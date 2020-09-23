The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has posted a proposed rule for coverage of FDA-designated breakthrough devices, a programmatic objective that has been front and center for the agency for several years. However, Tamara Syrek Jensen, director of the Coverage and Analysis Group (CAG) at CMS, said the proposal to redefine the term “reasonable and necessary” may be the more critical piece of the proposed rule because it would give the agency unprecedented flexibility in covering a broad swath of medical technologies.

CMS unveiled the dual-purpose proposed rule at the end of August with the notation that the CAG has at times seen a piling up of applications for national coverage analyses. Jensen, who was speaking during a presentation hosted by the Advanced Medical Technology Association, said the U.S. FDA designation of a breakthrough device automatically makes a device or lab test eligible for the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) program. The proposal covers only the labeled indication, but any FDA-approved or -cleared expansions to that indication for a breakthrough device would also be covered under the MCIT program for the remainder of the coverage term for the initial indication.

Jensen noted that the coverage would include any services needed to implant or otherwise provide the device, but noted that while MCIT coverage would be retroactive through the entirety of 2019 for breakthrough devices, claims for those devices will not be paid retroactively. Should the agency adopt the new definition of reasonable and necessary, Medicare administrative contractors would have to apply it as well. “What is most exciting about this definition … is that we are also creating a lot of flexibility” in that commercial coverage allows the CMS to adopt that coverage, adding that this redefinition of the term may be permanent.

Now or never for redefining reasonable and necessary

Jensen said the agency had posed several questions in the draft rule that stakeholders should respond to, emphasizing that the question of how to define the term is unlikely to arise again soon. Thus, it is critical that stakeholders respond to the docket to maximize the chances the CMS will end up with a workable approach, she said.

Unlike the MCIT proposal, the proposed definition of reasonable and necessary includes drugs and biotech products, although Jensen said the agency would like to hear about whether MCIT should include these other product categories as well. While the re-definition is directed toward greater flexibility, the idea is also to improve predictability and consistency, although Jensen noted that private payers might define the term differently.

Chris Brooks, director of health care economics at Impulse Dynamics Inc., of Laurel Township, N.J., said the MCIT rule is extraordinary. At only 45 pages, “this is the shortest [Medicare] rule in a while, but I expect our comment letter to be one of the longest we’ve written in a while,” Brooks said.

Impulse Dynamics had snared a breakthrough designation for the company’s Optimizer system for cardiac contractility modulation in 2019 after several years of development of the technology. The breakthrough designation has aided the company in several respects, including the outpatient pass-through program and the device was awarded an NTAP payment as well.

Despite the arrival of MCIT, there are still coding challenges, Brooks said. Up to this past July, Medicare administrative contractors (MACs) were not forbidden from automatically applying a negative coverage determination to devices bearing a category III CPT code, but Brooks noted that this problem was a greater source of drag on facility payment than physician payment. Impulse does its best to provide physician practices with the information they need to handle the claims work, and he noted that handing the information off to the physician might be of little value as doctors are usually not familiar with processes such as CPT code cross-walking.

The lack of a relative value update (RVU) assignment for a category III CPT code isn’t always a deterrent for physicians, particularly those who seek to provide their patients with the latest advances. Brooks said the “Cat III” problem is not going to vanish anytime soon, however, and thus device makers must have a strategy for helping both facilities and physicians obtain payment. A failure to do so will impede adoption at the very least.

Brooks said the pairing of MCIT and the elimination of the automatic non-coverage policy of devices with category III CPT codes by MACs makes it easier to persuade the medical societies of the merits of a new device. However, the MCIT program should ease matters with the American Medical Association’s CPT editorial committee as well, he said, adding that resolving the facility payment problem can help bolster the argument for conversion of a category III code to a category I code.

Brooks said that as much work as the MAC-by-MAC approach to national coverage can be, a device maker might consider a similar strategy with physician practices first because such a strategy will increase the volume of requests for cross-walks. “It truly starts at the ground level, practice by practice,” he said, adding that another benefit of this strategy is that it keeps physicians engaged in efforts to persuade the CPT editorial committee to convert the code.