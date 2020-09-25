The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently proposed some changes to national coverage policies for left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and artificial hearts, the latter of which would no longer be covered under a national coverage determination. The proposal to allow Medicare administrative contractors (MAC) to make coverage decisions for artificial hearts on a case-by-case basis clanged across both industry and medical societies, which cited data collection problems and inequalities in access as reasons the existing coverage policy should remain in place.

CMS posted a single national coverage proposal for both LVADs and artificial hearts in August, a move the agency justified by noting the extensive clinical overlap between the two device types’ respective patient populations. The agency said a withdrawal of the NCD for artificial hearts would simultaneously eliminate the coverage with evidence development (CED) requirement, but said also that the small number of recipients of these devices seemed to suggest a need for a more tailored approach to coverage.

Kelly McCone, government relations coordinator for the Society for Thoracic Surgeons, said one of the STS’s primary concerns is limited access, but McCone also noted that a case-by-case approach would create “a significant administrative burden on providers.” The effect might also be to force patients to travel to other states to receive needed therapy, and she noted that there are as yet several outstanding evidentiary questions, such as when a total artificial heart is preferred to left ventricular or biventricular circulatory support.

Judy Skroback, director of clinical research for Syncardia Systems LLC, of Tucson, Ariz., said the company would prefer that Medicare cover artificial hearts per the devices’ FDA-approved label. Skroback said Syncardia, which makes the Total Artificial Heart (TAH) device, is aware of the problem that a low volume of claims imposes on the national coverage determination (NCD) process, but said the patient will at least deteriorate – and possibly expire – during the lag time between an appeal to the MAC of the patient’s jurisdiction and that MAC’s decision.

Robert Kormos, vice president for heart failure at Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., also urged the agency to re-think the notion of allowing the MACs to make coverage decisions for total artificial hearts. Kormos noted that Abbott does not have an artificial heart, but said the company has heard from clinicians about the question, and that the proposal would hamper efforts to collect evidence for artificial hearts.

AHA supports ending national coverage

Despite the general distaste for ending national coverage for artificial hearts, Mitchell Elkind, president of the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Stroke Associations, backed the proposal, stating that the change would allow device implant to be handled at “experienced centers with the purpose of bridging patients to potential cardiac transplantation.” While the AHA was one of the few organizations to advocate an end to national coverage, it and many of the commenters who sought to sustain a national coverage policy were nonetheless supportive of removal of the CED mandate for artificial hearts.

Elkind said the AHA supports the proposed removal of the intent-to-treat (ITT) criteria for VAD devices, which should simplify device use. However, Elkind said the use of a cardiac index of less than 2.2 liters per minute per square meter of output is insufficient to define advanced heart failure. This problem might be fixed by pairing the cardiac index measure with the criteria of greater than 15 millimeters of pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, used by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). Elkind said this offers the advantage of aligning Medicare standards with the UNOS standard while tamping down on overutilization. Abbott’s Kormos also seconded the need to eliminate ITT designations, which he said would allow clinicians to implant VAD devices in a manner that reflects the current state of the evidence. Kormos also seconded the use of cardiac output as an indicator for VAD implant, but unlike the AHA’s Elkind, did not cite the UNOS standard for pulmonary capillary wedge pressure.

Amy Palatiello, director of reimbursement for heart failure and cardiac rhythm devices at Dublin-based Medtronic plc, also supported the ITT agnosticism of the draft, thus fostering the use of evidence-based patient selection criteria for patient selection. The change should also appropriately expand access without sacrificing patient safety, Palatiello said.

DRG says chronic heart failure market may reach $12B by 2028

According to data provided by Decision Resources Group LLC, a subsidiary of Clarivate Analytics, the global market for chronic heart failure treatments was $3.2 billion in 2018, a figure expected to climb to $12 billion by 2028. The marketplace for LVAD devices has several major players, such as Medtronic with its Heartware device and Abbott and the Heartmate 3, but the market will be populated by additional offerings in the months and years to come.

Earlier this year, Fineheart SA of Bordeaux, France, reported completion of a seven-day preclinical study of the company’s intra-ventricular flow accelerator that can be synchronized with the natural heartbeat. The Implantable Cardiac Output Management System is credited with reduced levels of hemolysis compared to conventional LVAD offerings, although the company may be 18 to 30 months away from completing preclinical work on the device.

However, the existing entries in this market show no signs of taking their positions for granted. Abbott won FDA approval for a less invasive surgical approach to the Heartmate 3 in January 2020. Medtronic was already in the market with a minimally invasive approach, reporting two-year data for the new procedure in mid-2019.