Researchers at the University of Virginia have used a retrospective database analysis to show that the use of nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors for the treatment of HIV or hepatitis B reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 33%.

The team reported its results in the Sept. 23, 2020, online issue of Nature Communications.

The findings appear counterintuitive at first, given that HIV patients have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

That risk, though, is “almost exclusively due to the fact that they are on… protease inhibitors,” Jayakrishna Ambati told BioWorld. “Those drugs worsen insulin resistance.” Ambati is DuPont Guerry III Professor and founding director of the Center for Advanced Vision Science at the University of Virginia, and the senior author of the paper.

NRTIs are a distinct class of drugs. In HIV and hepatitis B, they work by blocking the activity of the enzyme reverse transcriptase, which is critical to viral replication.

But in 2014, Ambati – then at the University of Kentucky – and colleagues first reported that NRTIs did not just inhibit NRT.

They also blocked activation of the inflammasome, a protein complex that sets off innate immune responses by activating the cytokines IL-1β and IL-18.

In the work now published in Nature Communications, the team looked at the relationship between NRTIs and diabetes risk in nearly 130,000 patients over more than 15 years. “Those are the sorts of things you can’t do in a prospective clinical trials,” Paul Ashton told BioWorld.

The team also looked at the effects of NRTIs both in animal models and in cells from diabetic patients, and found that treatment with the NRTI lamivudine reduced inflammasome activation and improved insulin sensitivity in both models.

Ashton said the data demonstrate that “NRTIs can inhibit inflammasome activation, and that can have a profound effect on, in this case, diabetes.”

“To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration that inflammasome inhibitors prevent or treat any human disease,” Ambati said.

Ashton and Ambati, who described the paper as “big data archaeology,” are co-founders of Inflammasome Therapeutics Inc., where Ashton is CEO. The company has a dual focus on the therapeutic use of inflammasome inhibitors and the development of sustained-release delivery technologies.

Inflammasome was founded in 2016 and has been funded through collaboration agreements with Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and, most recently, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Reduced diabetes risk or no, “you just can’t roll out NRTIs for the population at large because some of the side effects are quite nasty,” Ambati said.

However, because the effects of NRTIs on diabetes do not depend on blocking NRTs, Ambati’s team has been able to develop derivatives, the kamuvidines, that retain the inflammasome-blocking ability of NRTIs but don’t have the same side effects, because they no longer block NRTs.

The company wants to develop kamuvidines into therapies for diseases including diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Of those programs, dry AMD is closest to entering the clinic.

In the 2014 Science paper that first described the use of NRTIs as inflammasome blockers, Ambati and his colleagues used dry AMD as a model disease.

Then as now, no approved or off-label treatments exist for dry AMD, which is responsible for 90% of AMD cases.

Ashton said that an advantage of targeting inflammasome inflammation is that it looks to be a “common checkpoint, a common activating funnel, of… various toxins that are in the eye.

“People get into frenzied academic arguments about what, in particular, causes AMD,” he said. But “all those [candidate] factors cause inflammasome activation,” whereas “if you take out one particular factor, it may not actually do much.”