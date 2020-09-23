The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation status to Medtronic plc’s Tyrx absorbable antibacterial driveline wrap, a medical device aimed at reducing driveline complications in patients receiving a ventricular assist device (VAD).

Since the device is in early stage research and development, Dublin-based Medtronic is not yet sharing details about the device or a possible timeline for its application to the FDA, according to Tracy McNulty, a company spokesperson.

Priority review

Under the FDA’s breakthrough device process, the Tyrx Wrap will be given “priority review” and consultation with the agency on development, through to the time of commercialization decisions.

Priority review means that the agency will take action on an application within six months, compared with 10 months under standard review.

Leveraging the Tyrx platform

A VAD is an implantable mechanical pump used for patients with weakened hearts or heart failure. It works by pumping blood from the ventricles to the rest of the body. As part of a VAD system, there is a driveline that connects the implanted heart pump to an external controller that is powered by an AC or DC adapter or external batteries.

This percutaneous driveline extends outside the body, making it susceptible to infection. The idea behind the Tyrx Wrap is to securely hold the driveline and protect against infection by releasing antibiotics.

The device builds on Medtronic’s existing Tyrx technology platform. The company has already developed the Tyrx absorbable antibacterial envelope, which is an absorbable mesh that releases broad-spectrum antimicrobial agents – minocycline and rifampin – over at least seven days. The Envelope device is fully absorbed by the body in about nine weeks after implantation and is aimed at stabilizing cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and implantable defibrillators.

The Tyrx Envelope was deemed important enough to be included on the Cleveland Clinic’s prestigious Top 10 medical innovations list in 2019. The Envelope received FDA clearance in 2013, but health care professionals were waiting for results from a study, known as WRAP-IT. That study was published in March 2019 at the American College of Cardiology annual conference, and results showed a 40% reduction in major infections in those who received the Tyrx,

Khaldoun Tarakji, staff, cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, expressed enthusiasm about the ability of the Envelope to prevent infections, particularly as patients outlive their devices and require a new one. He noted that the study was one of the largest in the field of electrophysiology, with 7,000 patients.