with our own anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in a variety of solid tumor malignancies in a global phase Ib trial,” said Ben.

To date, more than 1,200 participants have been enrolled in trials evaluating the candidate.

The phase II OC study presented at ESMO kicked off in China in December 2017. At the time, no PARP inhibitor had been approved in China. However, in 2018, Astrazeneca plc’s Lynparza (olaparib) became the first PARP inhibitor to be greenlighted in the country. This month, Zai Lab Ltd. added to the class availability in China, winning NMPA approval for Zejula (niraparib).

Beigene describes its pamiparib as a highly selective PARP 1 and PARP 2 inhibitor that has demonstrated strong PARP trapping activity and potential brain penetration in preclinical studies.

“Data from our phase I/II trial have shown the molecule is generally well-tolerated, with hematological toxicities that were manageable and no significant liver toxicities, while demonstrating promising antitumor activity in both heavily pre-reated platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” said Ben.

Advancing anti-PD-1

Beigene also presented data from a phase III trial of tislelizumab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin) as a first-line treatment for patients with stage IIIB or stage IV nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), compared to pemetrexed and platinum alone.

“The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival, as assessed by an independent review committee, and patients who received tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy achieved higher objective response rates and disease control rates. Treatment with tislelizumab in combination with platinum and pemetrexed was generally well-tolerated, with no new safety signals identified,” said Ben.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 9.7 months among patients who received tislelizumab with chemotherapy vs. 7.6 months for chemotherapy alone. Across the trial, nine patients experienced a fatal treatment-related adverse event, including seven in the tislelizumab plus chemo arm vs. two in the chemo-only arm.

Unlike other anti-PD-1 antibodies, Beigene claims tislelizumab is differentiated since it is specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. Binding to FcγR on macrophages has been shown to compromise the antitumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells.

“We're evaluating tislelizumab in a broad development program focused on tumor types, including lung, liver, esophageal and gastric cancers. With 15 ongoing and soon-to-start phase III or potentially registration-enabling trials, our goal is to achieve a broad label for tislelizumab and label-based reimbursement,” said Ben.

Beigene’s portfolio now has more than 30 assets, including six approved medicines, eight NDAs in registration in China, more than 30 commercial or clinical-stage assets and 27 filed or potentially registration-enabling trials ongoing, with 60-plus studies in total. In addition, Beigene has a diverse early stage pipeline of assets, both internally developed and licensed.

For now, Beigene has two post-ESMO goals, said Ben: “We hope to realize the large near-term commercial opportunities for our two internally developed drugs, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in the global market and tislelizumab in China and Asia.”