FDA grants EUA for first POC serology test

The U.S. FDA has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first point-of-care (POC) version of a serology test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus for the Assure rapid test by Assure Technology Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China. The Assure test was previously authorized under the EUA program, but the update allows the test to be administered with a fingerstick sample of whole blood, to detect two isotypes of the virus, immunoglobulins G and M. The test is based on a lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay designed for qualitative detection and differentiation of the isotypes, and requires a prescription from a health care professional. FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said in the statement that authorization of POC tests “will enable more timely and convenient results for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected” with the pathogen. Hahn also stated that more reliance on POC tests will help ease the crunch on clinical labs.

FDA urges alternatives to mercury in dental amalgams

The FDA recommended that some patient groups avoid receiving mercury-containing dental amalgams due to elevated risk of adverse events and generally harmful effects associated with the release of mercury vapor. In a November 2019 public hearing, the agency had disclosed that it saw little evidence of harms associated with mercury in dental amalgams, but testimony heard during the hearing gave evidence of mounting opposition. In this latest advisory, the agency said it “continues to believe that the benefits of materials in FDA-approved or -cleared implantable and insertable medical devices outweigh their risks in most patients,” but listed seven categories of patients for whom alternative materials should be used, if available. The list includes “pregnant women and their developing fetuses,” women who are planning to become pregnant, children aged six years or less, and those with pre-existing neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

EMA posts draft guidance for registry-based studies

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) posted a draft guideline for registry-based studies of drugs and devices, the scope of which is limited to studies that rely on patient, disease and condition registries. The draft recommends that life science companies consult with the EMA and/or with national competent authorities prior to using such registries, and that registry data may be useful establishing characteristics of the target patient population and for validation of a surrogate endpoint to be used in a pivotal trial. Other uses include as a single-arm study when a randomized, controlled trial might be infeasible, although EMA said it would grant the use of a registry study in this scenario only on a case-by-case basis. The draft provides a contrast between the definitions of and timelines for a registry-based study and of a patient registry, as well as recommendations for data quality management. Among the resources cited for governance of a registry-based study are the code of conduct by the European Network of Centers for Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacovigilance and the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s user guide for registry studies. EMA is taking comment through Dec. 31, 2020.

NICE wants more efficacy data for TMS for auditory hallucinations

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said the evidence for the use of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for auditory hallucinations is adequate for safety considerations, although the evidence regarding efficacy is inadequate for both quantity and quality. At present, patients in the National Health Service may be treated with antipsychotic medication and/or cognitive therapy for the condition. NICE located five randomized, controlled trials and one review of safety events, but the review committee recommended additional RCTs that should describe in greater detail the region of the brain being treated and the imaging protocol deployed to target the tissue to be treated. The key efficacy outcomes of interest are remission/reduction of the intensity or frequency of auditory hallucinations, and improvement in quality of life.

SEC finalizes whistleblower changes

As the U.S. SEC’s whistleblower program turns 10 years old, the commission is finalizing nearly a dozen amendments and a new rule to enhance the program. Released in draft form in 2018, the new and amended rules are designed to make claim processing more efficient, clarify and bring greater transparency to the framework the commission uses to determine award amounts, and address other specific issues that have developed over the course of the program. The SEC said in a Sept. 23 statement that the program has led to more than $2.5 billion in financial remedies, the majority of which has been or will be returned to investors. Over the past 3.5 years, the program has made the five largest awards in program history, ringing in at $50 million (two awards) and three others in excess of $30 million. According to the SEC, it has processed more claims thus far this year, although the statement does not clarify whether the reference is to the fiscal year. Whistleblower claims that are likely to yield an award of less than $5 million will be handled with the presumption that the relator will receive the maximum amount under the statute.